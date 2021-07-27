Fantasy Football 2021 Draft Kit: Rankings, expert advice, and more

At long last, fantasy football draft season is here, and to get you ready to build those championship teams, we present our fully loaded draft kit for 2021!

We’ve rounded up all the advice from our award-winning group of fantasy analysts so you don’t have to worry about being ready when you’re on the clock.

Whether you’re playing Fantasy Football for the first time or a seasoned pro looking to add another title to your trophy case, our draft kit will provide a guide to sleepers, busts, expert analysis and so much more. Don’t forget to also listen and subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football podcast for advice five times a week.

Want a quick way to prep before making your picks? Check out our rankings or try a mock draft. Practice makes perfect, but make sure you also consider what format you’re playing in when prepping for your draft.

Note: We’ll continue to add new draft prep content here all the way up until the season kicks off.

Fantasy Draft Prep

Draft Rankings: Overall Top 300 | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DST | Kickers

Yahoo fantasy expert mock draft

Power rankings all 32 NFL teams from a fantasy perspective

Salary Cap Draft Tiers/Values: QB | RB (coming soon) | WR (coming soon) | TE

How to play fantasy football: A refresher and 101 guide

Expert Analysis

Fantasy power rankings for all 32 NFL teams

One analyst goes against expert rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE

Why early round running backs present the biggest risks in fantasy

Which players need the right to deployment to succeed in fantasy?

Repeatable fantasy stats: QB | RB | WR | TE

Should we fear Derrick Henry and his taxing workload in 2021?

Rest vs. Rust: Will Dak return to fantasy glory? | Can you trust Barkley at the top of your drafts? | What will Babytron bring to NYG?

Fantasy analysis of the 2021 NFL schedule

Chase the efficiency: Don't fade these WRs in your drafts

Advice for alternate formats and settings

Dynasty league rookie rankings

Guide to starting and playing in a keeper league

Best Ball cheat sheet and strategy guide

The top teams to stack in best ball: NYJ | CIN | DAL | LAR | SEA | JAX

Consider trying one of these settings for your fantasy league in 2021

PPR league winners and losers

Which underrated running backs should dynasty leaguers consider?

... And way more to come!