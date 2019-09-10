Fantasy Football 2019: Week 2 Players You Can Drop

As we know, many fantasy owners become attached to players they draft. This can often lead to holding on to players when they belong on the waiver wire. The players fantasy owners invest in during the summer can become difficult to cut ties with, especially after just one week of NFL action.

The most successful fantasy players understand that even the best of his or her preseason models/projections can go awry depending on a myriad of factors that transpire once the regular season begins. Don’t overreact to one week of an individual player’s performance, but at the same time, don’t hold onto a player just because you were the one who drafted him. Nevertheless, here are several players I would be comfortable parting ways with if better options are obtainable via the waiver wire. (And here are some waiver wire suggestions.)

Quarterbacks

Scroll to continue with content Ad

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, Miami Dolphins

It’s hard to make a case to roster any Dolphins player after what we saw in Week 1, and it starts with signal-caller Ryan Fitzpatrick. The veteran quarterback was under pressure all game and managed only 185 passing yards for a team that appears to be in full tank mode this season. Fitzpatrick has arguably the worst offensive line in front of him and perhaps the worst set of skill players at his disposal. If you were carrying Fitzpatrick as a QB2 or a bye-week replacement, there are much better options available on the waiver wire.

QB Nick Foles, Jacksonville Jaguars

Story continues

Foles suffered a broken collarbone and is headed to injured reserve. He will be ineligible to return to action until Week 10. Foles’s injury will have a rippling effect on the projections for the Jaguars’ offense going forward, and it’s a tough blow for owners who invested high draft capital in running back Leonard Fournette and wide receiver Dede Westbrook. The former Super Bowl MVP underwent surgery on Monday and is not worthy of stashing. Cut bait now and hit the waiver wire for another QB2.

Running Backs

RB Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams

If you sustained injuries to Tyreek Hill or running backs Joe Mixon or Tevin Coleman, you will likely need to fill a roster spot on your team. Henderson was a player that was soaring up draft boards early in the summer, as many projected the rookie out of Memphis to play a pivotal role if the Rams lightened the load on star RB Todd Gurley’s knee. However, it’s clear that Malcolm Brown is the handcuff to own in the Los Angeles backfield. Henderson is the clear third-string RB after managing just one rush for zero yards in the opener. Go grab Brown if he is available in your league.

RB Darwin Thompson, Kansas City Chiefs

Thompson was arguably one of the hottest players rising up draft boards in early August after a strong showing in training camp. However, all fantasy owners who invested in Thompson saw their fears come to fruition after LeSean McCoy performed quite well after recently reuniting with head coach Andy Reid. The rookie back out of Utah State can safely be dropped in all leagues after being on the field for just one snap in Week 1. Perhaps it would be wise to target San Francisco’s Raheem Mostert, who is expected to see a solid role while Tevin Coleman is out several weeks with a high-ankle sprain.

Wide Receiver

WR Demaryius Thomas, New England Patriots

Many fantasy owners invested a late-round flier on Thomas, hoping to catch lightning in a bottle. After all, Thomas will be catching passes from Tom Brady. However, after being inactive in Week 1 with a hamstring injury, the veteran wideout is fourth on the depth chart at best once Antonio Brown arrives in Week 2. With Brown, Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon and even Phillip Dorsett, Thomas will be lucky to see a handful of targets when healthy. Cut bait now.

WR Jaron Brown, Seattle Seahawks

There was talk that Brown could emerge as the WR2 for Russell Wilson and the Seahawks. But Brown was nonexistent in Week 1 with zero targets against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense in Seattle looks like it runs through Chris Carson, Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. If you took a late-round flier on the veteran, it’s time to move on.

WR Quincy Enunwa, New York Jets

The Jets’ offense should be much improved in 2019. As we predicted here at SI Fantasy, Le’Veon Bell is going to be a beast in his return to the gridiron with Gang Green. However, with Bell being so involved in the passing game, the receivers to own are Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder. Crowder had a whopping 14 receptions in Week 1 against Buffalo. There are better options available on the waiver wire at the wide receiver position that offer much higher ceilings and far greater season-long upside.

WR Devin Funchess, Indianapolis Colts

The Colts placed the veteran wideout on injured reserve on Monday after he suffered a broken collarbone in their Week 1 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Funchess posted a meager three receptions for 32 yards in his first game with Indianapolis, and if you have him on your roster, there is no reason to stash him until Week 10. Go out and grab his likely replacement in Parris Campbell or Kansas City’s Mecole Hardman.

Tight End

TE Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings

Rudolph can not be trusted on a weekly basis in a Vikings’ offense that wants to be predicated upon the run game. Rudolph failed to reel in his lone target and should be cut from all rosters. Several tight end options emerged in Week 1, and many offer higher upside such as T.J. Hockenson, Mark Andrews or even the ageless Vernon Davis.