Fantasy Football 2019: End of season awards

The 2019 Fantasy Football season is officially in the rear-view mirror. A lot of players failed to live up to expectations, and a lot of players exceeded all benchmarks. Let's take a look at 2019's most impactful players.

Waiver Wire add of the year: Darren Waller, TE, Oakland Raiders

Darren Waller joined the list of elite tight ends in 2019. The converted wide receiver had eight top-10 finishes through the first 16 weeks, including two as the number one tight end. The Raiders took a chance on Waller, and he has been one of the best success stories of the year.

Handcuff of the year: Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers



Austin Ekeler came alive for the Chargers this season early-on while Melvin Gordon was in the midst of his holdout. Ekeler was a machine for the first month of the season as the primary ball-carrier. He finished as RB2 in Week 1 against the Colts after rushing for 58 yards on the ground and a score as well as catching six passes for 96 yards and two scores (39.4 PTS). Ekeler finished as a top-5 RB in three of the first four games of the season. Even with Gordon returning in Week 5, Ekeler continued to be a factor, with four top-10 finishes between Week 5 and Week 16.





One-Hit Wonder: Sammy Watkins, WR, Kansas City Chiefs



Sammy Watkins looked like his old self in the Chiefs' season-opener against the Jaguars. The former first-round pick hauled in 9 receptions for 198 receiving yards and three scores (46.8 PTS), topping out as WR1 on the week, as well cementing the highest-scoring game for a wide receiver in 2019. Unfortunately, it was all downhill from there. Watkins didn't follow up with a single top-20 finish in any other game this season. Ahead of Week 17, Watkins is slated as WR46 on the year.





Playoff Saviour: Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans

Ryan Tannehill has resurrected his NFL career in Music City, leading the Titans back into the postseason where they will travel to New England to try and upset the Patriots. For fantasy owners, the former Texas A&M star has been nothing short of spectacular. Since coming in Week 6 for Marcus Mariota, Tannehill has galvanized the Titans offense. In Week 13, 14, and 15, Tannehill finished at QB6, QB4, and QB6, respectively, helping to guide fantasy owners to a championship.

Least Valuable Player: Antonio Brown, WR

Antonio Brown managed to sabotage three AFC teams in a ten-month span. That is honestly his most impressive statistic from 2019. After forcing his way out of Pittsburgh, bringing a media circus to the Raiders, and blowing his opportunity with the Patriots, any fantasy manager that rolled the dice on Brown can tell you that they will never make the same mistake again. For what its worth, I hope Brown gets the help he needs because the game of football is better with him in it. As for everything going on with him off the field, it could be a long time until we see No. 84 suit up again.

Most Valuable Player: Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson took the NFL by storm in 2019 and has the Ravens in the driver's seat in the AFC with lofty expectations. If you were able to draft Jackson in the later rounds of your draft before the season, Christmas came very, very, early for you. Jackson finished the season as the highest-scoring signal-caller in the NFL, as well as posting NINE top-3 weekly finishes.





Jackson led the league in passing touchdowns (36) as well as finishing as the sixth-leading rusher in football (1206 Rushing Yards) and posting seven 30-point outings. Jackson has the NFL MVP honors locked up and has my vote without question.

Fantasy Football 2019: End of season awards originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington






