Fantasy football: How 2021 draft class impacts Rams veterans

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cameron DaSilva
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Although the Los Angeles Rams did add plenty of help on defense, a big story coming out of the 2021 NFL draft is that they spent four picks on offensive skill players – including their first selection at No. 57 overall. Jake Funk and Ben Skowronek don’t figure to contribute much on offense as rookies, and Jacob Harris probably won’t either.

However, Tutu Atwell is a speed demon who will get on the field and contribute in a variety of ways.

So how does the incoming draft class impact some of the Rams’ veterans? We break that down below, looking at Matthew Stafford, Cam Akers and others who figure to play key roles.

QB Matthew Stafford

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

One of the bigger winners of the draft was Stafford. The Rams gave him another playmaker by drafting Tutu Atwell in the second round, and then they used two more picks on pass-catchers: Jacob Harris in the fourth and Ben Skowronek in the seventh, both of whom are bigger targets. Harris and Skowronek probably won’t contribute much as rookies, but Sean McVay will absolutely find ways to get Atwell involved. Whether it’s on jet sweeps, deep shots, screens or quick passes where Atwell is on the move, he will get the ball in different ways. With DeSean Jackson also in the mix behind Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp – two of the top receivers in yards after the catch in recent years – Stafford is going to find a lot of easy yards in L.A.

RBs Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Akers wasn’t really impacted much by the Rams’ draft class. They did select a running back, but not until the seventh round when they took Jake Funk, primarily as a special teams contributor. Had they drafted a running back earlier, which would’ve come as a pretty big surprise, Akers’ stock might’ve been dinged a little bit. But despite Henderson's presence on offense, this is Akers’ backfield as the projected RB1 in Los Angeles. He’s going to get most of the touches as he did toward the end of the season, but the Rams might opt to limit his workload slightly to keep him fresh throughout the new 17-game season. Henderson isn't likely to be overtaken by Funk in 2021, even with the rookie's impressive speed and athleticism. Neither Akers nor Henderson had their fantasy stocks impacted much by the selection of Funk.

WRs Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp

(AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Van Jefferson can probably be looped into this group, too, but we’re focusing on Woods and Kupp – the top two targets in the Rams offense. Kupp had 124 passes thrown his way in 15 games last season, while Woods was targeted 129 times by Jared Goff. The addition of Atwell could lead to a decrease in opportunities for Kupp and Woods, but they should still be Stafford’s two favorite receivers. McVay is very intentional when it comes to playing time and he already plans to keep his receivers fresh with the excellent depth the Rams have. To be able to surround him with playmakers, keeping guys fresh,” he said after Day 2 of the draft. “We have some really important players at that receiver group that have played a significant amount of snaps, but I think it's important to be able to keep them fresh throughout the course of games and then also the season, playing 17 games and hopefully you give yourself an (opportunity) to compete afterwards.” Kupp and Woods should both still be quality WR2 options in fantasy, but the arrivals of Jackson and Atwell, as well as the rise of Jefferson could lower their value slightly. Someone has to lose snaps to get Atwell opportunities as a rookie.

WR DeSean Jackson

Jackson is in a different group than Woods and Kupp because he’ll play a different role on offense. As the No. 4 receiver right now, Jackson’s opportunities will already be somewhat limited. The Rams didn’t pay him $4.5 million to sit on the bench and catch only 20 passes, though. He’ll get chances to catch some deep passes and McVay will mix in different routes as he did when the two were together in Washington, but the coach told Peter Schrager of NFL Network that Atwell is “DeSean Jackson Jr.” They’re similar players and will compete for snaps, so the addition of Atwell can really only have a negative impact on Jackson’s fantasy stock, which is already on the lower side in a crowded receiver room.

TE Tyler Higbee

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The Rams lost Gerald Everett in free agency, which was a boost to Higbee’s fantasy prospects. Brycen Hopkins was drafted last year to eventually replace Everett if he left, but it doesn’t seem the Rams are sold on the Purdue product. They took Jacob Harris in the fourth round, who’s a raw but extremely athletic tight end. He won’t do much as a rookie, however, because he’s only caught passes at any level of football for two years and transitioning from college to the pros as a tight end is already difficult. The Rams didn’t necessarily need a tight end with Hopkins and Mundt behind Higbee, but the selection of Harris is certainly something to watch throughout camp and into the early parts of the season.

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Rookie Snapshot: Best fantasy landing spots

    Liz Loza & Eric Edholm grade their pre-draft predictions and analyze the top rookie prospects, the teams they were drafted by and which ones have the path to immediate fantasy success in 2021

  • Peter Schrager: Jake Funk was a top pick on Day 3, could be Rams’ 3rd-down RB

    Peter Schrager is high on Jake Funk, who the Rams drafted in the seventh round. He says Funk could be the team's 3rd-down back.

  • Sean Payton on QBs: We’re looking for a guy to lead our team this year

    Now that Drew Brees has officially retired — a move the quarterback anticipated entering the 2020 season — the Saints’ focus at signal-caller has shifted to the upcoming competition between Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill. Even though both players have starting experience, and Hill has taken plenty of snaps at QB over the last few [more]

  • Canelo Alvarez ‘motivated to hit Billy Joe Saunders more’ after Briton’s pre-fight antics

    Build-up to super middleweight main event has become increasingly intense this week

  • Colts sit at No. 13 in post-draft NFL power rankings

    Colts stay put at No. 13 in the post-draft power rankings.

