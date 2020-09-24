Fantasy football: 5 sleepers to start, 5 starters to sit in Week 3

We’re two weeks into fantasy football this year and we’ve had some massive injury concerns already pop up. Perhaps unlike anything ever during a single weekend… Week 2 might have hit your team hard.
But because of that, setting your lineup correctly has some increased importance in Week 3. If you lost a consistent starter, that replacement must preform, and we’re here to help.
Here are five sleepers to start and five starters you’ve got to sit in Week 3 of fantasy football:
49ers running back Jerick McKinnon. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Sleepers to start
QB Ryan Tannehill, Titans
at Vikings
After having to really prove his worth early this season, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has done that. He has six touchdowns and 488 passing yards. Not a ton of yardage, however, his lack of any interceptions makes up for that. Previously thought of as a good secondary, the Vikings are not so far this year, allowing the fifth-most yards per game (283.5) and 10th most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
RB Myles Gaskins, Dolphins
at Jaguars
There’s not a lot of other options in the Dolphins offense, that’s a good start to the discussion for Myles Gaskin. Add that into the Dolphins backfield. Gaskin through two games is leading in snaps by a large margin and while Jordan Howard is getting goal line touches, it’s Gaskin in South Beach. The Jaguars are also allowing the ninth-most fantasy football points to running backs this year.
RB Jerick McKinnon, 49ers
at Giants
Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman are going to miss the 49ers’ Week 3 contest versus the New York Giants. That could mean a two-back system with Jerick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson. But the 49ers have consistently targeted their running backs a lot in the passing game anyway and that’s where McKinnon thrives. Plus, Jimmy Garoppolo is likely to miss the game. The 49ers lean on their running backs when their starter does play, let alone when a backup QB is in.
WR Golden Tate, Giants
vs. 49ers
No defense, specifically has taken more of a beating on the field via injuries than the 49ers. No Nick Bosa or Soloman Thomas the rest of this season. That could’ve bode well for Sterling Shepard, but the Giants’ No. 1 receiver is sidelined himself. This lines up for a good outing en route for Golden Tate, who stepped up in 2019 when Shepard was out.
TE Tyler Higbee, Rams
at Bills
Fresh off a three touchdown outing, it’s unlikely that Tyler Higbee would do that again against any given team. But the Bills allowed a huge game to the Dolphins’ Mike Gesicki last week without their starting linebackers on the field, and both are still limited in practice this week and will unlikely be 100 percent. Higbee is a safe bet.
Texans running back David Johnson. Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Starter to sit
QB Tom Brady, Buccaneers
at Broncos
The Broncos have suffered a rash of injuries, which could play a part in sitting Tom Brady this week in a way. That, and Brady just isn’t good this season… yet. It’s hard to say he won’t thrive at some point with all the weapons around him, but in Week 3, the Broncos could eat up time of possession by running the clock and riding the likes of Melvin Gordon and Phillip Lindsay in a low-scoring affair, minimalizing Brady’s’ output once again. The QB also has four picks in two games, so.
RB David Johnson, Texans
at Steelers
One can feel that David Johnson is the focal point of the Texans offense, but until their offensive line improves, that’s not going to change his impact, and the same can be said about quarterback Deshaun Watson to a lesser extent. But the biggest point to make is their opponent: the Steelers. The NFL’s No. 1 run defense so far this season.
RB Mark Ingram, Ravens
vs. Chiefs
A big-time quarterback matchup here in the Raven’s Lamar Jackson and the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes. It’s not that the Chiefs have a great run defense. In fact, they’ve allowed 150.5 yards per game on the ground which is awful. But if you have a viable No. 3 option behind Ingram, go with that option. Shootout in the making here with a lot of passing beyond the first quarter.
WR Emmanuel Sanders, Saints
vs. Packers
Without Michael Thomas in the lineup, the Saints offense, quarterback Drew Brees included, hasn’t been up to the fantasy football standards we’re used to. In Week 2, even in a game where they were passing late against the Raiders, Emmanuel Sanders got nothing going. One catch. That same situation could ensue vs. the Packers this week.
WR Marvin Jones, Lions
vs. Cardinals
There’s a couple of things going against Marvin Jones this week. No. 1 receiver Kenny Golladay is still banged up and even if he plays, he might not be 100 percent so Jones will attract a decent amount of attention from the Cardinals. Arizona has allowed the least amount of point to opposing receivers this season in fantasy football thus far.
