Fantasy Football 2022: NFL team power rankings

Power Rankings are silly. Power Rankings are fun. I like silly and fun things. And you probably do, too.

Today’s assignment is to rank how fantasy-useful the 32 NFL clubs are. I considered ADP and market behavior, then added in some scouting takes and a little special sauce (probably Thousand Island dressing). It’s my list and sure, it’s subjective. I welcome your reasonable disagreement at any time: @scott_pianowski on Twitter.

Here’s the 1.0 version of Fantasy Power Rankings, counting them down from worst to first. We’ll revisit these Power Rankings quarterly, during the season.

I feel bad putting them last, because I think Davis Mills has a chance to be a quality quarterback and I respect play-caller Pep Hamilton. That said, Brandin Cooks is the only fantasy sure-thing on the roster, though I see the arguments for Dameon Pierce and Nico Collins.

Derrick Henry is the poster-child for running back attrition fear, and the passing game is hoping for a transplanted veteran off a major injury (Robert Woods) and a rookie receiver who will likely need time to figure the pro game out (Treylon Burks). The Titans somehow were the AFC’s No. 1 seed last year, a nod to the amazing Mike Vrabel. I don’t see them in the playoffs this year, however, and I’ll avoid them for fantasy purposes.

Brian Daboll, please make it all better. Saquon Barkley is a polarizing fantasy player after two messy seasons. I haven’t given up on Daniel Jones yet, but it’s tricky to figure which receiver will pay off.

They’ll be starting a below-average quarterback most of the year, before Deshaun Watson is allowed to return. I’m always in Nick Chubb’s corner, but I wouldn’t draft Amari Cooper on a dare. I want to believe in David Njoku, though I’ve lost on him before.

Mac Jones is the perfect quarterback for these guys; efficient but boring. The receiver room is quietly solid and efficient, but lacks a frontman. Hunter Henry needs the touchdown deodorant; I’m not chasing that. If you handicap the backfield right, you’ll walk taller all year.

Kyle Pitts could go to the moon, but I’m not betting on Drake London to be a smash instantly. Cordarrelle Patterson was far more interesting as a slash player, not a standard running back. Maybe he’ll shift back. Make us believe in you again, Arthur Smith.

There’s a mobile quarterback and a target-hog receiver, that’s a nice start. David Montgomery has always been a JAG-plus at best, and the new regime isn’t tied to him.

I can’t imagine every scout was wrong on Trevor Lawrence, who was obviously set up to fail by Urban Meyer. Christian Kirk is a good value as your WR4. Travis Etienne, if healthy, could be special.

Watching Twitter talk itself into Joe Flacco underscores the anxiety tied to Zach Wilson. If the quarterback play is okay, the skill talent could be fun.

I can’t draft Christian McCaffrey before Jonathan Taylor but I understand why some will. After McCaffrey and DJ Moore, there’s no destination pick here. But if Baker Mayfield is healthy, he’s an obvious upgrade over the previous quarterbacks.

First off, the new nickname stinks. I much preferred WFT. I’m praying Carson Wentz can be a plus for the wonderful Terry McLaurin. The fantasy key for the backfield is reducing the touches down to two primary players.

21. Seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson wasn’t a perfect player at all times, but it’s going to be a long year in Seattle. Ken Walker’s injury makes it easier to trust Rashaad Penny.

20. New Orleans Saints

Everyone seems to trust them more than I do, which is fine. Jameis Winston concerns me, and this is the weakest offensive line Alvin Kamara has run behind. The Saints also don’t want Kamara to continue as an 80-catch back.

19. Green Bay Packers

Maybe Aaron Rodgers can make chicken salad out of this receiving group, but I’ll bet against it. Both of the primary backs are digestible at current ADP.

18. Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor is a god and Michael Pittman is ready to blast off. Matt Ryan is an obvious upgrade over Carson Wentz, too. I’m still waiting for that Mo Alie-Cox breakout.

