Fantasy Football 2022: Week 2 QB rankings

Few teams came into the season with more intrigue than the Philadelphia Eagles. Quarterback Jalen Hurts' fantasy ceiling has been much discussed this offseason, with many thinking that, if he could take the next step as a passer, he could own the position's top-scoring title.

The Eagles' front office decided to help with that, adding elite wide receiver A.J. Brown via trade during the offseason. Brown's talent

Well, I think it's safe to say that things are off to a good start!

These two could be a top fantasy duo in 2022. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The Eagles outlasted the Lions in a surprisingly entertaining game, 38-35, in Week 1. Hurts scored 24.75 fantasy points by doing what he does best: Damage in the running game. He threw 243 scoreless yards, but he rushed for 90 on the ground and scored a touchdown.

And while he may not have thrown a TD too, he did help Brown deliver a monster 13-10-155 receiving line. Brown was one of the top-scoring wideouts on a day the wide receiver position absolutely showed out.

Fantasy points and the W — not bad for the Eagles star duo.

Next up, the Eagles will take on the Vikings in what should be a game full of fireworks in Week 2. Hurts and Brown, Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson. Each duo comes into the game with something to prove — this will likely be a must-watch.

Will Hurts once again rely on his legs to deliver results? Will he switch to attack through the air? Or maybe, just maybe, will he finally deliver that elusive combination of aerial and ground production?

Our analysts have Hurts ranked fifth in their quarterback rankings for the week, so there's a high ceiling for him to reach in this matchup.

Here's the quarterback position below — check out where Jalen Hurts and the rest of the QBs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 2:

