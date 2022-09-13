Fantasy Football 2022: Week 2 FLEX rankings

Sometimes, one of the best options for your fantasy flex spot also happens to be one of the top pickups of the given week. And few pickups could make a larger impact in Week 2 and beyond than San Francisco 49ers running back, Jeff Wilson Jr.

Here's how our very own Andy Behrens described Wilson's outlook in his latest fantasy football waiver wire pickups column:

[Eli Mitchell was on his way to a massive rushing total in Chicago, but a first-half knee injury ended his afternoon after he'd carried six times for 41 yards. In his absence, Wilson handled 11 touches and gained 30 yards in monsoon conditions at Soldier Field. Unless this is your first season of fantasy football, you are no doubt familiar with Wilson, a multi-year understudy for the Niners. He's produced a few single-game eruptions in the past when called upon. His upcoming matchup with Seattle shouldn't scare you off, but obviously Trey Lance and Deebo Samuel are going to continue to see significant rushing usage. Those two combined for 21 carries and 106 rushing yards in the loss at Chicago.

Mitchell is expected to be out for perhaps eight weeks with his MCL injury, so Wilson's services will definitely be needed.]

As Andy said, the 9ers have been a prolific rushing offense for so long it's hard for just one specific player to dominate rushing touches, not with weapons like the aforementioned Lance and Samuel in the picture. Nonetheless, Wilson will undoubtedly tote the rock with some volume while Mitchell is out.

Jeff Wilson Jr. will likely be delivering the fantasy points out of the 49ers backfield for the foreseeable future. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Obviously, everyone who drafted Mitchell and lost him will be putting in waivers for Wilson, but so should anyone looking for a solid flex starter, too!

Check out how Wilson and all of your flex options shake out in our analysts' rankings for Week 2:

