Fantasy Football: Allen Robinson should be in your starting lineup vs. Giants

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson is in a bit of a slump over the last few weeks. He has just 107 yards over the last three games (combined) and hasn't scored a touchdown in four straight weeks.

But that shouldn't deter you from starting him in fantasy football on Sunday against the Giants. A get-right game is coming for the Bears' top offensive weapon, and CBS Sports fantasy expert Jamey Eisenberg has A-Rob as a 'start 'em' at wide receiver for Week 12.

Robinson struggled as expected in Week 11 against Jalen Ramsey and the Rams, finishing with four catches for 15 yards on six targets. He hasn't scored a touchdown in four games in a row, and he's been at five PPR points or less in two of his past three games. But he should break out of his funk this week against the Giants. In their past five games, the Giants have allowed seven receivers to either score or gain at least 95 receiving yards. Robinson could be a top 10 Fantasy receiver against the Giants at home.

The Giants' secondary has been atrocious all season long and there's no cornerback in their secondary who can contain Robinson over the duration of an entire game. Sure, Robinson is dependent on sound play from Mitch Trubisky and the offensive line in order to have an opportunity to produce, but Chicago should have its fair share of opportunities to make plays downfield in the passing game regardless of the up-and-down play from the other moving parts.

Robinson has been the Bears' best offensive player all season. And if Trubisky is going to have any chance at salvaging his once-promising third year in Chicago, he'll have to target A-Rob early and often for the remainder of 2019.

It'll start Sunday at Soldier Field against the Giants. Make sure Robinson is in your fantasy lineup.