Matt Ryan gives the Colts a much-needed fantasy boost at the quarterback position. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

The quarterback play might be a problem, the line could be leaky. But at least we know who’s in control of the backfield, and these guys draft receivers better than the rest of the world.

16. Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell will get their attention and max effort, no doubt there. Jared Goff is around league average but he’s surrounded by fun skill talent.

15. Miami Dolphins

This is the year we finally learn if Tua Tagovailoa can play. Follow the money in the backfield; they want Chase Edmonds to be the guy. Mike Gesicki doesn’t fit the new offense.

14. Arizona Cardinals

James Conner lived on cheap touchdowns, but a healthier Kyler Murray might steal some back. I’m not waiting around for DeAndre Hopkins.

13. Baltimore Ravens

The thinnest target distribution in the league, though I get nervous looking at Rashod Bateman’s combine profile. We also need to see if Lamar Jackson can solve the blitz, something he couldn’t do last year. He was also a mess on third down.

12. San Francisco 49ers

A better real-life team than fantasy one. The backfield is overflowing with players who could easily catch Kyle Shanahan’s eye, and the Trey Lance emergence could mean less volume for others (when a QB runs, no one else directly benefits) and fewer pass attempts overall. Deebo Samuel is my favorite player who I won’t draft in 2022, regretfully.

11. Las Vegas Raiders

I won’t go near the backfield, but Derek Carr is good enough at quarterback and he has three excellent targets downfield.

10. Los Angeles Rams

This solid rank assumes they know how to manage Matthew Stafford’s elbow issue. Cam Akers is an eyelash too pricy for me in drafts. It’s nice to see Allen Robinson finally playing with a plus quarterback.

9. Philadelphia Eagles

If Jalen Hurts is legit as a passer, this could be a Super Bowl team. But I can’t shake the idea that Gardner Minshew is the best pocket QB on the roster. Dallas Goedert and A.J. Brown are too good to be true from a pure-talent standpoint, but neither has ever enjoyed an overflow of targets. That’s unlikely to change in 2022.

8. Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson did the Tom Brady move, leaving his long-time team for a skill-position upgrade, just in time. Javonte Williams is no guarantee to push Melvin Gordon out of the way — both were good last year — but he is seven years younger.

7. Dallas Cowboys

Tony Pollard’s efficiency is screaming for more use, but the Cowboys might be the last to accept reality. CeeDee Lamb and Dalton Schultz are perfect picks at slot, the right mix of floor and upside. Dallas quietly was the highest-scoring team in the league last year, largely boosted by the defense, but even as some of that gives back, there are interesting toys here.

6. Minnesota Vikings

This offense finally gets a remodel, and just in time for Justin Jefferson, Year 3. Adam Thielen is a consistent winner in tight spaces, and Dalvin Cook is a star when on the field. Kirk Cousins has always been underrated; I'll target him in any format.

5. Cincinnati Bengals

An offense centered around four stars, and the offensive line was finally fixed. Even Tyler Boyd and Hayden Hurst merit late-round consideration.

4. Kansas City Chiefs

This is the lowest I can remember having a team tied to three Hall of Fame locks (Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce). But Kelce is drifting into an age danger zone, and we can’t be sure who the right running backs and receivers to draft are. If you solve this team perfectly, you gain a ton of EV.

3. Los Angeles Chargers

They should send the Dolphins a weekly gift basket for not drafting Justin Herbert. Mike Williams outscored Keenan Allen last year and is still 6-12 picks cheaper in most rooms. If you're a value shopper at tight end, we present Gerald Everett.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady is going to be great until he retires, just accept it. Who wouldn’t want to throw the ball to the perennially-underrated Mike Evans, and Chris Godwin, even Leonard Fournette? Julio Jones can win over the middle of the field, where Rob Gronkowski used to win.

1. Buffalo Bills

Lots of sure things here, even if you’re not comfortable baking monster improvement into Gabe Davis’ ADP. There are also inexpensive ways to latch onto this fun offense — consider any of the backs, Dawson Knox, or Isaiah McKenzie.

