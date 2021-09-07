Fantasy football: 8 fantasy sleepers to draft in 2021

If you are like me, you want to wait until this week to get your fantasy football draft in so you can be sure you have the most up-to-date information. We’ve dug deep into the average draft position of players at Fantasy Pros and are going to give you our 8 fantasy sleepers you don’t want to miss this year.

WR Marquez Callaway, New Orleans Saints

ADP 121 overall

With Michael Thomas out to start the season, Marquez Callaway becomes the Saints top target. If he plays to his potential, his targets should remain steady throughout the season.

WR Antonio Brown, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ADP 91

As long as the Buccaneers get the sane version of Antonio Brown, he is going to put up numbers with the occasional huge performance.

RB David Johnson, Houston Texans

ADP 114

Running back chores will be split for the Texans between David Johnson and Philip Lindsay. If you prefer Lindsay, put him here but for a bad football team, I like Johnson's potential as a dual-threat back a bit more.

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

ADP 151 overall

Stevenson was grossly underrated coming out of college and remains so as a rookie. Stevenson is a bulldozer with speed and should secure the lead back role with the Patriots.

RB Jake Funk, Los Angeles Rams

ADP Undrafted

There is no deeper sleeper than Jake Funk. I'm not sold on the other Rams running backs and I like what Funk brings as a runner. Get him very late and stash him away before he emerges as a feature back.

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers

ADP 77 overall

Most drafts have Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool going ahead of JuJu Smith-Schuster but he is the guy quarterback Ben Roethlisberger trusts most. With a new run game in place, Smith-Schuster should do well in a contract year.

QB Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers

ADP 143 overall

I wasn't going to include a quarterback here but seeing rookie Trey Lance as the 20th quarterback being drafted, it's hard not to include him. Lance has one of the best combinations of arm talent and athleticism in the league and is going to put on a show every week.

TE Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

ADP 167 overall

The Steelers have already listed rookie Pat Freiermuth as a co-starter at tight end and his efficiency in the red zone means he will be the primary starter soon.

