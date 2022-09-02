Fantasy Football 2022: Wide receiver draft rankings

This NFL offseason has been one for the books, especially at the wide receiver position. Whatever you thought fantasy positional draft rankings might look like for 2022 when last season ended is definitely not how things are set to look come the preseason.

Let's highlight some of the chaos we experienced:

Davante Adams was traded to the Vegas Raiders

Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins

The Jaguars signed literally everyone (okay, not everyone, but they signed Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Laquon Treadwell )

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was traded to the Cardinals

A.J. Brown was traded to the Eagles

The Falcons, Jets, Titans, Packers, Saints, Lions, Commanders, Titans, Giants, Texans, Patriots, Steelers, Colts and Chiefs all used either a first- or second-round draft pick on a wide receiver

[It's fantasy football season: Create or join a league now!]

Okay, now we can catch our breath ... or can we? Cooper Kupp, coming off his amazing season, had been the consensus No. 1 option at receiver in our early draft rankings, but another wideout has overtaken him for the top spot.

Cooper Kupp has slipped to the No. 2 fantasy WR spot in our draft rankings. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Justin Jefferson — the electrifying talent entering his third year in the league — now has the backing of three of our analysts to be the first WR off draft boards, ahead of Kupp. Do you agree?

Jefferson and Kupp are the class at WR rankings, but how will it shake out from there?

For one thing, Adams and Hill are no longer tied to future Hall-of-Fame, former-MVP Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks. Instead, Adams will now be with the admittedly underrated Derek Carr while Hill will be catching passes from the unproven Tua Tagovailoa in what has been a low-volume passing offense.

[2022 Fantasy Draft Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEFs | Ks]

Will AJ Brown fit in seamlessly across from Devonta Smith, with Jalen Hurts as his QB? Will Hollywood Brown and Kyler Murray pick up right where they left off in college?

I don't know about you, but I'm excited to see all this play out when the season kicks off. And to help the draft process, our analysts have their updated wide receiver rankings for 2022:

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros