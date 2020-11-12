Fantasy football: 5 sleepers to start, 5 starters to sit in Week 10

We’ve hit double-digits in the NFL season as Week 10 is here.

Now more than ever, especially if you’re still alive in the playoff push, setting your lineup correctly for the weekend is a major key in fantasy football. Nothing worse than having a guy on the bench going off or someone in your starting lineup that has laid a dud.

Let us help you right here. Our five sleepers to start and five starters to sit in fantasy football Week 10:

Sleepers to start

QB Jared Goff, Rams

vs. Seahawks

Jared Goff wasn’t great going into the Rams’ bye last weekend… but we’ve hit the point with the Seahawks defense where we can pretty much start whoever plays against them.

RB Antonio Gibson, Washington

at Lions

With Alex Smith starting, their running backs are going to be elite for fantasy production because he throws to them a lot. The Lions also are the worst defense in terms of fantasy football against opposing running backs, just look at Dalvin Cook last week.

RB Leonard Fournette, Bucs

at Panthers

The Bucs are pretty inconsistent with their rushing attack and just attack in general. We never know who will lead the way. The Panthers are the fifth-worst team in fantasy football against opposing running backs, though… so Fournette should get some looks.

WR Rashard Higgins, Browns

vs. Texans

Rashard Higgins should have a good look to heat back up against the Texans since Odell Beckham’s still done for the year. Houston has the sixth-worst fantasy football defense vs. WRs, and they’ve allowed nine TDs to the position in the last four games.

WR DJ Chark, Jaguars

at Packers

DJ Chark had 146 yards and a touchdown via QB Jake Luton last week. The Packers have a better secondary than the Texans, but their No. 1 CB in Jaire Alexander is still in the concussion protocol, which would make things massively easier for Chark.

Starters to sit

QB Teddy Bridgewater, Panthers

vs. Bucs

Ignoring that the Saints blew up the Bucs defense last week, this group is still really good against opposing QBs. Plus, they’ll be pretty motivated to show that wasn’t them. Teddy Bridgewater has been climbing the charts in recent weeks but… beware.

RB Melvin Gordon, Broncos

at Raiders

When Phillip Lindsay plays, it’s nice to have the dual-threat backfield like that if you’re the Broncos. In fantasy football, you should hate it. The past two games were the first two both Lindsay and Melvin Gordon played together this year and Gordon has combined for 14 carries and 44 yards in those, along with seven catches for 30 yards on eight targets.

RB Jerick McKinnon, 49ers

at Saints

The 49ers do like to run it well and whoever their starting back is, they’re always in play for fantasy football. But not this week. The Saints allow the second-least points to opposing running backs in fantasy football this year.

WR Justin Jefferson, Vikings

at Bears

With the way Dalvin Cook is pounding the rock, there’s no reason to be super confident in the Vikes’ wideouts. But this week they’re facing the Bears as well, who allow the third-fewest points vs. opposing receivers this year.

WR Jakobi Meyers, Patriots

vs. Ravens

OK, Jakobi Meyers or anyone on the Pats was not a starter to sit for most of the season. In recent weeks he’s gone off, though. Cam Newton’s lone target he trusts, it appears. But… beware this week. The Ravens allow only 18.6 points per game game to opposing WRs in 2020, the fourth-fewest.

