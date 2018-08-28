Aaron Rodgers all alone? Kirk Cousins over Ben Roethlisberger? Can you start Andy Dalton or Eli Manning? The latest QB rankings and tiers for the 2018 fantasy football season are here.

Time for some updates with our 2018 fantasy football season rankings.

This page focuses on the always glamorous quarterback position with the top 35 options slotted in order and by tier.

Before we get to the list:

* Everything mentioned here is based on 1-QB leagues with touchdown passes worth four points.

* Waiting on quarterback more often than not is the right call. There are always players available on the waiver wire. Even the lowest rung options can score decently here and there. This year, waiting on QB goes next level. While I'm certainly not looking to go with a Quarterback By Committee (QBBC) combo of Andy Dalton and Eli Manning, those two are No. 22 and 23 on this list. If waiting lands me impressive running back and wide receiver depth with perhaps a top-shelf tight end, I can hold my nose and start those guys.

Fantasy Football 2018: Quarterback Rankings

QB TIER 1

1. Aaron Rodgers, GB

* What's there to say other than Rodgers gets the solo tier largely because of uncertainty with Tom Brady's wide receivers entering the season.

QB TIER 2

2. Tom Brady, NE

3. Russell Wilson, SEA

4. Cam Newton, CAR

5. Deshaun Watson, HOU

6. Drew Brees, NO









* If pushed to select from this group, give me Watson (ADP 63) or Brees (65) in the sixth rather than Brady in the late third/fourth range, where starting backs and receivers remain.

QB TIER 3

7. Carson Wentz, PHI

8. Matthew Stafford, DET

9. Andrew Luck, IND

10. Kirk Cousins, MIN

11. Ben Roethlisberger, PIT

12. Philip Rivers, LAC

13. Matt Ryan, ATL

14. Jimmy Garoppolo, SF















* This is the sweet spot, particularly from Roethlisberger (benefits from having two elite playmakers in Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell) to Garoppolo. Rivers and Ryan are typically overlooked, yet are worthy of QB1 status as well.

QB TIER 4

15. Patrick Mahomes, KC

16. Alex Smith, WAS

17. Jared Goff, LAR

18. Marcus Mariota, TEN

19. Dak Prescott, DAL









* Tons of potential here with everyone not named Alex Smith, but just enough concern to prefer not entering a season with any as the standalone QB1. Pair the Redskins passer (high floor, lower ceiling) with one of these lottery ticket options for a viable QBBC.

QB TIER 5

20. Mitch Trubisky, CHI

21. Blake Bortles, JAC

22. Andy Dalton, CIN

23. Eli Manning, NYG

24. Derek Carr, OAK

25. Case Keenum, DEN

26. Ryan Tannehill, MIA

27. Jameis Winston, TBS

28. Joe Flacco, BAL

29. Tyrod Taylor, CLE

30. Sam Bradford, ARI

31. Sam Darnold, NYJ

32. Baker Mayfield, CLE

33. Josh Rosen, ARI

34. Josh Allen, BUF

35. Lamar Jackson, BAL































* If you want a backup quarterback behind your stud, aim for Trubisky or one of the rookies.

