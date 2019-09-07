Fantasy Football 2019: Antonio Brown is reportedly a New England Patriot and yes you read that correctly

Antonio Brown has been the story of 2019, and the next chapter has him reportedly en route to Foxborough, Massachusetts.

After forcing his way out of Pittsburgh in March, the Oakland Raiders sent the Steelers a 2019 third-round and fifth-round pick in exchange for the disgruntled veteran wide receiver. Despite still being under contract for three additional seasons, Brown and the Raiders restructured his contract to add money to it. The two parties negotiated a new deal that would pay Brown $50 million over the next three seasons, including $30 million guaranteed.



Last night Brown posted a two-minute video on his social media that featured a private phone call with Jon Gruden talking to him about curbing the off-field drama and to focus on football, which quickly went viral.



Gruden reportedly didn't mind that it had gone public. Then on Saturday morning, Brown posted a photo on Instagram in which he asked the Raiders to release him.



Around 5 p.m Saturday it was announced that Brown had agreed to a one-year $15-million contract with the New England Patriots which lands us here.



Brown's eccentricity is nothing new and the Patriots clearly knew that before agreeing to bring him on-board.

















While he will not be suiting up for the Patriots on Sunday Night Football against the Steelers, it's worth looking at what this means for the Patriots offense for the remainder of the 2019 season.

Julian Edelman, pegged as a top-15 receiver and the go-to target for Tom Brady, will take a backseat to Brown in Week 2 when he presumedly plays. Edelman will go from a high-end WR2 into more of a flex option in most weeks depending on the matchup.

Josh Gordon, who made waves after rejoining the Patriots just a few weeks ago, now becomes the third option. His struggles with staying on the field are clearly documented, but the NFL, as well as the team, want to see the former star succeed and have given him another chance. While pegged as a high-end flex option with upside, his role now comes into question.

Brown will undoubtedly handle the bulk of the target share once he learns the offense. With Tom Brady being 42, assuming that all three receivers can coexist and maintain fantasy relevance is a tall task with the developing running game of Sony Michel and James White.

There is optimism that the offense can adjust and support three high-usage receivers as a result of both Bill Bellicek's brilliance, as well as Brady's ability to constantly adapt to stay sharp even into his later years.

If Brown can focus on football, Edelman can adapt yet again, and Gordon can put his issues behind him, there's a legitimate possibility that this offense can sustain three top-25 PPR receivers if all dominos fall in line.

Going after Brown was a high-risk, high-reward opportunity, and we will soon find out if the move puts the Patriots back atop the AFC's elite or if not even the great Bill Belichick can get solve this puzzle.

