Fantasy Football 2019: Running Back Rankings and Auction Prices

After kicking off the week with my quarterback rankings yesterday, I’ve shifted my attention to running backs today.

Fantasy owners would be wise to be patient when drafting their fantasy quarterback. The same cannot be said for the running back position.

The first tier of my rankings will be the top four picks in almost every draft this summer, even if the order may vary. On average, eight of the 12 first-round picks will be running backs based on average draft position (ADP) from Fantasy Football Calculator.

With that in mind, let’s get to my 2019 running back rankings.

Note: Rankings and references are based on half-PPR scoring with auction values assuming a $200 budget and 12-team league size.

Scroll down for a chart with each player’s ranking.

TIER 1

1. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants (Bye: 11, Auction: $62)

Playing in a mediocre offense didn't slow Barkley down in 2018, as he led the league in scrimmage yards (2,028). In addition, the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year ranked top three in rushing yards (1,307), receptions among running backs (91) and total touchdowns (15). The loss of Odell Beckham Jr. will lead to even more defensive attention for Barkley and a less potent offense overall for the Giants, but the second-year back remains my top-ranked player in any scoring format.

2. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers (Bye: 7, Auction: $59)

The iron man of NFL running backs, McCaffrey played a position-high 965 snaps (91%) last season. Breaking Matt Forte's single-season receptions record, Run CMC totaled 1,965 yards from scrimmage, 107 catches and 13 total touchdowns in his sophomore campaign. Like any of the top four players on this list, McCaffrey could make a compelling case to be the first player off the board in fantasy drafts this summer.

3. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys (Bye: 8, Auction: $56)

Holding out and currently in Mexico, Elliott has two rushing titles in his three NFL seasons and has led the league in rushing yards per game every year. Becoming much more involved in the passing game last season, Elliott converted an 18% target share into 77 catches for 567 yards and three scores. He’s a perennial threat for 2,000 scrimmage yards and double-digit touchdowns.

4. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints (Bye: 9, Auction: $54)

Versatile and efficient, Kamara has begun his career with at least 700 rushing yards, 700 receiving yards and a top-four fantasy finish in each of his first two NFL seasons. In addition, Kamara has scored 32 touchdowns—22 rushing, nine receiving and one return—in his 31 NFL games.

TIER 2

5. David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals (Bye: 12, Auction: $46)

Believing 2019 will be "similar to 2016" (2,118 YFS and 20 TDs), Johnson [once again] has his sights set on a 1,000/1,000 season. Given the up-tempo and wide-open nature of the offense, Johnson should have a lot more opportunities to make plays in space and significantly improve upon last year's production.

6. Le'Veon Bell, New York Jets (Bye: 4, Auction: $45)

Well-rested after sitting out 2018, Bell trades in the high-powered Steelers offense for an improving-but-not-as-potent Jets offense. The offensive line is a major downgrade as Football Outsiders ranked New York's offensive line 32nd in run blocking (adjusted line yards) last season, but I project Bell for 330-plus touches, 1,600-plus scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns in his debut Jets season.

7. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals (Bye: 9, Auction: $39)

While he missed two games last season, Mixon was an efficient workhorse when he was on the field. The second-year back averaged 20.0 touches per game and 4.9 yards per carry as he finished fourth in the NFL in rushing (1,168 yards). Unfortunately, the Bengals have already lost first-round pick Jonah Williams for the season, but increased offensive creativity from the new coaching staff should boost Mixon's outlook going into his age-23 season.

8. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers (Bye: 7, Auction: $39)

Conner missed three games and was less productive in the second half of the season, but he still finished as the RB6 last year. In his first eight games, Conner was dominant with 100-plus rushing yards five times and multiple touchdowns in four of those games. Conner failed to exceed 65 rushing yards in his final five games. If he can stay healthy and be more consistent, the sky's the limit for the Pittsburgh's workhorse back.

9. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams (Bye: 9, Auction: $36)

The no-brainer top pick in fantasy drafts last summer, Gurley delivered as no running back scored more fantasy points. Going into 2019, the concern, of course, is his arthritic knee and specifically what it means to the workload he will get (or not get). There is obvious risk, but I'd be willing to roll the dice with him after the top eight running backs are off the board, especially if he’s my squad’s RB2, due to his immense upside.

10. Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers (Bye: 12, Auction: $36)

Entering the final year of his rookie deal, Gordon has now missed multiple games in three of four NFL seasons. In the middle of a training camp holdout, MG3 could potentially miss time voluntarily as both sides appear dug in. On the field, however, Gordon's efficiency spiked last year with a 5.1 YPC average in 2018, as he extended his streak to three seasons with 12-plus touchdowns.

TIER 3

11. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars (Bye: 10, Auction: $34)

Durability (11 missed games in two seasons) and inefficiency (career 3.7 YPC) have been issues, but there are several reasons for optimism. A true workhorse, Fournette has averaged nearly 20 carries per game (19.09) when active, and the team should sustain more drives with improved quarterback play. Jacksonville dealt with season-ending injuries to the left side of its line for major chunks of last season, but running lanes should be wider with a return to health and the addition of road-grading RT Jawaan Taylor in this year's draft. Plus, Fournette could be more involved in the passing game as well.

12. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings (Bye: 12, Auction: $33)

Through two seasons, Cook has missed more games (17) than he's played (15). When he's been on the field, however, he's been efficient—4.68 yards per carry—despite a terrible offensive line. If Cook is able to stay healthy, the team's investment in its interior offensive line this offseason and run-first approach could lead to a big season for Minnesota's featured back.

13. Kerryon Johnson, Detroit Lions (Bye: 5, Auction: $31)

In just 10 games as a rookie, Johnson had exactly 150 touches—118 carries and 32 receptions. Averaging 5.4 yards per carry, Johnson was fantasy's RB16 through Week 11, before missing the remainder of the season. With the release of Theo Riddick, Johnson has true breakout potential and could approach or exceed 60 catches in his second season.

14. Damien Williams, Kansas City Chiefs (Bye: 12, Auction: $30)

From Week 14 through the postseason, Williams went on a scoring spree with 10 touchdowns (six rushing and four receiving) and racked up 602 scrimmage yards on 105 touches, including 28 receptions. The Chiefs added only Carlos Hyde (free agency) and Darwin Thompson (sixth round) as competition this offseason, so Williams will open the season as the unquestioned lead back. Assuming he maintains that role for the entire season, there is enormous upside in Kansas City's high-powered offense.

15. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns (Bye: 7, Auction: $29)

A partial-year starter, Chubb ranked third in the NFL in carries (176) and fourth in rushing yards (823) from Weeks 7 to 17. Even though the team signed suspended free-agent Kareem Hunt, Chubb is expected to retain his lead-back role even after Hunt is eligible to return after eight games. With the addition of Odell Beckham Jr. to the receiving corps, the ascending Cleveland offense should give Chubb plenty of scoring opportunities.

16. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers (Bye: 11, Auction: $29)

Injuries and/or suspensions have cost Jones eight games (four each) in his first two seasons. Missing Weeks 1 and 2 and 16 and 17 last year, Jones averaged 5.5 yards per carry for a second consecutive season. A top-15 back during the stretch when he was active, Jones could perform as an RB1 if he's able to stay on the field for 14-plus games.

17. Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons (Bye: 9, Auction: $28)

After missing almost all of last season, Freeman is poised to bounce back. Not only is Tevin Coleman now in San Francisco, but the Falcons used a pair of first-rounders on their offensive line. I have Freeman projected for 1,343 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns.

18. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans (Bye: 11, Auction: $26)

As much as Henry disappointed for the majority of 2018, he was nothing short of dominant down the stretch. Over the final four games, Henry amassed 585 rushing yards and seven touchdowns and scored the most fantasy points among running backs during that span. Taylor Lewan’s four-game suspension knocks Henry down a spot or two in my rankings, but the contract-year back is a legitimate threat to lead the NFL in rushing.

19. Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts (Bye: 6, Auction: $26)

After missing four games in 2018, Mack has now missed multiple games in each of his first two seasons. Highly productive when he was on the field, the second-year back had at least 119 rushing yards and a touchdown (or more) in five of his final 12 games, counting the playoffs. During that 12-game span, Mack scored 11 total touchdowns. Running behind one of the league's best offensive lines, Mack can end the year much higher in end-of-season production than my rankings if he stays healthy.

TIER 4

20. Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens (Bye: 8, Auction: $23)

Despite taking a back seat to stud running back Alvin Kamara, Ingram still finished as fantasy's RB20 from Week 5 (when he returned from suspension) through the end of the season. In his previous two seasons as lead back (2016-2017), Ingram was one of only four players to exceed 2,000 rushing yards, 100 receptions and 20 total touchdowns. Returning to a lead-back role in one of the NFL's most run-heavy offenses, Ingram has a well-established floor and offers plenty of upside compared to his current ADP (mid-Round 4).

21. Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos (Bye: 10, Auction: $22)

From UDFA to Pro Bowler, Lindsay vastly exceeded the expectations that the fantasy community and general public had for him in 2018. Lindsay rushed for 1,037 yards (5.4 YPC), added 35 catches for 241 yards and scored a total of 10 touchdowns as a rookie. Even if the split with fellow second-year back Royce Freeman is narrower than last year's split, Lindsay could still get more than the 227 touches he had as a rookie.

22. Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders (Bye: 6, Auction: $21)

With little tread on the tires, Jacobs will assume the lead-back role for the revamped Oakland offense. More important than possessing elite top-end speed, Jacobs has the quickness, elusiveness and power to become the every-down back that Oakland has drafted him to become.

23. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks (Bye: 11, Auction: $20)

Dominating running back touches over first-round rookie Rashaad Penny, Carson toted the rock 247 times for 1,151 yards and nine touchdowns, and added 20 catches for 163 more over 14 games. The workload disparity between Carson (267 touches, 73.96%) and Penny (94, 26.04%) should narrow, but I still expect Carson to get the larger share of the split in one of the league's most run-heavy attacks.

24. James White, New England Patriots (Bye: 10, Auction: $19)

Coming off a career-best season, White shattered his previous marks with 181 touches, including 87 receptions, 1,176 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns during the regular season. White may see fewer carries, but there's the potential that he's at least as involved as a receiver given the retirement of Rob Gronkowski. A top-12 performer in all scoring formats last season, White offers plenty of upside compared to his flex-range ADP.

TIER 5

25. Sony Michel, New England Patriots (Bye: 10, Auction: $16)

Most dominant during the Patriots’ Super Bowl run, Michel had 71 carries for 336 yards (4.73 YPC) and six touchdowns combined in the three games that mattered most. While Michel should continue to lead the team in rush attempts, there are a few concerns as well. He's a non-factor in the passing game (11 regular-season targets), rookie Damian Harris could cut into his early-down workload and his chronic knee issues could lead to the Patriots intentionally managing his workload or lead to missed games.

26. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears (Bye: 6, Auction: $16)

Despite a dearth of draft picks, the Bears gave up even more draft capital for the opportunity to move up in the third round for their first selection in 2019. Drawing comparisons to Kareem Hunt, Montgomery is clearly a more natural fit as the primary back for Chicago's offense than Jordan Howard. As coach Matt Nagy says, Montgomery has "great hands" and is a "really good route runner." The only concern is that Tarik Cohen and Mike Davis will also have sizable roles.

27. Tarik Cohen, Chicago Bears (Bye: 6, Auction: $13)

In addition to a year-over-year bump in touches (140 to 170), The Human Joystick was more efficient (10.2 Y/R, 4.5 YPC) on his opportunities and scored eight total touchdowns to finish as the RB13 in 2018. Even if the addition of Montgomery and Davis leads to a few fewer touches for Cohen, he's a viable RB2/flex in 2019.

28. Lamar Miller, Houston Texans (Bye: 10, Auction: $13)

Miller was more efficient in 2018 (4.6 YPC) than he was in either of his first two seasons (4.0 in 2016 and 3.7 in 2017) with Houston. If D'Onta Foreman (Achilles) stays healthy, it's possible that Miller sees a year-over-year dip in workload, even though he figures to enter the season as the 1 or 1(a) to Foreman's 1(b) or 2.

29. Kenyan Drake, Miami Dolphins (Bye: 5, Auction: $13)

Drake finished second on the team in both carries (120) and targets (73) last season. Despite the less-than-expected workload, Drake was efficient as he averaged 4.5 yards per carry and 9.0 yards per catch, while scoring nine total touchdowns on his 173 offensive touches last season. It's possible that Kalen Ballage leapfrogs him on the depth chart, but Drake remains at least a flex play given his versatile skill set.

30. Tevin Coleman, San Francisco 49ers (Bye: 4, Auction: $12)

Reunited with his former coach Kyle Shanahan, Coleman is expected to be the lead back in the team's crowded backfield. Setting career highs in workload (199 touches) and scrimmage yards (1,076) last season with Devonta Freeman sidelined nearly all of 2018, he could approach a similar level of production with the 49ers this season.

31. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers (Bye: 12, Auction: $10)

Nearly doubling his workload in 2018 (from 74 to 145 touches), Ekeler once again averaged more than 5.0 YPC and 10.0 Y/R. Ekeler missed a couple of games himself, but he saw the bulk of work in three of the four games that Melvin Gordon missed and ended 2018 as fantasy's RB24. While Ekeler has stand-alone value either way, there is increased upside with Gordon currently holding out.

TIER 6

32. Latavius Murray, New Orleans Saints (Bye: 9, Auction: $9)

Before last season (RB35), Murray had finished as a top-24 running back for three consecutive seasons. We've seen how productive the second running back can be in New Orleans, so there is certainly upside in being the complementary part of the team's backfield. In addition, there is enormous weekly upside if Kamara were to miss any time.

33. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles (Bye: 10, Auction: $8)

Sanders joins a crowded Philly backfield, but when it’s all said and done, I think the second-round rookie will lead the position group in both workload and production. That said, the team has used (and still plans to use) a committee approach to their backfield.

34. Derrius Guice, Washington Redskins (Bye: 10, Auction: $8)

Given how productive Adrian Peterson was last season, I expect Guice (recovering from a torn ACL) to be eased into heavier workloads as the season progresses. Even if he leads the team in rushing and workload, which I expect, AD should be heavily involved in 2019 as well.

35. Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks (Bye: 11, Auction: $8)

Earlier this year, coach Pete Carroll said of the Carson-Penny duo that, "I don't know who's one and who's two, it doesn't matter to me." After shedding 15 pounds this offseason, and given his first-round pedigree, Penny has breakout potential in Seattle's run-first attack even if he enters the season as Carson's backup.

36. Royce Freeman, Denver Broncos (Bye: 10, Auction: $8)

Over-drafted compared to his lofty 2018 ADP (mid-third round), Freeman carried the ball 130 times for 521 yards and five touchdowns, and added 14 catches for 72 yards. With a more reasonable ADP this time around, Freeman should also receive a year-over-year boost in workload. OC Rich Scangarello recently compared Freeman and Lindsay to Atlanta’s ex-duo of Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman.

37. Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Bye: 7, Auction: $8)

Terrible may be too kind of a word to describe Jones’s rookie season—77 yards from scrimmage, 1.9 YPC and 4.7 Y/R. Without adding any serious competition to the backfield, last year's 38th-overall pick is in position to put his 2018 season behind him as he gets a fresh start with a new coaching staff.

38. Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams (Bye: 9, Auction: $7)

GM Les Snead talked about Henderson giving the Rams a "Kamara element." While expecting an Alvin Kamara-type rookie season from Henderson is too lofty of an expectation, the team obviously liked him enough to make him a top-70 pick and make that comparison. Given the uncertainty around Gurley's knee, could Henderson have a couple C.J. Anderson-like games this season?

39. Peyton Barber, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Bye: 7, Auction: $7)

Averaging just 3.7 yards per carry as the team's starter in 2018, Barber grinded a sizable workload—234 carries and 20 receptions—into an RB27 season. That volume is sure to decrease in 2019 with a more even workload split, possibly one that favors Ronald Jones.

40. D'Onta Foreman, Houston Texans (Bye: 10, Auction: $6)

Assuming you're not an NFL running back, last year you and I both outgained Foreman by one rushing yard, as he missed virtually all of 2018 and lost one yard on his seven carries. Feeling much better now after tearing his Achilles in 2017, Foreman's battle to overtake Miller could be categorized more like a slight incline than an uphill battle. At a minimum, the team has talked Foreman up all offseason.

TIER 7

41. LeSean McCoy, Buffalo Bills (Bye: 6, Auction: $5)

Inefficient with a career-low 3.2 yards per carry in 2018, the 31-year-old finished second on the team in rushing behind rookie quarterback Josh Allen and tied his career low in touches (195, 2009). Even if he's still there in Week 1, which is far from a lock, the Bills figure to employ a committee approach with McCoy, Frank Gore, T.J. Yeldon and rookie Devin Singletary.

42. Dion Lewis, Tennessee Titans (Bye: 11, Auction: $4)

The full-season workload split last year was fairly close—230 touches for Henry and 214 for Lewis. The gap will be much wider in 2019, but Lewis set career highs as a receiver with 59 receptions and 400 yards, and Henry is essentially a non-factor in the passing game. In other words, Lewis is primarily a change-of-pace to Henry.

43. Kalen Ballage, Miami Dolphins (Bye: 5, Auction: $4)

Not only is Ballage’s 2019 workload sure to expand, there has been some buzz that he has a “real chance to win the starting RB job.” Even if he ultimately forms a timeshare with Drake and gets the lesser share, there is plenty of upside compared to his late-round ADP.

44. Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts (Bye: 6, Auction: $4)

The selection of second-round receiver Parris Campbell could cut into his receiving opportunities some, but Hines should get north of 50 receptions as a change-of-pace to Marlon Mack.

45. Jordan Howard, Philadelphia Eagles (Bye: 10, Auction: $4)

Howard has 250-plus carries in each of his first three seasons, but now that he's in Philadelphia, that streak is sure to come to an end even if he’s “dominating” first-team carries early in camp. More than likely, Howard will be a TD-dependent weekly play in Philadelphia’s committee backfield.

46. Adrian Peterson, Washington Redskins (Bye: 10, Auction: $4)

A surprise 1,000-yard rusher in 2018, Peterson has his sights set on another 2,000-yard campaign. While he has done some unbelievable things on a football field, another 2,000-yard season isn’t in the cards. But he could certainly exceed the more realistic expectations others have set for him.

47. Jerick McKinnon, San Francisco 49ers (Bye: 4, Auction: $4)

Before last year’s ACL tear, McKinnon notched a tad more than 200 touches per season in 2016 and 2017. With Tevin Coleman likely to lead the backfield in touches, McKinnon and Matt Breida will battle it out to get the next largest share of touches. Given the disparity in ADPs of McKinnon and Breida, I’d actually prefer Breida at his ADP (Round 13) over McKinnon at his (Round 10).

TIER 8

48. C.J. Anderson, Detroit Lions (Bye: 5, Auction: $3)

Anderson was let go by the Rams after being extremely productive down the stretch. In fact, no running back scored more fantasy points over the final two weeks of the season. Including their first playoff game, CJA had a streak of three games with 120-plus rushing yards and (at least) one touchdown. Anderson could carve out a decent workload even if Kerryon Johnson stays healthy all season.

49. Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati Bengals (Bye: 9, Auction: $3)

With 36 of his touches coming in the two games that Joe Mixon missed, Bernard had just 55 in his other 10 games played. Bernard himself has missed four-plus games in two of the past three seasons, but he has upside for 50-60 receptions in the team’s new offense.

50. Jaylen Samuels, Pittsburgh Steelers (Bye: 7, Auction: $3)

James Conner made news (or noise) when he said he expected the workload to be split “pretty evenly,” but Conner should still dominate running back touches. Samuels had 42 (75 percent) of his 56 carries in the three games that Conner missed.

51. Jalen Richard, Oakland Raiders (Bye: 6, Auction: $2)

Richard tied Jared Cook for the team lead in receptions (68) as he finished as fantasy’s RB34 in 2018. With rookie Josh Jacobs having a three-down skill set and the team significantly upgrading their receiving corps, Richard will likely cede some of that passing-game work to others.

52. Matt Breida, San Francisco 49ers (Bye: 4, Auction: $2)

Breida dealt with a nagging ankle injury, but he led the team in rushing (814 yards on 153 carries) in 2018. He recorded the NFL's fastest speed on a run (22.09 MPH) last season, and Breida was one of six running backs to have double-digit runs of 20-plus yards.

53. Carlos Hyde, Kansas City Chiefs (Bye: 12, Auction: $2)

Hyde began last season as Cleveland's workhorse—only Todd Gurley (129) and Ezekiel Elliott (117) had more carries through the first six weeks of the season than Hyde (114). Inefficient (3.35 YPC) and traded midseason to Jacksonville, Hyde was even less efficient there (3.26 YPC). Given that Damien Williams lacks a workhorse track record, Hyde and rookie Darwin Thompson are both at least worth late-round dart throws.

