With the busiest week of the fantasy football season upon us, Ben Standig updates his 2018 rankings. Next up, running backs. 2018 fantasy football season rankings.

Before we get to the list:

* Everything mentioned here is based on standard scoring leagues.

* PPR formats boost players like Christian McCaffrey, Chris Thompson and Dion Lewis while dropping Adrian Peterson,

* It's important to know your league rules and roster formats when pondering strategy. Also, the best plan is to roll with the punches rather than feel dictated by actions of others. So while it's easy and logical to say don't be shy about selecting running backs early and often, know your league and then react accordingly.

* Check out my updated quarterback tiered rankings.

Fantasy Football 2018: Running back Rankings

RB TIER 1

1. Todd Gurley, LAR

2. Le'Veon Bell, PIT

3. David Johnson, ARI

4. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL







Notes: Johnson and Elliott belong in this top tier -- and yet I'd much rather pick first or second, and really hope Elliott isn't the last one available if I'm fourth. The Cowboys offensive line is showing wear and tear. The receiver situation is dicey. Jason Witten isn't a safety valve anymore. Call me skeptical, but there are reasons to fear a dip for Elliott if defenses stack the box with the idea of letting Dak Prescott beat them.

RB TIER 2

5. Alvin Kamara, NO

6. Saquon Barkley, NYG

7. Leonard Fournette, JAC

8. Melvin Gordon, LAC

9. Kareem Hunt, KC









Notes: Any of these backs could crack the top-3 overall by season's end. Antonio Brown, DeAndre Hopkins, Odell Beckham and maybe Julio Jones are the only other non-running backs I'd ponder taking in the top-12 overall ahead of these guys. Push Kamara into Tier 1 in PPR formats.

Story Continues

RB TIER 3

10. Devonta Freeman, ATL

11. Christian McCaffrey, CAR

12. Dalvin Cook, MIN

13. Jordan Howard, CHI

14. Joe Mixon, CIN









Notes: Good upside here, but this is where floors start dropping in part because of other backs in play. I'm more inclined to take a receiver or Rob Gronkowski in the middle-to-late second if I snagged a stud RB in the first. ... Seems like the recent ADP rise for McCaffrey into the borderline first-round range is rather aggressive based on what I witnessed last season. That said, don't fret the C.J. Anderson addition when it comes to workload.

RB TIER 4

15. Jerick McKinnon, SF

16. Alex Collins, BAL

17. Kenyan Drake, MIA

18. Royce Freeman, DEN

19. LeSean McCoy, BUF

20. Jay Ajayi, PHI

21. Derrick Henry, TEN

22. Lamar Miller, HOU

23. Marshawn Lynch, OAK

24. Mark Ingram, NOS

25. Tevin Coleman, ATL

26. Rex Burkhead, NE























Notes: Freeman probably won't get major work early in the season as Denver gives Devontae Booker looks, but the third-round pick is the one to watch. ... Zero interest in McCoy considering the quarterback play in Buffalo and his off-field concerns. Let someone else draft him in the late second or third round pick.

RB TIER 5

27. Dion Lewis, TEN

28. Kerryon Johnson, DET

29. Jamaal Williams, GB

30. Isaiah Crowell, NYJ

31. Sony Michel, NE

32. Chris Carson, SEA

33. Ronald Jones II, TB

34. Carlos Hyde, CLE

35. Adrian Peterson, WAS

36. Chris Thompson, WAS

37. Rashaad Penny, SEA

38. Peyton Barber, TB

39. Marlon Mack, IND

40. Tarik Cohen, CHI



























Notes: In less than two weeks, Peterson went from hanging out in Oklahoma to likely entering Week 1 as the Redskins' early-down back. Let's not overstate his preseason performance last week, though AP looked the part. The intrigue here is the lack of competition. If Peterson falls out of his lead back role it will be because of his decline, not Samaje Perine or Rob Kelley emerging.

RB TIER 6

41. Duke Johnson, CLE

42. James White, NE

43. C.J. Anderson, CAR

44. Giovani Bernard, CIN

45. Ty Montgomery, GB

46. Corey Clement, PHI

47. Devontae Booker, DEN













Notes: We've entered true lottery ticket territory. Put me down for Montgomery or Clement.

RB TIER 7

48. Jordan Wilkins, IND

49. Aaron Jones, GB

50. Latavius Murray, MIN

51. Austin Ekeler, LAC

52. Theo Riddick, DET

53. Nick Chubb, CLE

54. LeGarrette Blount, DET

55. Frank Gore, MIA

56. Alfred Morris, SF

57. Matt Breida, SF

58. Chris Ivory, BUF

59. Samaje Perine, WAS

60. Doug Martin, OAK

























Notes: Wilkins could take over as the Colts No.1 without too much happening elsewhere. Chubb makes for a nice 15-16th round selection in keeper leagues.

MORE FANTASY NEWS: