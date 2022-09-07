Fantasy Football 2022: Week 1 kicker rankings

It might be the last position you address in your fantasy football draft, but having the right kicker on your squad can mean the difference between winning and losing a matchup. To help get your season off on the right foot (pun semi intended), our fantasy analysts are here to help with the decision-making process with their Week 1 kicker rankings.

If you were one of the first fantasy managers in your league to draft a kicker, there's not much to think about here. You have a weekly auto-start with a Justin Tucker or a Evan McPherson in your lineup. For the rest of us who used a final-round pick on the position, there could be better options on the waiver wire worth a closer look.

Not everyone can draft Justin Tucker in their fantasy league, so what other kickers should you consider in Week 1? (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Rodrigo Blankenship, for example, is only rostered in 22 percent of Yahoo leagues after winning the Indianapolis Colts' kicking job in training camp, but is ranked as a top-10 option in a matchup to open the season against the Houston Texans.

Dustin Hopkins is tied to a dynamic offense with the Los Angeles Chargers and playing in a divisional clash with the Las Vegas Raiders. The game has an over-under north of 50, so points shouldn't be hard to come by, but with Brandon Staley making the calls, admittedly field goals could be a different story.

Don't overlook the Robbie Gould revenge game narrative against the Chicago Bears. Ok, maybe a revenge game for a kicker is a stretch, but at 39 years old, Gould is still a reliable fantasy option and a borderline top-10 start this week.

For more lineup help, check out our kicker rankings for Week 1 below:

