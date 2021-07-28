  • Oops!
Fantasy Football 2021: Best Ball advice and analysis

Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff
Going to draft a few dozen Best Ball leagues? Our analysis can help you build winning teams! We've collected our Best Ball content for easy access below.

Get started with this Cheat Sheet

Best Ball cheat sheet and strategy guide for 2021

Teams to stack in Best Ball for the 2021 season

Dallas Cowboys: Team represents cream of the best-ball stacking crop

New York Jets: Don't laugh, but they're a bargain-bin stacking option

Seattle Seahawks: Stars can overcome eventual variance

Jacksonville Jaguars: Lawrence makes this an appealing best-ball stack

Cincinnati Bengals: Burrow, Chase can take Bengals to new offensive heights

Los Angeles Rams: Stafford trade puts Rams high on the best-ball radar

