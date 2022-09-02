Fantasy Football 2022: Top 300 draft rankings

This NFL offseason has been a whirlwind and the draft followed suit. Now, we're in the time of training camp news and roster rumors, of depth chart deciphering and preseason game recaps — and our fantasy football rankings are here to help you sift through it all.

Jonathan Taylor looks set to be the No. 1 pick in the majority of 2022 drafts, but that's up for some debate as one of our analysts has Christian McCaffrey ranked as the top overall player heading into the season.

There are more questions from there, with little consensus among our experts throughout the first round.

After Taylor and McCaffrey, should a receiver be the next pick off the board at No. 3? Cooper Kupp — coming off an amazing season and Super Bowl victory — has a strong case, but Justin Jefferson, behind a new coaching staff looking to pass more, has supplanted the Rams star as the top-ranked wideout.

Should Justin Jefferson be the No. 3 pick in fantasy football drafts? (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Who else deserves to be in the first round of fantasy football drafts?

Which of the elite running backs — Austin Ekeler, Derrick Henry or Dalvin Cook — are you hoping falls to you if you have a pick in the middle of the first round?

Does Aaron Jones deserve first-round consideration? Should 2022 be the year that receivers rule Round 1? How soon should a tight end come off the board?

The questions will be plenty, but don't worry: Matt Harmon, Dalton Del Don, Scott Pianowski and Andy Behrens will provide quality fantasy draft analysis to help you make the best decisions.

The first round of fantasy drafts will look incredibly different this season in comparison to previous years, but our analysts' rankings can help you make the best decision when you're on the clock. Check them out below and be sure to bookmark them as you ramp up your draft prep for the season.

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros