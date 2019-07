Fantasy Football 2019 Mock Draft

This story appears in the 2019 Fantasy Football special issue of Sports Illustrated. For more great storytelling and in-depth analysis, subscribe to the magazine—and get up to 94% off the cover price. Click here for more.

It’s July, which means fantasy football season is officially here. We’ve already shared our full top 300 rankings, sleepers, busts and breakout candidates. Plus some thoughts on players who switched teams, new coaches and other players who are overvalued or undervalued.

Now it’s time for our first mock draft. Some of SI.com’s best NFL minds got together for a mock: 12 teams went 12 rounds, drafting for a standard-scoring league. The positions: QB, RB, RB, WR, WR, TE, FLEX, DST, K and three bench spots. A star indicates a rookie, of which five were drafted.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

We’ll present the draft in its entirety, and then each owner will defend his or her team and explain the decision-making process.

(You’ll notice that Tyreek Hill was not drafted, given the uncertainty of his status this season.)

DRAFT ORDER

1. Michael Beller, SI.com Fantasy Writer

2. Tom Mantzouranis, SI Video Senior Producer

3. Conor Orr, MMQB Staff Writer

4. Alex Hampl, SI Video Senior Producer

5. Kalyn Kahler, MMQB Writer/Producer

6. Jeremy Woo, SI.com Writer/Producer

7. Eric Single, SI.com Senior Producer

8. Mitch Goldich, SI/MMQB Associate Producer

9. Bette Marston, SI/MMQB Associate Editor

10. Gary Gramling, SI/MMQB Senior Editor

11. Ben Eagle, SI.com Director of Editorial Projects

12. Jimmy Traina, SI.com Writer/Producer























ROUND 1

Story continues

1. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants—BELLER

2. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints—MANTZOURANIS

3. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers—ORR

4. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys—HAMPL

5. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs—KAHLER

6. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers—WOO

7. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers—SINGLE

8. Le'Veon Bell, RB, New York Jets—GOLDICH

9. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns—MARSTON

10. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams—GRAMLING

11. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans—EAGLE

12. Antonio Brown, WR, Oakland Raiders—TRAINA























ROUND 2

13. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons—TRAINA

14. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints—EAGLE

15. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals—GRAMLING

16. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers—MARSTON

17. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs—GOLDICH

18. David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals—SINGLE

19. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers—WOO

20. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns—KAHLER

21. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers—HAMPL

22. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings—ORR

23. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers—MANTZOURANIS

24. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers—BELLER























ROUND 3

25. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals—BELLER

26. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers—MANTZOURANIS

27. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts—ORR

28. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys—HAMPL

29. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings—KAHLER

30. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings—WOO

31. Marlon Mack, RB, Indianapolis Colts—SINGLE

32. Sony Michel, RB, New England Patriots—GOLDICH

33. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars—MARSTON

34. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles—GRAMLING

35. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks—EAGLE

36. Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons—TRAINA























ROUND 4

37. Phlllip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos—TRAINA

38. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans—EAGLE

39. Kerryon Johnson, RB, Detroit Lions—GRAMLING

40. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams—MARSTON

41. Brandin Cooks, WR, Los Angeles Rams—GOLDICH

42. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions—SINGLE

43. Damien Williams, RB, Kansas City Chiefs—WOO

44. Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears—KAHLER

45. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams—HAMPL

46. Tevin Coleman, RB, San Francisco 49ers—ORR

47. Kenyan Drake, RB, Miami Dolphins—MANTZOURANIS

48. Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles—BELLER























ROUND 5

49. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers—BELLER

50. Lamar Miller, RB, Houston Texans—MANTZOURANIS

51. Andrew Luck, QB, Indianapolis Colts—ORR

52. Mark Ingram, RB, Baltimore Ravens—HAMPL

53. Tarik Cohen, RB, Chicago Bears—KAHLER

54. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons—WOO

55. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns—SINGLE

56. Josh Jacobs*, RB, Oakland Raiders—GOLDICH

57. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers—MARSTON

58. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots—GRAMLING

59. Jordan Howard, RB, Philadelphia Eagles—EAGLE

60. Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints—TRAINA























ROUND 6

61. James White, RB, New England Patriots—TRAINA

62. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals—EAGLE

63. Sammy Watkins, WR, Kansas City Chiefs—GRAMLING

64. O.J. Howard, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers—MARSTON

65. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans—GOLDICH

66. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks—SINGLE

67. Hunter Henry, TE, Los Angeles Chargers—WOO

68. Eric Ebron, TE, Indianapolis Colts—KAHLER

69. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals—HAMPL

70. Jared Cook, TE, New Orleans Saints—ORR

71. Marvin Jones, WR, Detroit Lions—MANTZOURANIS

72. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears—BELLER























ROUND 7

73. Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns—BELLER

74. Robby Anderson, WR, New York Jets—MANTZOURANIS

75. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers—ORR

76. Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals—HAMPL

77. Will Fuller, WR, Houston Texans—KAHLER

78. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers—WOO

79. David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns—SINGLE

80. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos—GOLDICH

81. Latavius Murray, RB, New Orleans Saints—MARSTON

82. Sterling Shepard, WR, New York Giants—GRAMLING

83. Derrius Guice, RB, Washington Redskins—EAGLE

84. Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants—TRAINA























ROUND 8

85. Jerick McKinnon, RB, San Francisco 49ers—TRAINA

86. Corey Davis, WR, Tennessee Titans—EAGLE

87. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles—GRAMLING

88. LeSean McCoy, RB, Buffalo Bills—MARSTON

89. N'Keal Harry*, WR, New England Patriots—GOLDICH

90. Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons—SINGLE

91. Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks—WOO

92. Dede Westbrook, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars—KAHLER

93. Delanie Walker, TE, Tennessee Titans—HAMPL

94. Golden Tate, WR, New York Giants—ORR

95. Anthony Miller, WR, Chicago Bears—MANTZOURANIS

96. Dante Pettis, WR, San Francisco 49ers—BELLER























ROUND 9

97. Matt Breida, RB, San Francisco 49ers—BELLER

98. Philip Rivers, QB, Los Angeles Chargers—MANTZOURANIS

99. Keke Coutee, WR, Houston Texans—ORR

100. Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers—HAMPL

101. Bears, DST—KAHLER

102. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks—WOO

103. Tyrell Williams, WR, Oakland Raiders—SINGLE

104. Devin Funchess, WR, Indianapolis Colts—GOLDICH

105. Robert Foster, WR, Buffalo Bills—MARSTON

106. D'Onta Foreman, RB, Houston Texans—GRAMLING

107. Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers—EAGLE

108. Jamison Crowder, WR, New York Jets—TRAINA























ROUND 10

109. Mohamed Sanu, WR, Atlanta Falcons—TRAINA

110. Justin Tucker, K, Baltimore Ravens—EAGLE

111. Kyler Murray*, QB, Arizona Cardinals—GRAMLING

112. Marquise Goodwin, WR, San Francisco 49ers—MARSTON

113. Miles Sanders*, RB, Philadelphia Eagles—GOLDICH

114. Marquise Brown*, WR, Baltimore Ravens—SINGLE

115. Dion Lewis, RB, Tennessee Titans—WOO

116. Greg Zuerlein, K, Los Angeles Rams—KAHLER

117. Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams—HAMPL

118. Carlos Hyde, RB, Kansas City Chiefs—ORR

119. Royce Freeman, RB, Denver Broncos—MANTZOURANIS

120. Trey Burton, TE, Chicago Bears—BELLER























ROUND 11

121. Harrison Butker, K, Kansas City Chiefs—BELLER

122. Jaguars, DST—MANTZOURANIS

123. Ravens, DST—ORR

124. Rams, DST—HAMPL

125. DeSean Jackson, WR, Philadelphia Eagles—KAHLER

126. Vikings, DST—WOO

127. Browns, DST—SINGLE

128. Ka'imi Fairbairn, K, Houston Texans—GOLDICH

129. Stephen Gostkowski, K, New England Patriots—MARSTON

130. Chargers, DST—GRAMLING

131. Vance McDonald, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers—EAGLE

132. Patriots, DST—TRAINA























ROUND 12

133. Matt Prater, K, Detroit Lions—TRAINA

134. Saints, DST—EAGLE

135. Michael Badgley, K, Los Angeles Chargers—GRAMLING

136. Cowboys, DST—MARSTON

137. Texans, DST—GOLDICH

138. Adam Vinatieri, K, Indianapolis Colts—SINGLE

139. Wil Lutz, K, New Orleans Saints—WOO

140. Curtis Samuel, WR, Carolina Panthers—KAHLER

141. Zane Gonzalez, K, Cleveland Browns—HAMPL

142. Jake Elliott, K, Philadelphia Eagles—ORR

143. Brett Maher, K, Dallas Cowboys—MANTZOURANIS

144. Broncos, DST—BELLER























TEAM BELLER—QB: Mayfield; RB: Barkley, Jones; WR: Green, Jeffery; TE: Burton; FLEX: Godwin; DST: Broncos; K: Butker; BENCH: Montgomery, Pettis, Breida

The first pick was the toughest, because we have a quartet at the top for the first time in years: Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, Ezekiel Elliott and Alvin Kamara. I chose Barkley for his expected usage this season.

TEAM MANTZOURANIS—QB: Rivers; RB: Kamara, Drake; WR: Allen, Jones; TE: Kittle; FLEX: Miller; DST: Jaguars; K: Maher; BENCH: Anderson, Miller, Freeman

I went with Alvin Kamara at No. 2 because he was second to only Todd

Gurley in red zone carries in 2018 and Mark Ingram is gone. My receivers beyond Keenan Allen are suspect, but I consider George Kittle my No. 1 WR.

TEAM ORR—QB: Luck; RB: McCaffrey, Cook; WR: Hilton, Williams; TE: Cook; FLEX: Coleman; DST: Ravens; K: Elliott; BENCH: Tate, Coutee, Hyde

My biggest concern was whether to pick Christian McCaffrey or Patrick Mahomes in the first round. I chose McCaffrey, who will continue to be one of the most utilized players in football in 2019, and then took QB Andrew Luck four rounds later.

TEAM HAMPL—QB: Goff; RB: Eliott, Ingram; WR: Evans, Cooper; TE: Walker; FLEX: Woods; DST: Rams, K: Gonzalez; BENCH: Fitzgerald, Kirk, Jones II

I focused on systems as much as talent. I think Bruce Arians will supercharge the Buccaneers, making Mike Evans a possible top three receiver. And as my selection of three Cardinals shows, I am all in on the Kliff Kingsbury era.

TEAM KAHLER—QB: Mahomes; RB: Chubb, Cohen; WR: Diggs, Robinson; TE: Ebron; FLEX: Fuller; DST: Bears; K: Zuerlein; BENCH: Westbrook, Jackson, Samuel

My priorities were to draft Patrick Mahomes and the Bears defense, so I moved early on both of them. Last season, Chicago’s D singlehandedly saved me many times, and the unit returns nearly intact.

TEAM WOO—QB: Wilson; RB: Gordon, Williams; WR: Adams, Thielen; TE: Henry; FLEX: Ridley; DST: Vikings; K: Lutz; BENCH: Moore, Penny, Lewis

Generally I try to draft safe, and I feel good about my base of proven veterans: Melvin Gordon, Adam Thielen and Davante Adams. I speculated on Damien Williams, but if he’s Kansas City’s lead back, that could be a home run.

TEAM SINGLE—QB: Ryan; RB: Conner, Johnson; WR: Golladay, Landry; TE: Njoku; FLEX: Mack; DST: Browns; K: Vinatieri; BENCH: Lockett, Williams, Brown

I went with James Conner’s upside over Todd Gurley and Le’Veon Bell’s proven production. David Johnson and Marlon Mack should flourish in high-octane offenses. Don’t sleep on Matt Ryan now that OC Steve Sarkisian is gone.

TEAM GOLDICH—QB: Watson; RB: Bell, Michel; WR: Cooks, Sutton; TE: Kelce; FLEX: Jacobs; DST: Texans; K: Fairbairn; BENCH: Harry, Funchess, Sanders

I normally wait to take a tight end, but Travis Kelce was a value pick. I also jumped on value at running back, at at the expense of my WRs. But every year lesser-known receivers become good waiver-wire pickups.

TEAM MARSTON—QB: Rodgers; RB: Fournette, Murray; WR: Beckham Jr., Smith-Schuster; TE: Howard; FLEX: Kupp; DST: Cowboys; K: Gostkowski; BENCH: McCoy, Foster, Goodwin

I took some young wideouts but anchored my starters by drafting Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. Leonard Fournette is a risky top RB given his durability issues, but picking ninth means missing out on the top backs.

TEAM GRAMLING—QB: Wentz; RB: Gurley, Mixon; WR: Edelman, Watkins; TE: Ertz; FLEX: Johnson; DST: Chargers; K: Badgley; BENCH: Shepard, Foreman, Murray

Once I tell Todd Gurley he slipped to 10th, he’ll go into this season with a chip on his shoulder; plus, I would have happily settled for Joe Mixon in the first if Gurley hadn’t slipped. Kerryon Johnson has top 10 RB upside.

TEAM EAGLE—QB: Newton; RB: Carson, Henry; WR: Hopkins, Thomas; TE: McDonald; FLEX: Howard; DST: Saints; K: Tucker; BENCH: Boyd, Guice, Davis

Don’t wait on tight end the way I did, ending up with Vance McDonald. The position gets thin—fast. One TE does break out every year, so you can strike gold in the later rounds. If you don’t, though, buckle up for a long season.

TEAM TRAINA—QB: Brees; RB: Freeman, Lindsay; WR: Brown, Jones; TE: Engram; FLEX: White; DST: Patriots; K: Prater; BENCH: McKinnon, Crowder, Sanu

Antonio Brown will have a monster season as he tries to prove himself in Oakland. Phillip Lindsay wore out some in 2018, but he is the real deal. Jerick McKinnon can be a steal if he bounces back from his ACL tear.