Fantasy Football 2019: Wide Receiver Rankings and Auction Prices

Welcome to my 2019 fantasy football positional rankings series. This week SI will be rolling out my projected rankings for each position, starting with the QBs on Monday and RBs on Tuesday. Check SI’s 2019 fantasy draft page and follow @SI_Fantasy on Twitter to make sure you don’t miss any.

Continuing my series of fantasy football rankings, today I will examine the wide receiver position.

Note: Rankings and references are based on half-PPR scoring with auction values assuming a $200 budget and 12-team league size. Average Draft Positions (ADPs) used are from Fantasy Football Calculator.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

With that said, below are my top 70 fantasy wide receivers for the 2019 NFL season.

TIER 1

1. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons (Bye: 9, Auction: $49)

Averaging more than 100 yards per game in five of the past six seasons, Jones has led the NFL in that category in three of the past four. After turning his 113 receptions into a league-high 1,677 yards last season, Jones is a lock for 1,400-plus yards as long as he stays healthy. Scoreless through last year’s first seven games (53 receptions on 81 targets), Jones managed to score eight touchdowns over the final nine games of the season. With a size-speed profile that should lead to more touchdowns, Jones has scored double-digit touchdowns only once (10, 2012), but I have him projected to lead the NFL in receiving yardage once again.

2. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans (Bye: 10, Auction: $47)

A career-high catch rate (70.6%) led to career highs in receptions (115) and yards (1,572) last season yet Hopkins has been remarkably consistent over his career despite the team’s poor quarterback play before Deshaun Watson. Hopkins now has at least 95 catches, 1,375 yards and 11 touchdowns in three of his past four season.

Story continues

3. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers (Bye: 11, Auction: $47)

Adams set career highs across the board in 2018—111 catches on 169 targets for 1,386 yards and 13 touchdowns. He extended his streak of double-digit touchdowns to three seasons, and Aaron Rodgers’s go-to receiver is a perennial threat to lead the NFL in receiving touchdowns and the position in fantasy points.

4. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints (Bye: 9, Auction: $44)

Three years into his young career, Thomas has improved each season—92/1,137/9 in 2016, 104/1,245/5 in 2017 and 125/1,405/9 in 2018. Out of the 19 100-catch seasons over the past three years, only Christian McCaffrey (86.3%, 2018) had a better catch rate than Thomas (85.0%) did last year. Now that he’s been made the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL, we no longer have to worry about a holdout.

TIER 2

5. Odell Beckham, Cleveland Browns (Bye: 7, Auction: $40)

Missing four games last season, Beckham hauled in 77 receptions for 1,052 yards and six scores. Despite 21 missed games over his five-year career, Beckham ranks third in receiving touchdowns (44) over that span behind Antonio Brown (59) and DeAndre Hopkins (45). The sky’s the limit for OBJ given his quarterback upgrade this offseason.

6. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers (Bye: 7, Auction: $40)

Taking a massive step forward in his sophomore campaign, Smith-Schuster led the Steelers in both receptions (111) and receiving yards (1,426) in 2018. With Antonio Brown and his 104/1,297/15 production now in Oakland, there could be even more targets in his future, but there will certainly be more defensive attention focused on slowing him down.

7. Antonio Brown, Oakland Raiders (Bye: 6, Auction: $40)

Since 2013, Brown has had more than 100 catches and 150 targets every season, and averaged 1,524 receiving yards and 11.2 touchdowns over that six-year span. A model of consistency, Brown has finished as a top-four fantasy wide receiver in five consecutive seasons. The streak could end in 2019 with the quarterback and offensive downgrade, but Brown remains a strong WR1 option in all formats.

8. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Bye: 7, Auction: $40)

One of three NFL players to begin his career with five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, Evans set career highs in yards (1,524), yards per reception (17.7), yards per target (11.0) and catch rate (62.3%) last season.

9. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs (Bye: 12, Auction: $38)

Hill led qualified players in yards per touch (15.0) last season as he racked up 1,630 scrimmage yards, scored 14 total touchdowns—12 receiving, one rushing and one return—and led the position in fantasy points. With a strong-armed, MVP-winning quarterback, few players can match Hill’s weekly upside.

10. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers (Bye: 12, Auction: $36)

Playing full 16-game slates in back-to-back years, Allen saw his numbers dip year-over-year, but he still posted a top-11 season with a healthy 97/1,196/6 stat line in 2018. Allen may not have the upside the players ahead of him have, but he is about as steady and consistent as it gets.

11. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts (Bye: 6, Auction: $36)

Excluding Andrew Luck’s missed season, Hilton has five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Hilton missed two games last year and dealt with a high-ankle sprain down the stretch, but he still set career highs with 10.6 yards per target, 90.7 yards per game and a catch rate of 63.3 percent. The only drawbacks with the 5'10" receiver is that he has never had more than seven touchdowns in any of his seven seasons, and the team’s upgrade in secondary receiving options could led to a modest decline in volume.

TIER 3

12. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys (Bye: 8, Auction: $35)

A midseason change of scenery benefited Cooper. In his 11 games (counting the postseason) with the Cowboys, Cooper racked up 66 catches for 896 yards and seven touchdowns. Only six receivers scored more fantasy points than Cooper from Weeks 9 to 17. Cooper enters his age-25 season with three 1,000-yard campaigns already under his belt and is shooting for [an unrealistic and record-breaking] 2,000 yards in 2019.

13. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings (Bye: 12, Auction: $32)

Thielen reached the 100-yard mark in the first eight games of the season in 2018, as he posted career highs across the board—receptions (113), yards (1,373) and touchdowns (nine). A top-10 performer in each of the past two seasons, the only concern with Thielen and the passing game generally is the team’s shift to a run-heavy approach once interim (and now 2019) offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski took over last season.

14. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots (Bye: 10, Auction: $29)

Adding his 26 postseason catches for 388 yards to his regular-season numbers, Edelman had 100 catches for 1,238 yards and six touchdowns over 15 total games last year. With Rob Gronkowski retiring and Josh Gordon suspended, Edelman could find himself peppered with targets even more than usual. He is expected to be ready for Week 1, despite a broken thumb.

15. Brandin Cooks, Los Angeles Rams (Bye: 9, Auction: $27)

Arguably, no team has a better trio of wide receivers than the Rams and each one’s presence helps—and perhaps hurts—the other in terms of fantasy production. No longer with Drew Brees (2016) or Tom Brady (2017), Cooks didn’t miss a beat in 2018 with Jared Goff and L.A.’s high-octane offense as he had 80 catches for a career-high 1,204 yards and five touchdowns.

16. Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings (Bye: 12, Auction: $26)

Staying healthy for a career-best 15 games, Diggs turned in a career season by converting 102-of-149 targets into 1,021 yards and nine touchdowns, and added 62 rushing yards. Like Thielen, Diggs finished top-10 in fantasy points last season, but there are concerns about the potential reduction in the team’s passing volume.

17. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks (Bye: 11, Auction: $24)

Despite a consistent level of targets—66 to 71—in all four of his seasons, Lockett posted career highs in receptions (57), yards (965) and touchdowns (10) as he shattered previous career highs in catch rate (81.4%) and yards per reception (16.9). While those ratios will likely regress, Lockett’s target volume is all but assured to increase with Doug Baldwin’s retirement.

18. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams (Bye: 9, Auction: $24)

Woods led the Rams in targets (130), receptions (86), receiving yards (1,219) and receiving touchdowns (six) last season. He may not lead the position group again, but each member of the Cooks, Woods and Kupp trio are viable WR2 types in 2019.

19. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions (Bye: 5, Auction: $22)

Golladay had a breakout second season with 70 catches for 1,063 yards and five touchdowns on 119 targets in 2018. Only six receivers had more 12-target games than Golladay (four), but he also had four or fewer targets in five of his 15 games as well. Golladay has the physical tools to be more of a threat in the red zone and could take another step forward in his third year.

20. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Bye: 7, Auction: $22)

Productive when given the opportunity, Godwin is poised to take another big step forward with DeSean Jackson now back in Philadelphia. Over the past two seasons, D-Jax has missed six games and Godwin had 98-plus yards in four of those games. Coach Bruce Arians has described the 23-year-old wideout as someone who could be “close to a 100-catch guy.”

TIER 4

21. A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals (Bye: 9, Auction: $20)

Before missing [almost all of] the second half of last season, Green was off to a fantastic start with a 45/687/6 line through Week 8. On a per-game basis (to adjust for other receivers that had byes), he was fantasy’s WR9 up until that point. After missing three or more games in three of five seasons, durability remains the biggest concern, and Green (ankle) is already expected to miss multiple games to start this season. Once he’s healthy, Green can return top-12 weekly numbers. To a certain extent, Green’s draft-day slide due to the injury could create some additional value if his absence isn’t too lengthy and he’s able to stay healthy once he returns.

22. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams (Bye: 9, Auction: $19)

Off to a great start, Kupp (knee) had 30 catches for 438 yards and five touchdowns in his first five games last season. Only Adam Thielen had more fantasy points than Kupp through Week 5. Despite tearing his ACL in November, Kupp avoided the active/PUP list to start training camp.

23. Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia Eagles (Bye: 10, Auction: $19)

Jeffery’s catch rate was up significantly in 2018 (70.7%) compared to his first season in Philadelphia (47.5%, 2017) and that led to per-game improvements in receptions and yards (5.0/64.8 vs. 3.6/49.3). Missing three games in 2018, Jeffery has now missed at least three games in three of four seasons, but there’s upside from his WR28 ADP if he can stay healthy.

24. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals (Bye: 9, Auction: $17)

Missing two games last season, Boyd still finished his first 1,000-yard season as fantasy’s WR16. As noted earlier, A.J. Green (ankle) is now expected to miss multiple games and that will give Boyd a few extra early-season targets, but his 2018 splits were actually better with Green (6.1/79.7/0.56 per game) than they were without him (4.2/62.2/0.4).

25. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons (Bye: 9, Auction: $16)

Ridley put up excellent rookie numbers (64/821/10) in 2018. He got off to a hot start with six touchdowns in the first four games, but he was inconsistent over the final three quarters of the season. After exceeding the 50-yard mark in three of his first four games, he did so in only three of his final 12. Given the amount of attention that Julio Jones commands, the former first-rounder from Alabama should be able to put together a more consistent sophomore campaign.

26. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers (Bye: 7, Auction: $16)

Including his rushing yards (172), the second-year receiver had 960 scrimmage yards in 2018 but only two touchdowns. Moore, who just turned 22 in April, is a fringe WR2/WR3 heading into 2019 with some upside.

27. Robby Anderson, New York Jets (Bye: 4, Auction: $15)

His numbers were down year-over-year, but Anderson finished strong after Sam Darnold returned from a foot injury. Over the final four games of the season, Anderson had 23 catches for 336 yards and three touchdowns and produced as a top-five receiver. Heading into 2019, Anderson is one of my favorite targets as a third receiver.

TIER 5

28. Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals (Bye: 12, Auction: $14)

Poised for a breakout, Kirk consistently produced as a rookie despite playing in last year’s 32nd-ranked pass offense. Reaching the 40-yard mark in seven of his final eight games (Weeks 5 to 13), Kirk performed as the WR28 during that stretch. It would be reasonable to expect even better numbers for Kirk as the top receiver in an offense that will play at a much faster pace and be more efficient overall.

29. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears (Bye: 6, Auction: $14)

Even though Robinson is entering his sixth NFL season, he’s only turning 26 next month. Robinson missed three regular-season games last season, but if we include his playoff performance against the Eagles, he was on a 16-game pace of 1,025 yards. Another year removed from his ACL injury and more comfortable with the Bears offense, Robinson could have the second 1,000-yard season of his career in 2019.

30. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers (Bye: 12, Auction: $13)

Williams had a breakout second season as he hauled in 10 touchdowns in 2018. While I expect a drop in his red zone production with the return of a healthy Hunter Henry, the departure of Tyrell Williams to the Raiders should lead to a bump in targets, receptions and yards for the third-year receiver.

31. Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals (Bye: 12, Auction: $13)

Fitzgerald isn’t getting any younger (then again, who is?) and he’s coming off a disappointing season (69/734/6). Before last season, however, he posted three consecutive 100/1,000 seasons. Like Christian Kirk, Fitzgerald benefits from the increased pace and creativity of the offense.

32. Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns (Bye: 7, Auction: $11)

Since entering the league in 2014, only four receivers have more targets than Landry (719). Thriving as a volume-receiver, Landry parlayed his 149 targets in his first season as a Brown into an 81/876/4 statistical line and a WR18 performance in 2018. He now has four consecutive top-20 seasons. While he may be thrilled to reunite with his former LSU teammate Odell Beckham, it’s unlikely that Landry gets the volume he needs to return his current draft-day cost (WR26 ADP).

