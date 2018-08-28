Fantasy Football: 2018 Quarterback rankings
Time for some updates with our 2018 fantasy football season rankings.
This page focuses on the always glamorous quarterback position with the top 35 options slotted in order and by tier.
Before we get to the list:
* Everything mentioned here is based on 1-QB leagues with touchdown passes worth four points.
* Waiting on quarterback more often than not is the right call. There are always players available on the waiver wire. Even the lowest rung options can score decently here and there. This year, waiting on QB goes next level. While I'm certainly not looking to go with a Quarterback By Committee (QBBC) combo of Andy Dalton and Eli Manning, those two are No. 22 and 23 on this list. If waiting lands me impressive running back and wide receiver depth with perhaps a top-shelf tight end, I can hold my nose and start those guys.
QB TIER 1
1. Aaron Rodgers, GB
* What's there to say other than Rodgers gets the solo tier largely because of uncertainty with Tom Brady's wide receivers entering the season.
QB TIER 2
2. Tom Brady, NE
3. Russell Wilson, SEA
4. Cam Newton, CAR
5. Deshaun Watson, HOU
6. Drew Brees, NO
* If pushed to select from this group, give me Watson (ADP 63) or Brees (65) in the sixth rather than Brady in the late third/fourth range, where starting backs and receivers remain.
QB TIER 3
7. Carson Wentz, PHI
8. Matthew Stafford, DET
9. Andrew Luck, IND
10. Kirk Cousins, MIN
11. Ben Roethlisberger, PIT
12. Philip Rivers, LAC
13. Matt Ryan, ATL
14. Jimmy Garoppolo, SF
* This is the sweet spot, particularly from Roethlisberger (benefits from having two elite playmakers in Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell) to Garoppolo. Rivers and Ryan are typically overlooked, yet are worthy of QB1 status as well.
QB TIER 4
15. Patrick Mahomes, KC
16. Alex Smith, WAS
17. Jared Goff, LAR
18. Marcus Mariota, TEN
19. Dak Prescott, DAL
* Tons of potential here with everyone not named Alex Smith, but just enough concern to prefer not entering a season with any as the standalone QB1. Pair the Redskins passer (high floor, lower ceiling) with one of these lottery ticket options for a viable QBBC.
QB TIER 5
20. Mitch Trubisky, CHI
21. Blake Bortles, JAC
22. Andy Dalton, CIN
23. Eli Manning, NYG
24. Derek Carr, OAK
25. Case Keenum, DEN
26. Ryan Tannehill, MIA
27. Jameis Winston, TBS
28. Joe Flacco, BAL
29. Tyrod Taylor, CLE
30. Sam Bradford, ARI
31. Sam Darnold, NYJ
32. Baker Mayfield, CLE
33. Josh Rosen, ARI
34. Josh Allen, BUF
35. Lamar Jackson, BAL
* If you want a backup quarterback behind your stud, aim for Trubisky or one of the rookies.
