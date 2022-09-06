Fantasy Football 2022: Week 1 TE rankings

Few tight ends have been as prolific or reliable as Travis Kelce has been for fantasy managers the past few seasons. He's earned the right to be a first-round pick even though he plays tight end, as exemplified by his SIX top-eight fantasy positional finishes the past six seasons.

That is just incredible production.

And yet, here we stand in Week 1, and Kelce is NOT the top-rated tight end for the matchups ahead.

No, that title belongs to Mark Andrews, the one tight end who finished with more fantasy points than Kelce last season.

It's hard to rank any pass catcher over Kelce, let alone another tight end, but as we saw last season, if there's anyone who can dethrone the Kansas City star at the top of TE mountain, it's Andrews.

Mark Andrews could be the heir apparent to Travis Kelce at fantasy tight end. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Both of these star tight ends, however, enter 2022 in situations that could boost their fantasy floor. The Chiefs' wide receiver room leaves much to be desired, making Kelce yet again the top, undisputed target for Patrick Mahomes.

The same goes for Andrews, however. The Ravens no longer have Marquise Brown soaking up targets, which can only boost Andrews' already concrete floor.

Kelce will take on Arizona in Week 1, a team known to bleed production to tight ends in the past. Andrews will square off against the pour souls of the New York Jets' defense, so you can see why he's ranked No. 1 by our analysts this week.

Who are you taking this season? Kelce or Andrews — who do you think will finish as the top scorer between them?

Whichever team you're on, our analysts' rankings can help you deal with the tight end position week in and week out in 2022. Check out our rankings for Week 1 below:

