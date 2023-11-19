Fantasy Football: 5 players to pick up on the waiver wire ahead of Week 12

Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely celebrates after getting a first down against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium.

While the NFL season is still in the midst of the regular-season campaign, the fantasy football season has less than a month left. If you're one of those players who is just on the edge of the playoff bubble, or just someone looking to avoid last place so you don't have to spend 24 hours inside a Waffle House, there are still a multitude of players to consider moving forward with this season who are likely available in your league.

Here's who you should target on the waiver wire ahead of Week 12.

Miami Dolphins RB Salvon Ahmed (Rostered in <5% of Yahoo leagues)

Standout rookie De'Von Achane made a not-so-triumphant return from the IR this week, only to log one carry before going down with a knee injury. Whether or not this injury is a reaggravation of the injury that kept Achane out for four weeks is still unknown, but that possibility opens the door for Ahmed to step in, just as he did this week.

Jeff Wilson Jr. was a healthy scratch this week. It's clear that Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel does not value Wilson as a pass-catcher as much as he used to. Ahmed is the change-of-pace back for Miami now, so long as Achane is out. If you can grab any part of this insane Miami offense, you snatch that up ASAP. Just make sure you know the severity of Achane's injury before doing so.

Baltimore Ravens TE Isaiah Likely (Rostered in <5% of Yahoo leagues)

This might seem like an obvious decision. With Mark Andrews out for the remainder of the year, moving to his backup seems like a smart move. I wouldn't go that far though. Even with Andrews hurt on the first drive of Thursday night's game, Likely could only muster two targets and didn't haul in a single pass. In fact, in three career games without Mark Andrews, Likely has only received more than one reception once. Albeit, he went off for eight catches and 103 yards, but that was also during a Week 18 game against Cincinnati last season when the Ravens' spot in the postseason had already been secured. Also, the Ravens played Anthony Brown at quarterback. He will not be playing quarterback for the Ravens again anytime soon.

With all that in mind, why would I be telling you to pick Likely up? So you can trade him of course. Andrews' injury is going to send every one of his owners into panic mode. Unless they have a great backup to replace Andrews with, they are going to be scrambling to find someone, anyone. Likely will likely be their first thought. If they can't snag him off the waiver wire, they'll probably be willing to overpay for him. Likely is worth a low-end FLEX option. You can probably get a WR3, maybe a low-end WR2 at this point. His value has never been higher, and that means you need him on your team.

Even if you can't trade Likely, at the very worst, he is a high-upside option to keep on your bench. If Lamar Jackson and the Ravens opt to give him 80% of Andrews' targets, he can be special. I'd be willing to be that doesn't happen though.

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford (Rostered in 47% of Yahoo leagues)

Despite the Los Angeles Rams' suboptimal 4-6 record, they are still in the playoff hunt. As long as there is a chance for the postseason, Stafford will play when healthy and this next week, he gets the Arizona Cardinals.

After the Cardinals, the Rams get the Browns and Ravens -- two very stout defenses. You obviously wouldn't want to start Stafford against either of those teams. However, for the fantasy playoffs, the Rams get the Commanders, Saints, and Cardinals -- three very good matchups for opposing quarterbacks. The Commanders no longer have their two best pass-rushers from the beginning of the season and just allowed Tommy DeVito to throw for three touchdowns. The Saints have allowed 17, 19, 18, 19, and 26 points to opposing quarterbacks in their last five games. Meanwhile, the Cardinals are the Cardinals. If your starting quarterback was Joe Burrow and you're panicking to find a replacement, Stafford could be a sneaky choice that could pay off dividends.

Arizona Cardinals WR Greg Dortch (Rostered in <5% of Yahoo leagues)

It's easy to forget how many targets Greg Dortch got last season without DeAndre Hopkins in the mix. Even I forgot about it, but with Kyler Murray last year, Dortch got looked at very often, racking up 23 targets, 18 receptions, 198 yards, and a touchdown in the first three weeks of 2022.

While Dortch did not get any looks in Murray's first game back from the IR this year, the two picked their connection back up against Houston. Dortch paced the Cardinals in receptions and receiving yards. He had three times as many receptions as the next-closest receiver. It doesn't matter who it is, anyone with that high a target share in a quarterback's second game of the season deserves a spot on your fantasy roster.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Early waiver wire additions to consider for Week 12 of the NFL season