54. Chris Thompson, Washington Redskins (Bye: 10, Auction: $2)

After playing just 10 games in back-to-back seasons, health will be key for Thompson. He turned in top-33 campaigns in each of the seasons before that, and Thompson has a chance to return to flex value, but he has more upside in full-PPR formats.

55. Damien Harris, New England Patriots (Bye: 10, Auction: $1)

There is enormous weekly upside for any Patriots running back, and Belichick & Co. invested a Day 2 pick on Harris despite what appeared to be a crowded running back room. Given Sony Michel’s history of knee issues and just the unpredictable nature of the Patriots in general, the potential that Harris has a big game or two (or more) is real.

56. Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens (Bye: 8, Auction: $1)

A key waiver-wire pickup in fantasy leagues last season, Edwards had only 62 rushing yards before the team's Week 10 bye, but still led the team in rushing (718 yards). While Edwards had three 100-yard games over the final seven weeks, the addition of Mark Ingram puts a significant dent into his expected workload.

57. Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens (Bye: 8, Auction: $1)

A bit undersized, with tons of speed (4.4-flat), Hill offers some intriguing upside as a change-of-pace complement to Ingram (and Edwards).

58. Mike Davis, Chicago Bears (Bye: 6, Auction: $1)

In the time period between Chicago trading Jordan Howard and the NFL draft, Davis had plenty of sleeper appeal. Barring injuries, however, Davis is likely to finish third in both touches and production behind David Montgomery and Tarik Cohen.

59. Darwin Thompson, Kansas City Chiefs (Bye: 12, Auction: $1)

A sixth-round rookie out of Utah State, Thompson has sleeper appeal with Damien Williams lacking a workhorse track record and Carlos Hyde possessing an inefficiency track record.

60. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys (Bye: 8, Auction: $1)

Will Zeke return from Mexico and re-join the Cowboys before Sept. 8? Newly signed Alfred Morris could lead the team in carries in any missed games for Elliott, but Pollard will have a role either way.

61. Jamaal Williams, Green Bay Packers (Bye: 11, Auction: $1)

Through two NFL seasons, Williams has averaged a pedestrian 3.72 YPC—nearly two yards per carry less than Aaron Jones. Williams stands to benefit if/when Jones misses time, something he’s done each season.

62. Justin Jackson, Los Angeles Chargers (Bye: 12, Auction: $1)

Melvin Gordon’s 2019 contract dispute could lead to a significant jump in workload for Jackson. At a minimum, he's worth a roll of the dice at the end of drafts, as Gordon's injury history could lead to a few usable weeks even without a contract dispute.

TIER 9

63. Ito Smith, Atlanta Falcons (Bye: 9, Auction: $0)

With Tevin Coleman leaving in free agency, Smith should back up Freeman, but he averaged a pedestrian 3.5 YPC and 5.6 Y/R last season.

64. Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals (Bye: 12, Auction: $0)

Locked in as David Johnson's handcuff, Edmonds has generated some praise from the coaching staff this offseason, but it’s likely to take an injury to Johnson for him to become fantasy-relevant in standard-sized leagues.

65. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns (Bye: 7, Auction: $0)

Hunt led the NFL in rushing as a rookie in 2017, but he’ll serve an eight-game suspension to start the season and is expected to cede the lead-back role to Nick Chubb when he returns.

66. T.J. Yeldon, Buffalo Bills (Bye: 6, Auction: $0)

Yeldon set a career high with 55 catches last season and now has at least 30 in all four of his NFL seasons.

67. Frank Gore, Buffalo Bills (Bye: 6, Auction: $0)

Playing for his third team in three years, and now 36 years old, Gore has averaged double-digit touches per game every year of his career.

68. Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings (Bye: 12, Auction: $0)

Given Dalvin Cook's [lack of] durability, there's a chance that Mattison sees a sizable workload in a game or two.

69. Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills (Bye: 6, Auction: $0)

The fifth back selected in this year’s NFL draft, Singletary may make more of a fantasy impact in 2020 than he does this year.

70. Duke Johnson, Cleveland Browns (Bye: 7, Auction: $0)

With the Browns signing Hunt, Johnson wanted out, but that may not happen until Hunt returns from suspension, if it happens at all.

Check back later this week for the remainder of my fantasy football rankings.

Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.