  • TD Wire post-draft power rankings: Falcons in NFC South basement?

    The NFL draft is one of the biggest events in all of sports because it gives every team a chance to start fresh and wipe away the pain of the previous year.

  • Whether on offense or special teams, Jake Funk just wants to make plays for the Rams

    Jake Funk is willing to do whatever the Rams ask to help the team, whether it's on offense or special teams.

  • NFL draft: One analyst's favorite fantasy football landing spots

    With the 2021 NFL Draft in the books, Liz Loza picks her favorite team-rookie pairings to note before fantasy draft season.

  • Watch: Rams scouts, coaches break down what drew them to Tutu Atwell

    The Rams spent their first pick in the 2021 NFL draft on Tutu Atwell, and his explosiveness is the primary reason.

  • Bengals invite another QB to rookie minicamp

    The Cincinnati Bengals added another QB to the roster for rookie minicamp.

  • Draymond Green gives shoes to lucky fans after Warriors' win

    Draymond Green gave a lucky Warriors fan his game-worn shoes following Thursday night's win over the Thunder.

  • Opinion: Aaron Rodgers' fractured relationship with Packers leaves slimmest of hope for repair

    The Packers' 16-year run with Aaron Rodgers could be in jeopardy, and there's only so much the franchise can do at this point to salvage the pairing.

  • Post-draft power rankings: Rams come in lower than expected

    The Rams checked in at No. 16 in Touchdown Wire's post-draft power rankings.

  • NFL star Metcalf's 100-metre bid met with scepticism from veterans of the track

    (Reuters) - "Football players don't have any clue." That was the verdict of Olympian Mike Rodgers as National Football League wide receiver DK Metcalf prepares to compete in the 100-metre sprint at Sunday's USA Track and Field (USATF) Golden Games and Distance Open in Walnut, California. The Seattle Seahawk, who posted a 4.33-second, 40-yard dash at the 2019 NFL combine, is competing in hope of earning a spot at next month's U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Lakers slide one step closer to the play-in tournament

    The Lakers lost Anthony Davis and had no answers for the Clippers on Thursday night.

  • Conor McGregor rips Floyd Mayweather for brawling with Jake Paul: ‘It’s embarrassing’

    "Whatever way you spin this, it's sad."

  • If Aaron Rodgers is hellbent on forcing his way out of Green Bay, Jordan Love can help him

    The Packers can’t believe that Love is ready to take over or the team would have already traded Rodgers. That doesn’t mean Love can’t showcase himself and give the franchise plenty to think about.

  • Where are they now? Catching up with Greg Biffle

    Greg Biffle isn‘t letting the grass grow under his feet in semi-retirement from NASCAR racing. But having sand in his shoes — well, that‘s an entirely different story. And while you‘re at it, throw in a few lemons (more on that in a minute). The two-time NASCAR champion is still racing these days, but not […]

  • Is Albert Pujols' $240 million flop an outlier among mega-contracts? Here's how the others faired

    The Albert Pujols era wasn't what the Angels wanted.

  • Rafael Nadal exclusive interview: 'Covid made me question if I should keep on playing'

    Of all the world’s tennis players, Rafael Nadal has approached the pandemic with the greatest sensitivity and inner strength. Since returning from a seven-month sabbatical in September, he has repeatedly stressed the triviality of sport, while continuing to compete with his customary ferocity – a tricky double-act to pull off. Yet the whole experience was not as straightforward as Nadal made it seem at the time. As he told Telegraph Sport on Thursday, he found it difficult to switch from his home in Mallorca to a hotel in Rome – where he played his first bubble-era tournament last autumn. His spirit, initially, was less with the day-to-day routine of tennis training than it was with the victims of Covid-19, whom he was working to support through his foundation. “It has been a tough year, I really believe, for everyone,” said Nadal, during a Zoom call from Madrid. “If you are not completely arrogant, everybody needs to be less happy under these very difficult circumstances around the world, no? Because you have a lot of people suffering, a lot of people have lost a family member, a lot of people are losing their companies, their job. “For me, personally, it has been tough. It was difficult for me to keep going after the lockdown. The circumstances made me think about what was the right decision for my career: if I keep playing, or stop for a little more? It was not an easy decision. So I missed the US Open last year - that was tough, but it was a decision that I needed to take. And then I just played Rome and Roland Garros. Finally, I was able to have success there.” It was Nadal’s triumph in Paris which has just earned him the Laureus world sportsman of the year award for 2021. Even if his own memories of that season are coloured with sadness, the facts are that he still landed a 20th major title, and thus moved level with Roger Federer at the top of the grand-slam table. Asked if this latest trophy meant more than his previous Laureus award, which he collected in 2011, Nadal replied “Every one is special, no? I don't know if it's the most emotional for me, but this is probably the most unexpected. “For me personally, it was not an easy year. I don't think it is a good thing to stop the body dramatically like we had to do for two months. We had lockdown, then when you come back – especially with older bodies that have [clocked up] a lot of kilometres – it is difficult to do so at the highest level. But I really believe that we managed it well. “I didn't play many tournaments [this year], only Australia before Monte Carlo," Nadal added. "Every decision is respectful under the circumstances. And for me I make decisions thinking about my happiness, more than anything else. That's why I'm not playing that much. But I have developed the competitive spirit that I had when I had been playing [more].”