Fantasy Football ADP risers and fallers: Who is headed up and down?

RISERS

Patrick Mahomes: He’s struggled with interceptions at times this summer, but Mahomes officially grabbed the fantasy world’s attention when he completed this TD pass that traveled farther in the air (68.6 yards) than any touchdown thrown in all of 2017 and by a wide margin. Mahomes takes over a position that finished as fantasy’s QB4 last season, and he has a bunch of rushing ability to go along with that cannon, so only a handful of quarterbacks match his upside this year.

Moreover, Tyreek Hill, who’s one of the fastest players in the league, now suddenly has a QB like this throwing to him after having the league’s most risk-adverse passer in Alex Smith over the first two years of his career. Sammy Watkins has also struggled in camp while learning a new offense, and while everyone expects Hill to regress, it’s pretty remarkable he’s put up 2,102 yards from scrimmage with 20 touchdowns on a modest 188 targets over the first two seasons of his career as a deep threat with a QB who hated throwing deep (Smith ranked 18th and 38th in Deep% over the last two years). Hill finished second in fantasy points per target last season, and hopefully a fading KC defense leads to a faster pace after they ranked 31st in Sec/Play (neutral situations) in 2017. My colleague Liz Loza strongly disagrees, but I’m moving Hill up my WR draft board.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is soaring up fantasy draft boards (AP Photo).

Trey Burton: He’s been a great fit in Travis Kelce’s part in Matt Nagy’s offense (Mitchell Trubisky has targeted Burton on a third of his attempts over the first two preseason games), and that role was only solidified with TE Adam Shaheen out indefinitely. The Bears have a ton of targets available, and Allen Robinson remains a question mark as the team’s No. 1 passing option. Burton is top-five on my tight end board.

Josh Gordon: He’s back with the Browns, although still waiting on the league to clear him for practice. Gordon remains the biggest risk/reward pick this year, and his return to camp now has seen his draft stock rise. Moreover, teammate Carlos Hyde has also seen an ADP bump, as he’s clearly beaten out rookie Nick Chubb as Cleveland’s lead back entering the year.

Story Continues

John Brown: I was as guilty as any of hyping Brown last year, and there’s always concern about his health, but he’s been the talk of Baltimore’s camp, and his speed is a good complement to Joe Flacco’s strong arm. Michael Crabtree is one of the more easily replaceable WR1s in the league, and Brown is just two seasons removed from ranking third in the NFL in yards per target (9.9).

Taywan Taylor: He’s one of the biggest risers in recent drafts thanks to last week’s preseason game when he went off for 95 yards and two touchdowns (including a nice 47-yarder on a screen pass), but it should be noted he was only in for one of Marcus Mariota’s 12 snaps. Still, Taylor has impressed this summer and could be in store for a much bigger role in new OC Matt LaFleur’s offense as a sophomore with Rishard Matthews and Delanie Walker banged up.

Adrian Peterson: It’s likely Washington signed Peterson to give him a chance as its lead back with Derrius Guice out for the season, as the alternatives on the roster are weak. But Peterson is 33 years old, has 2,500+ career rushing attempts and is nonexistent as a receiver, so those willing to draft him at his rising price are likely to be left disappointed despite an impressive performance in his debut with the team.

[Yahoo Fantasy Football leagues are open: Sign up now for free]

FALLERS

Ronald Jones: He’s been badly outplayed by Peyton Barber all summer, struggling in pass protection and even prompting the Buccaneers’ RB coach to say “there’s probably a reason” the rookie wasn’t thrown to much at USC. Jones already has two drops, and he’s tellingly played on just 3-of-34 first-team snaps during the preseason. Taken early second round on a Tampa Bay team with a bunch of young upside at the skill positions aside from running back, Jones had a golden opportunity to have huge fantasy value right away, but he’s been one of August’s biggest draft fallers instead.

Rashaad Penny: He was already looking like Chris Carson’s backup entering the year even before suffering a broken finger, and now reports have Penny weighing 236 pounds at camp this week. That’s 16 pounds more than at the combine, which is significant. Penny has the pedigree and upside, but Carson has been the better fantasy pick for a while now, and that gap is only increasing.

Dez Bryant: A once-promising option to sign in Cleveland vanished with Josh Gordon’s return, leaving Bryant an increasingly short timeframe to find a new team. It’s unclear if he’s asking for too much, or if teams fear he’s washed up (or maybe both), but it’s obvious Bryant is running out of time (and options) to be fantasy relevant again anytime soon. He’s still not 30 years old.

Indianapolis Colts backfield: Marlon Mack has past durability concerns and has been dealing with a hamstring injury since early August that has his Week 1 status very much in question. Jordan Wilkins played behind Christine Michael during Indy’s last preseason game, when he also fumbled at the goal line. Speaking of fumbling, fellow rookie Nyheim Hines has committed four of them through two preseason games, and Robert Turbin is suspended for the first four games of the season. It’s especially frustrating for fantasy owners given how healthy Andrew Luck has looked, as a Colts feature back would have plenty of upside. Instead, Michael and Wilkins look to head an uninspiring committee to open the year.

Follow the Yahoo fantasy football crew on Twitter: Andy Behrens, Dalton Del Don, Brad Evans, Matt Harmon, Liz Loza, Scott Pianowski and Tank Williams

More From Yahoo Fantasy Sports