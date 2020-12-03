Fantasy football: 5 sleepers to start, 5 starters to sit in Week 13

We’ve hit double-digits in the NFL season as Week 13 is here. We’re also closing in on the playoffs, too.

Now more than ever, especially if you’re still alive in the playoff push, setting your lineup correctly for the weekend is a major key in fantasy football. Nothing worse than having a guy on the bench going off or someone in your starting lineup that has laid a dud.

Let us help you right here. Our five sleepers to start and five starters to sit in fantasy football Week 13:

Starters to sit

QB Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

vs. Football Team

As a team the Steelers should have their way with Washington. Having said that, it might not come via Ben Roethlisberger. The Football Team has the second-best pass defense in 2020, only trailing… the Steelers.

RB Todd Gurley, Falcons

vs. Saints

Todd Gurley has been a limited participant in practice since Wednesday and missed Week 12. He’s banged up and is facing the Saints defense, which has allowed the fewest points vs. opposing running backs in fantasy this year.

RB Gio Bernard, Bengals

at Dolphins

The Dolphins are the seventh-best defense against the run this season and Gio Bernard just hasn’t had the successes one might’ve thought with both Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon out of the lineup.

WR Christian Kirk, Cardinals

vs. Rams

The Rams are the best defense in fantasy football against opposing wide receivers. DeAndre Hopkins would be the very bold choice to put here… but we’re playing it safe and putting the Cards’ No. 2 wide receiver instead.

WR Darius Slayton, Giants

at Seahawks

The Seahawks are a bad secondary and defense, but Darius Slayton had a horrible start with Colt McCoy under center last week. Two targets and no catches. That will probably change, but don’t expect a big game like you could with someone else on your roster.

Sleepers to start

QB Taysom Hill, Saints

at Falcons

The do-it-all quarterback playing in place of Drew Brees simply has too good of a matchup to pass up. With the Falcons en route, Hill faces the team that allows the second-most points against opposing QBs in fantasy football this season.

RB Raheem Mostert, 49ers

vs. Bills

Raheem Mostert had a decent return in Week 12 with 43 yards and a touchdown. He did have a fumble, but he should have a good look at a strong game on the ground against a poor Bills run defense. That, combined with Josh Allen cooling off, the 49ers should be able to run the ball.

RB Myles Gaskin, Dolphins

vs. Bengals

Myles Gaskin is on injured reserve, but practiced on Wednesday. If he does this week, the Bengals are en route, the third-worst team against the run this season.

WR Nelson Agholor, Raiders

at Jets

Always a streaky fantasy football option, the Raiders are going to want to prove they’re not the team that was blown out last week. A good matchup for Nelson Agholor in terms of them doing that. The Raiders and Agholor are facing… the Jets. Says enough.

WR Corey Davis, Titans

vs. Browns

Corey Davis has a great matchup against the Browns this week. Cleveland has a bottom-half pass defense to start, and they’re down both Denzel Ward and Ronnie Harrison in this one.

