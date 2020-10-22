Fantasy football: 5 sleepers to start, 5 starters to sit in Week 7

The best medicine for a fantasy football win each week could be simple: Setting the right lineup. Nothing worse than having a guy on the bench going off or someone in your starting lineup that’s laid a dud.

With that, here are five sleepers to start and five starters to sit in fantasy football Week 7:

Sleepers to start

View photos

Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks. Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

vs. Browns

Joe Burrow’s off to a decent start, and he’s racking up 300-yard games. Of those, his best of the year came in Week 2, also against the Browns, when he had 316 yards and three touchdowns.

RB Antonio Gibson, Washington

vs. Cowboys

Despite his last two outings being averages of 3.3 and 2.5 yards per carry, Antonio Gibson and Washington have a good matchup this week: The Cowboys. They’re the second-worst run defense in the NFL, allowing 173.3 yards per game on the ground.

RB La’Mical Perine, Jets

vs. Bills

Without Le’Veon Bell, La’Mical Perine had a season-high nine touches last week and that could stand to rise in Week 7 against the Bills. The Jets will probably be trailing, but the Bills did just allow 245 rushing yards last week against the Chiefs. Granted, KC is much better, but 245 is awful.

WR Brandin Cooks, Texans

vs. Packers

The Packers are going to want to get right on offense and put up some points in this one following a dud in Week 6. That could mean a lot of throwing on both sides. Brandin Cooks has come all the way back from his slow start.

WR Christian Kirk, Cardinals

at Seahawks

Similar to Cooks, Christian Kirk got off to a slow start and has heated up. That hit a fever pitch last week with two touchdowns. Now this week, even with other weapons around him on the Cardinals, Kirk will probably have another solid game because the Seahawks have allowed the most points to opposing WRs in fantasy this year.

Starters to sit

View photos

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

QB Ryan Tannehill, Titans

vs. Steelers

Tough to really start anyone against the Steelers defense right now. They’ve allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points against opposing QBs and the third-fewest against RBs this season. But, if you’re going to pick to either sit Ryan Tannehill or Derrick Henry to still have a good game ion this one? It’s Henry. Caution Tannehill.

RB Le’Veon Bell, Chiefs

at Broncos

First, we mentioned the Chiefs’ 245 rushing yards, which involved a massive outing from rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire… so wait a week to see how exactly the Chiefs are going to use Bell. But on top of that, the Broncos have allowed the fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs this year.

RB Damien Harris, Patriots

vs. 49ers

Let’s not overthink this, either. Copy and paste from Bell. How will the Patriots use Damien Harris? No one really knows since he didn’t have many touches last week. In addition, the 49ers allow the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs this season.

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers

at Titans

Could be more of a “proceed with caution” tale here, but JuJu Smith-Schuster is in an offense that has had big outings from Chase Claypool in recent weeks… and has Diontae Johnson returning this week. Smith-Schuster could be a type of… flex guy just to be safe.