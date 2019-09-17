Fantasy Football 2019: Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups

It was a brutal week for injuries, especially at the QB position. Saints quarterback Drew Brees has a torn ligament in his throwing thumb and is expected to miss at least six weeks after undergoing surgery. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger needs elbow surgery and is out for the season. The fallout from last week's injuries opened up some big opportunities, especially for the Chiefs' passing game, and more players are emerging based off of Week 2 injuries.

Below are players I recommend adding who are owned in under 40% of leagues on Yahoo, ESPN or CBS.

Quarterbacks

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Allen was added in many leagues last week for the matchup against the Giants. The ownership number is still low on ESPN, and those that lost Ben Roethlisberger or Drew Brees should target Allen, who passed for 253 yards with a touchdown and rushed for 21 yards and another touchdown on Sunday. With improved weapons in the passing game and the rushing floor, Allen is becoming reliable.

Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals' defense is a mess and the game script will call for the team to pass often. Dalton attempted 51 passes in Week 1 and passed for 418 yards with two touchdowns and followed it up with 42 passes against the 49ers, throwing for 311 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. The offensive line remains an issue with Dalton being sacked nine times, but the offense has been more creative with head coach Zac Taylor, and the return of wide receiver A.J. Green in a few weeks will make it better.

Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts

The schedule ahead looks good for Brissett, and those who had Brees or Roethlisberger will need a QB. Brissett will play the Falcons, Raiders and Chiefs the next three games before a bye week. Brissett has attempted 27 and 28 passes in the first two weeks and has yet to reach 200 passing yards in a game, but he has five touchdowns and one interception and will likely have to throw a lot more with the upcoming opponents.

Mason Rudolph, Pittsburgh Steelers

Rudolph will take over as the starter with Roethlisberger out for the season. Rudolph played the second half against the Seahawks and completed 12 of 19 passes for 112 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, which was off the hands of Donte Moncrief. Rudolph, a third-round pick in 2018 out of Oklahoma State, didn't play at all last season, and went 24-for-44 for 315 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in the preseason. He's more appealing in leagues in which two quarterbacks can start.

Teddy Bridgewater, New Orleans Saints

Bridgewater will take over for Brees and is an add in leagues that start two quarterbacks and superflex leagues. Bridgewater wasn't great when he replaced Brees on Sunday, but it was against a good Rams defense led by Aaron Donald. He went 17-for-30 for 165 yards with no touchdowns and 5.5 yards per pass attempt.

Running Backs

Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers

Mostert was mentioned here last week, but he's still available in many leagues. The 49ers are a good system for running backs and the touches will be spread around. Matt Breida is the lead back and had 12 carries for 121 yards with an 11-yard catch and Mostert had 13 carries for 83 yards and three receptions for 68 yards with a touchdown. Jeff Wilson Jr. had 10 carries for 34 yards as the 49ers ran the ball often in the second half in a 41-17 win over the Bengals. Mostert should get double-digit touches most weeks while Tevin Coleman is out. Mostert played 34 snaps, Breida 21 and Wilson played 10 of his 15 in the fourth quarter, but did get some goal line looks early in the game. Wilson will not get double-digit touches every week, but he can be added in leagues with 18-20 roster spots.

Darwin Thompson, Kansas City Chiefs

All of a sudden, Thompson could be staring at a big role in a prolific offense. Thompson was drafted in the middle rounds of drafts, but once LeSean McCoy was signed and Thompson barely played in Week 1, many dropped him. Damien Williams left Week 2 with a knee contusion and McCoy left with an ankle injury. If both are out, Thompson will be a prime add. If one sits, Thompson will see snaps.

Frank Gore, Buffalo Bills

Devin Singletary has been the better running back, but the Bills keep feeding Gore the ball. The Bills played from ahead and that's part of why Gore was getting the touches, but Singletary left the game in the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury and is listed as day-to-day. If he misses time, Gore will get the majority of the touches with T.J. Yeldon sprinkled in. Gore had 19 carries for 68 yards with a touchdown and two receptions for 15 yards. Gore has 30 carries for 88 yards and hasn't been great, but he could be in line for a lot of volume against a bad Bengals run defense in Week 3.

Jaylen Samuels, Pittsburgh Steelers

James Conner left Sunday's game with a knee injury and had an MRI that came back clean. Conner said he expects to play in Week 3, but it's possible there's a reduced workload. It's a reminder that those with Conner should add Samuels if he's available and anyone with a roster spot to stash Samuels should consider him.

Ito Smith, Atlanta Falcons

Smith hasn't been heavily involved yet, but he has received some touches in the red zone. He played 37.9% of the snaps in Week 2 and had four carries for 32 yards and two catches for 13 yards. Devonta Freeman has been quiet so far and Smith could get more involved in the offense. He's a stash.

