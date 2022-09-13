Fantasy Football 2022: Week 2 RB rankings

Fantasy managers who have Saquon Barkley on their rosters rejoice! The New York Giants running back came back with a bang in Week 1, gashing the Tennessee Titans to the tune of 164 yards (No. 1 in the NFL) on 18 carries — good for a whopping 9.1 yards per carry — and a touchdown.

Barkley also ripped off a 68-yard run to set up his score, the longest run of the opening week and one that showcased the juice that helped make him the No. 2 overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft.

Oh, and let's not forget to mention he led the Giants in targets (7) on Sunday, reeling in six passes for 30 yards to boot.

Barkley is back and looks better than ever, and there certainly appears to be a different energy around these Giants.

Running back Saquon Barkley carried the Giants -- and likely many fantasy football managers -- to a win this week. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Now he just needs to stay healthy.

Barkley's next matchup is an enticing one, too, as the Giants draw a Carolina Panthers team in Week 2 that just surrendered 217 rushing yards to the Cleveland Browns — that total is second-worst in the NFL after a week of play, behind only the Titans (238) team Barkley just ran all over.

So it's no surprise Barkley makes a big leap in our analysts' running back rankings heading into Week 2 action, checking in at No. 3 behind Jonathan Taylor and Christian McCaffrey after ranking 12th last week.

Three of our analysts rank Barkley in the top three this week, with one placing him fourth. Austin Ekeler and Dalvin Cook round out the top five.

It's just one game, sure, but if Sunday's performance was any indication, Barkley is going to be a force in fantasy football once again.

Here's the running back position — check out where Barkley and the rest of the RBs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 2:

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