TIER 6

33. Corey Davis, Tennessee Titans (Bye: 11, Auction: $10)

Davis dominated targets last season (112, 25.63 percent), but Delanie Walker missed almost all of 2018 and now the Titans have added A.J. Brown and Adam Humphries to the mix. In a run-heavy offense, the former top-five pick may struggle to build upon his 65/891/4 line in year three, although the talent is there for him to outperform my current ranking.

34. Dante Pettis, San Francisco 49ers (Bye: 4, Auction: $9)

Productive after the team’s Week 11 bye, Pettis had a four-game stretch through Week 15 last year with at least 80 yards and/or a touchdown each week. During that four-game span, Pettis had 17 catches for 338 yards and four touchdowns to score the fifth-most fantasy points amongst receivers. Impressing coaches and teammates this offseason, Pettis looks ready to build upon his late-season rookie momentum in 2019.

35. Dede Westbrook, Jacksonville Jaguars (Bye: 10, Auction: $8)

Westbrook led the Jags with a 66/717/5 receiving line on 101 targets and added 98 rushing yards in 2018. Lacking quality quarterback play, Westbrook still managed to finish as a top-35 wide receiver in 2018. Given the upgrade to Nick Foles at quarterback, Westbrook should outperform his current ADP (WR45).

36. Sammy Watkins, Kansas City Chiefs (Bye: 12, Auction: $8)

Five years into his career, Watkins has just one top-24 season (WR17, 2015). A major reason for Watkins’s disappointing start to his career has been durability (or a lack thereof). Over the past four seasons, Watkins has missed three or more games three times with a total of 18 missed games during that span. Even with improved durability, Watkins is no better than third in line for targets behind Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce.

37. Sterling Shepard, New York Giants (Bye: 11, Auction: $7)

Shepard set career highs in targets (107), receptions (66), yards (872) and Y/A (13.2) last season. With Odell Beckham now in Cleveland, Shepard should establish new career highs in catches, yards and touchdowns, at least on a per-game basis, but there’s no guarantee that he’s ready for the opener in Dallas after breaking his left thumb at practice last week.

38. Marvin Jones, Detroit Lions (Bye: 5, Auction: $7)

Jones missed roughly half of 2018, but he had 61/1,101/9 in 2017 as he led the NFL in Y/R (18.0). In his nine games last season, Jones had at least 50 yards and/or a touchdown in eight of them. He’s in the WR3 mix when he’s healthy and on the field.

39. Will Fuller, Houston Texans (Bye: 10, Auction: $7)

As the saying goes, the best ability is availability. Unavailable in more than half of the team’s games last year, Fuller has now played in just 14, 10 and seven games, respectively, in his first three NFL seasons. He’s played in only 11 games with Deshaun Watson under center, but Fuller has 45 catches for 782 yards and 11 touchdowns in those 11 games.

40. DeSean Jackson, Philadelphia Eagles (Bye: 10, Auction: $7)

In spite of missing four games last year, Jackson still scored the 36th-most fantasy points amongst wide receivers. Now back in Philadelphia, D-Jax gives the Eagles the deep threat they have lacked and he has led the NFL in Y/A three separate times—2018 (18.9), 2016 (17.9) and 2014 (20.9). Chemistry between Carson Wentz and Jackson already looks strong.

41. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos (Bye: 10, Auction: $6)

Sutton posted solid rookie numbers (42/704/4) last season and he’ll have a chance to improve upon those numbers in his second season.

42. Keke Coutee, Houston Texans (Bye: 10, Auction: $5)

Playing in just seven regular-season and postseason games combined last season, Coutee ended his season (11/110/1 on 14 targets) similar to how he started it (11/109 on 15 targets)—with both games against the Colts. If he stays healthy, Coutee could be poised for a breakout season.

43. Tyrell Williams, Oakland Raiders (Bye: 6, Auction: $5)

A few seasons removed from a 1,059-yard breakout season, Williams has had a couple of solid seasons—43/728/4 in 2017 and 41/653/5 in 2018. As Oakland’s clear No. 2 receiver behind Antonio Brown, Williams is unlikely to reach the 1,000-yard mark, but he could exceed the production he’s had with the Chargers over the past couple of seasons.

TIER 7

44. Golden Tate, New York Giants (Bye: 11, Auction: $4)

Traded midseason last year from Chicago to Philly, Tate failed to reach the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in three seasons. Tate is facing a four-game suspension to begin his Giants’ tenure and the quarterback situation is less than ideal. Assuming he loses his appeal of the suspension, Tate shouldn’t be anything more than a WR4 in fantasy drafts this summer.

