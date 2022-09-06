Fantasy Football 2022: Week 1 overall rankings

It's finally here. After weeks and months of research, of sifting through training camp noise and beat writer speculation, of fantasy drafting, it's finally here: Week 1 of the fantasy football season! 2022 NFL regular season action is soon set to kick off with the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and the aspiring Super Bowl contender Buffalo Bills doing battle on Thursday Night Football.

Yes, it's here, and it is glorious!

By now, most fantasy managers have already wrapped up their drafts or are preparing for their final drafts in the coming hours and days. Whatever the case, our fantasy football analysts are determined to help prepare you for the all-important Week 1 matchups ahead. After all, who doesn't want to start the season off on a winning note?

As such, our fantasy rankings for Week 1 are now live!

Fantasy rankings to help with your Week 1 matchups

You'll find how each position stacks up for Week 1 below, with Andy Behrens, Dalton Del Don, Scott Pianowski and Matt Harmon all ranking every player ahead of their respective matchups this week.

Who will win the TNF battle between Josh Allen and Matthew Stafford? Will Lamar Jackson go off in his healthy return to the field? How will fantasy superstars Christian McCaffrey and Derrick Henry perform now that they're free from injury?

Will Lamar Jackson go back to scoring massive fantasy points as soon as Week 1? (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Who will emerge from the depths of the unknown to become the top waiver wire pickup of Week 1?

These are just some of the plethora of questions we'll get answers to this week, and fantasy managers have to keep them all in mind when setting their lineups. Thankfully, our analysts' rankings can help you put together lineups that will give you the greatest chance at that first-week victory!

Check them out below and good luck with your fantasy matchups in Week 1!

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

