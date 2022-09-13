Fantasy Football 2022: Week 2 TE rankings

Huge expectations have followed Kyle Pitts ever since the Falcons drafted him a year ago. Due to his combination of elite size, speed and skill, many fantasy managers have been waiting for him to take his seemingly destined place at the top of the fantasy TE mountain, along with guys like Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews.

Unfortunately, that has yet to come to pass — if it will at all.

For all intents and purposes, Pitts had a successful rookie season, except for one glaring note — through 110 targets, 68 catches and over 1,000 yards receiving, Pitts only scored once all season.

The positive regression police instantly came to Pitts' aid this offseason, with everyone expecting him to start scoring in bunches this year.

Well, we're gonna have to wait a week. Pitts' 2022 season started with a whimper — two catches for 19 yards. He was second on the team with 7 targets, but nothing really came of it.

Of course, it was just Week 1 — better days are ahead for Pitts this season. He has all the talent and has already produced some impressive results. Now, he just needs to put it all together.

Maybe it starts in Week 2 against a supposedly ferocious Rams defense that allowed Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis to run roughshod on them in Week 1. Pitts might not have Josh Allen throwing to him (though Falcons QB Marcus Mariota acquitted himself well against a tough New Orleans defense), but he definitely has the ability to make some plays for the Dirty Birds.

All told, Pitts comes in at fourth in our tight end rankings for the fantasy football action ahead.

Here's the tight end position — check out where Pitts and the rest of the TEs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 2:

