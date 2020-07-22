Fantasy Football 2020: Which running backs should you target this year?

With NFL training camps scheduled to kick off this week in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, fantasy football players across the country are gathering for their annual summer drafts. It's time to start digging into which players you should be targeting in order to dominate your league this fall.

Next up: Running backs.

Best Bet: Christian McCaffrey, Panthers

This one's simple, right? McCaffrey is fresh off of a 1,000/1,000 season and despite how rare of an accomplishment that is, there's no reason to believe he can't do it again. Sure, regression is likely, but even if he doesn't gobble up as many receptions (116) as he did last year, he'll still be the beginning, middle, and end of the Panthers' offensive attack.

McCaffrey is a lock for 1,200 rushing yards and at least 750 receiving yards this fall.

Sleeper: Todd Gurley, Falcons

If you called Gurley a sleeper a few seasons ago, you would've been laughed out of your fantasy football league. But Gurley is no longer the dynamic MVP candidate he once was with the Rams. Now a Falcon, the former Georgia Bulldog is looking to resume his place among the NFL's top running backs.

Will he be the same guy who scored 40 total touchdowns between the 2017 and 2018 seasons? No. But with no competition in Atlanta's backfield for touches as a runner and receiver, he should top the 1,000-yard mark and challenge for double-digit touchdowns in the Falcons' high-octane offense in 2020.

Rookie to watch: Antonio Gibson, Redskins

Gibson was more receiver than running back at Memphis, but at 6'0 and 228 pounds, the explosive playmaker will prove too valuable to stay on the bench. In fact, it shouldn't take long for Gibson to become the primary running back (ahead of Derrius Guice) this season.

Guice has a hive of fans who believe he can be an elite runner, but he's suffered major knee injuries in back-to-back seasons. They'll take their toll on his upside.

Ron Rivera recently compared Gibson's skill set to McCaffrey. So, yeah. That's all you need to know.