Wide Receivers

Demarcus Robinson, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is showing no signs of slowing down with 821 passing yards and seven touchdowns in the first two games. Going with a Kansas City player is never wrong. If there are two players ranked closely, go with the Chiefs player. Robinson has the talent, but hasn't been a big piece of the passing game the last few seasons. With Tyreek Hill out, Robinson will be a bigger part of the offense. He caught all six of his targets for 172 yards with two touchdowns, including four plays of 25-plus yards. Robinson, who played 90.8% of the snaps, won't explode in this fashion every week, but he should be added. And with the way the Chiefs' offense moves the football, he's strongly going to be in consideration as a start.

Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs

Hardman was added in more leagues last week compared to Robinson. While Robinson had the bigger game, Hardman is also going to be in the mix to start every week. Hardman played 73.7% of the snaps and had four catches for 61 yards with a touchdown. He also had a 72-yard touchdown nullified due to a penalty.

Terry McLaurin, Washington Redskins

Last call for McLaurin, who went for big bucks in the high stakes leagues last week. He's the best threat in the Redskins' offense. After five receptions for 125 yards with a touchdown in Week 1, McLaurin followed it up with five catches on nine targets for 62 yards with a touchdown against the Cowboys.

Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles were battered by injuries on Sunday night against the Falcons, especially the wide receivers. Alshon Jeffery left with a calf injury and DeSean Jackson left with a groin injury. While their status for Week 3 is unknown at this time, Agholor would benefit if they sit. He played 96.3% of the snaps, and although he dropped an easy pass along the sideline late in the game that could have been a long touchdown, Agholor caught 8 of 11 targets for 107 yards with a touchdown.

Randall Cobb, Dallas Cowboys

Cobb looks rejuvenated in the Cowboys' offense after struggling the last few seasons in Green Bay. Michael Gallup will miss 2-4 weeks as he will undergo arthroscopic surgery to trim his meniscus. Cobb caught 4 of 5 targets for 69 yards with a touchdown in Week 1 and had five receptions for 24 yards last week. The Dolphins' awful defense is up next and Cobb should see more targets with Gallup out.

Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers' wide receiving corps is going to be a headache from week to week. Samuel played 29 of 70 snaps and led the team in targets, receptions and yards catching 5 of 7 targets for 87 yards and a touchdown. In Week 1, Samuel had three catches for 17 yards.

James Washington, Pittsburgh Steelers

Washington should be in line for more targets with Mason Rudolph at quarterback and Donte Moncrief seeing his snaps scaled back after a multitude of drops. Washington played with Rudolph at Oklahoma State and had a good rapport in the preseason and worked together often in practice. In the preseason, Washington had five catches for 93 yards with two touchdowns on eight targets from Rudolph. Washington played 59.6% of the snaps in Week 2.

D.J. Chark, Jacksonville Jaguars

Chark has been the preferred target for quarterback Gardner Minshew. Chark led the Jaguars with nine targets in Week 2 for seven catches, 55 yards and a touchdown after posting four catches for 146 yards with a touchdown in Week 1.

JJ Arcega-Whiteside, Philadelphia Eagles

Arcega-Whiteside was impressive in the preseason and the rookie wide receiver might have to play a bigger role quickly. The Eagles had to change the game plan when Jackson and Jeffery left with injuries. Arcega-Whiteside played 92.6% of snaps in Week 2 against the Falcons and was quiet, hauling in 1 of 4 targets for four yards. If Jackson and Jeffery miss time, look for Arcega-Whiteside to be a bigger part of the game plan.

Tight Ends

Will Dissly, Seattle Seahawks

Tight end is difficult to find on the waiver wire and Dissly was third on the Seahawks in targets in Week 2. He caught all five of his targets for 50 yards with two touchdowns and Russell Wilson has a tendency to look for him in the red zone. Also, the matchups are favorable the next few weeks with the Saints, Cardinals and Rams. Dissly tore his patellar tendon in Week 4 of his rookie season and has four touchdowns in six career games.

Jason Witten, Dallas Cowboys

Witten is touchdown-dependent, but the Cowboys' offense is clicking and some teams are struggling to find a tight end. Witten played 77.1% of the snaps in Week 2 against the Redskins. He had three catches for 15 yards with a touchdown in Week 1 and four catches for 25 yards with a touchdown in Week 2. With the Dolphins ahead in Week 3, Witten could extend his touchdown streak.

Tyler Eifert, Cincinnati Bengals

Eifert is a desperation play. He played just 27.1% of the snaps but did score a touchdown. Eifert had five targets and caught three for nine yards.