Fantasy football: 5 sleepers to start, 5 starters to sit in Week 5

Another week down early in the 2020 fantasy football campaign. Whether you’re off to a hot start or were slow out of the gate, finding the right players to start and sit each week will be key to your success.

With that, here are five sleepers to start and five starters to sit in fantasy football Week 5:

Sleepers to start

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

QB Justin Herbert

at Saints

Also someone who was available on the wavier wire this week, the rookie has been pretty impressive since being inserted into the lineup. He’s averaging 310 yards per game and is up against the Saints this week, who’ve allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing QBs this season.

RB Brian Hill

vs. Panthers



After a solid Week 3, Brian Hill had a dud for the Panthers while Todd Gurley ran wild. But the Falcons play the Carolina Panthers, who have allowed very few points to opposing quarterbacks, while allowing the fifth-most to opposing running backs this season. Both Hill and Gurley are must starts.

RB Devonta Freeman

at Cowboys

The Giants got the ball into Devonta Freeman’s hands double-digit carries last week, plus four catches. One can envision them working him in and increasing the workload against the Titans, who allow the second-most rushing yards in the NFL at 172.5 yards per game.

WR Justin Jefferson

at Seahawks

Justin Jefferson has solidified himself, following his Week 3 breakout with another big game last week. Can he make it three in a row? Some would think yes because the Seahawks allow the most point against opposing wide receivers this season.

WR Brandin Cooks

at Jaguars

The Texans are a mess right now, and Brandin Cooks is at the center of it after having no catches last week. However, that won’t happen again, and Houston fired Bill O’Brien. They’ll want to come out and impress after that.

Starters to sit

Rams running back Darrell Henderson. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

QB Matt Ryan

vs. Panthers

Matt Ryan won’t have Julio Jones due to his hamstring injury. Not a good start. Even worse? The Falcons have the Carolina Panthers this weekend, who have allowed the third-fewest points against opposing quarterbacks this season.

RB Le’Veon Bell

vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals aren’t great against the run in terms of fantasy football, but if they’re smart… they’ll do this: Focus on Le’Veon Bell, let Joe Flacco try to beat you. Sam Darnold is going to out for this one. Maybe wait a week to start Bell again.

RB Darrell Henderson

at Washington

After his breakout Week 3 game, Darrell Henderson was out-preformed by Malcolm Brown in Week 4. That, and the Washington Football Team is good against the run, allowing the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game against opposing running backs.

WR Robert Woods

at Washington

Robert Woods hasn’t blow up in recent weeks and now has stiff competition next week. Washington has allowed the fewest points to opposing wide receivers in fantasy football so far this season.

WR AJ Green

vs. Ravens

AJ Green has been losing targets to rookie Tee Higgins in back-to-back weeks. The Ravens also have a solid secondary still… even if the Chiefs beat them up a little. The Bengals are no Chiefs, though.