45. Geronimo Allison, Green Bay Packers (Bye: 11, Auction: $4)

Typically, the No. 2 wideout in an Aaron Rodgers-led offense has plenty of fantasy viability, and that was the case with Allison before injuries cut his 2018 short. Allison had 64-plus yards every week through Week 4 as he compiled a 19/289/2 line on 29 targets.

46. Mohamed Sanu, Atlanta Falcons (Bye: 9, Auction: $4)

Sanu set a career high in receiving yards (838) in 2018 and just missed by one in receptions (66). Even with Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley ahead of him, Sanu has an outside chance to once again finish as a top-36 wide receiver in 2019.

47. DaeSean Hamilton, Denver Broncos (Bye: 10, Auction: $4)

Over each of the final four games last season, Hamilton had at least eight targets, five receptions and 40 yards. Even though he had 25 catches in the season’s final quarter, Hamilton failed to reach 50 yards in any of those games and averaged just 7.28 Y/A, although he dealt with a knee injury down the stretch.

48. Jamison Crowder, New York Jets (Bye: 4, Auction: $4)

Not only did he miss roughly half the season, but Crowder set a career low in receptions per game (3.2) and his 43.1 YPG was his lowest since his rookie season. A return to his 2016/2017 numbers—60-plus catches and 750-plus yards—seems reasonable, as slot receivers have flourished in Adam Gase’s offense and Crowder had a strong offseason.

49. Curtis Samuel, Carolina Panthers (Bye: 7, Auction: $4)

Not only did he score seven touchdowns on just 47 touches, but Samuel ended 2018 with at least 70 yards in three of his final five games. His touchdown rate is likely to regress, but he’s generated positive buzz this offseason and a breakout could be on the horizon as he enters his age-23 season.

50. N’Keal Harry, New England Patriots (Bye: 10, Auction: $3)

New England’s success picking early-round wide receivers in the NFL draft has been limited. Perhaps Harry bucks that trend, and it’s likely that he eventually starts opposite Julian Edelman in two-wide sets, but rookie ups-and-downs should be expected in an offense that has often been difficult for veteran free-agent wide receivers to learn.

51. Anthony Miller, Chicago Bears (Bye: 6, Auction: $3)

Miller scored a touchdown every 4.71 receptions, an unsustainable rate, but I expect more targets, receptions and yards from the second-year receiver.

52. Donte Moncrief, Pittsburgh Steelers (Bye: 7, Auction: $3)

With Antonio Brown now in Oakland, Moncrief appears to be the favorite for the team’s No. 2 receiver role. With 48/668/3 in his lone season with the Jaguars, Moncrief gets a significant offensive upgrade by signing with the Steelers this offseason.

53. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers (Bye: 11, Auction: $3)

Productive as a rookie, Valdes-Scantling saw expanded opportunities due to injuries and finished with 38 catches for 581 yards and two touchdowns. Among 72 qualifiers, he had the league’s third-best separation rate (per PFF). Likely to start opposite Davante Adams on the outside, MVS has intriguing upside as a late-round pick.

TIER 8

54. Robert Foster, Buffalo Bills (Bye: 6, Auction: $2)

A big play waiting to happen, Foster had at least 50 receiving yards and/or a touchdown in six of his final seven games last season. In fact, he had three 100-yard games over that stretch. The team signed John Brown and Cole Beasley in free agency and Foster is currently working with the two’s, but I think it’s possible that he still leads Buffalo’s wideouts in fantasy points when the season is over.

55. James Washington, Pittsburgh Steelers (Bye: 7, Auction: $2)

The Steelers have a stellar record of drafting Day 2 and 3 receivers that have become highly productive, and trading Antonio Brown provides the opportunity for Washington to take a significant step forward in his second season. Not only did Washington end 2018 with a couple of 60-yard games in the final three weeks, but he lost 15 pounds this offseason to get faster.

56. Devin Funchess, Indianapolis Colts (Bye: 6, Auction: $2)

The Colts target their tight ends often in the red zone, but Funchess (a former collegiate tight end) gives Andrew Luck a TE-sized receiver. Only 25 years old and just two seasons removed from a top-25 fantasy season, Funchess will likely help Luck more than he’ll be a viable fantasy option on his own outside of deeper leagues.

57. Kenny Stills, Miami Dolphins (Bye: 5, Auction: $2)

Stills has scored at least six touchdowns in each of the past three seasons and finished as fantasy’s WR32 last year. There’s certainly a good chance that he outperforms his current ADP, but consistency may elude Stills or any of Miami’s wide receivers this season. With only 37 receptions last season, Stills had just one reception in six of his final 10 games in 2018.

58. Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys (Bye: 8, Auction: $2)

Making some big plays down the stretch, Gallup’s best game came in the team’s playoff loss to the Rams with six catches for 119 yards. While the offense most likely won’t support two fantasy-viable wide receivers in standard-sized leagues, Gallup should build upon his late-season rookie success for a year-over-year improvement in production.

59. Emmanuel Sanders, Denver Broncos (Bye: 10, Auction: $2)

Before sustaining his Achilles injury last season, Sanders had 71 catches on 98 targets for 868 yards (72.3/G) and four touchdowns and was the WR19 through Week 13. Sanders avoided the active/PUP list to start camp and it appears he will be good to go for Week 1.

60. Parris Campbell, Indianapolis Colts (Bye: 6, Auction: $2)

Campbell gives the Colts another dynamic speedster, and head coach Frank Reich recently sung the rookie’s praises: "What he did in the red zone weren’t hybrid, gadget, slot receiver type plays. They were legit, NFL, “I’m going to be a stud receiver plays.”

61. DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins (Bye: 5, Auction: $2)

Long tantalizing fantasy owners, Parker has yet to live up to expectations as a former first-round pick, with only nine touchdowns in 53 games over four seasons. Earlier this offseason, there was a report that he had been the “best player in camp the past five weeks.” Owners shouldn’t hold their collective breath waiting on a fifth-year breakout, but perhaps this is the year the wait is over.

TIER 9

62. Ted Ginn Jr., New Orleans Saints (Bye: 9, Auction: $1)

He missed more than half of last season on Injured Reserve, but Ginn (knee) still got at least six targets in the seven games (including playoffs) in which he appeared. While Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara are the clear focal points of the Saints’ offense, Ginn will have some big weeks as well.

63. John Brown, Buffalo Bills (Bye: 6, Auction: $1)

Playing a full 2018 season, Brown finished with 42/715/5 (17.0 Y/R) in Baltimore. Going from one run-first attack to another, however, Brown is likely to be consistently inconsistent. The pairing of his speed with Josh Allen’s cannon of an arm could lead to the occasional monster week, but knowing when to take advantage of those boom outings while avoiding bust weeks will be difficult to do with any confidence.

64. D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks (Bye: 11, Auction: $1)

Despite his Tom Brady-like agility numbers at the combine, Metcalf is a size-speed freak (6'3", 228, 4.33 time in the 40, 40.5-inch vertical) whose field-stretching abilities mesh well with Russell Wilson, one of the league’s best vertical passers. In Seattle’s low-volume passing attack, Metcalf’s rookie season may be more successful in best-ball formats than traditional season-long leagues.

65. Marqise Lee, Jacksonville Jaguars (Bye: 10, Auction: $0)

Lee (ACL) missed all of 2018 and has started training camp on the active/PUP list. He had a total of 119 catches for 1,553 yards and six touchdowns in 2016 and 2017 combined.

66. Trey Quinn, Washington Redskins (Bye: 10, Auction: $0)

With Jamison Crowder now a Jet, it’s Quinn’s job to lose as the team’s slot receiver. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the second-year wideout led the team (or at least the wide receivers) in targets.

67. Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills (Bye: 6, Auction: $0)

Exceeding 675 receiving yards only once (2016) in his career, Beasley gets a slight bump in full-PPR formats but he may once again fall short of that yardage threshold in Buffalo’s run-first offense.

68. Albert Wilson, Miami Dolphins (Bye: 5, Auction: $0)

Wilson missed nine games last season, but he averaged 55.9 receiving yards per game and scored four touchdowns, both of which were career highs.

69. Quincy Enunwa, New York Jets (Bye: 4, Auction: $0)

A high-ankle sprain sustained in mid-October killed his early-season momentum, but Enunwa showed good rapport with Sam Darnold to start the year. Enunwa had at least eight targets, four receptions and 57 yards in four straight games to kick off the season.

70. Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens (Bye: 8, Auction: $0)

The first wideout off the board in April’s draft, Brown landed in a less-than-ideal situation in Baltimore’s run-first offense.

Check back later this week for the remainder of my fantasy football rankings.

Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.