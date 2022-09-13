Fantasy Football 2022: Week 2 positional rankings

Russell Wilson's fantasy debut as quarterback of the Denver Broncos did not go as many of us planned (or expected). Wilson went 29-of-42 for 340 yards and one touchdown. He had just one rush attempt for two yards. This all ultimately totaled to 17.80 standard fantasy points for Russ in Week 1.

Not exactly the earth-shattering line any of us were expecting.

Russell Wilson did not have a successful fantasy debut with the Broncos. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Most startling (at least to this humble writer) was how much Wilson was checking down all night. He averaged just 8 yards per attempt, and running back Javonte Williams led the team with 12 (!) targets.

In fact, Wilson's two talented wideouts, Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, saw nary a catch until midway through the third quarter! (Admittedly, Jeudy's first catch was a 67-yard touchdown.)

So, while the first half of the game left much to be desired, at least Wilson showed a bit more in the second half in regards to rapport with his receivers.

Of course, it was just Week 1; Wilson was starting for a new team in a new system surrounded by new players for the first time in his career. Some growing pains are to be expected.

And maybe Wilson will get past some of those growing pains in Week 2 when he takes on the Houston Texans, who represent a softer, less narrative-heavy opponent than the Seahawks did on Monday Night Football.

Fantasy managers who bought into the Broncos hype will have to hope the veteran can let his trademark deep ball fly to his two talented wideouts against the Texans' un-scary defense.

Whether you're debating swapping Wilson out with another quarterback this week, whether you're trying to figure out your flex spot — whatever your lineup woes for the matchups ahead, our expert rankings can help. Check them out below and good luck with your fantasy matchups in Week 2!

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

