Fantasy football 2017: Performance of rookie quarterbacks in preseason Week 4

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

A look back at the most notable rookie quarterback performances of the final week in preseason.

The NFL trial run is over. Rosters will soon be cut down to 53 as teams get ready to kick off the season. The preseason provided a glimpse of what is to come for many teams and a preview of how the newest rookie class will impact the league.

Fantasy owners are also getting ready for the start of their regular seasons. Whether your draft has passed or is coming up, there is still time to make some moves to ensure a winning season. Want to know which rookies to roll the dice on? Here is a look at how some of the most notable rookies performed in the final preseason game and how they can help or hurt your fantasy chances.





Trubisky is steadily making a case to be the starter in Chicago sooner than later this season. The second-overall pick had 36 completions for 364 yards and three touchdowns this preseason and no interceptions. He outproduced current starter Mike Glennon in every passing category in the exhibition games.

Trubisky will undoubtedly be starting in Chicago if Glennon’s struggles carry over to the regular season. He has so much upside that it would be a smart move to draft Trubisky and hold him on the bench until Glennon is out. He will not ride the bench for long.

Kizer is the only rookie QB to be named a starter in the preseason. The second-round pick may have beat out Cody Kessler and Brock Osweiler for the job, but he has a long road ahead to be a stellar QB in the NFL. This preseason, Kizer completed 25 of 49 passes for 351 yards and a touchdown and added 47 yards and a touchdown on eight carries to the offense. The 52nd-overall pick also has one interception and was sacked five times.

Kizer displayed his big arm occasionally but looked like a true rookie more often this preseason. No need to draft Kizer for now. Let the rookie develop on waivers. He might be worth a look later in the season or in good situational matchups.





Watson’s preseason was good but not good enough to propel him to the starting role in Houston. The 12th-overall pick did damage in the passing and running game, completing 29 of 56 passes for 397 and rushing nine times for 44 yards and two touchdowns. However, he had one interception, did not throw any touchdown passes and was sacked five times through three showings.

Watson is lurking in Tom Savage’s shadow. The Texans are always making changes at QB, so owners should not expect Houston’s top pick to stay there for long. Coming off boards maybe too early, Watson’s ability to score as a runner pushes his ceiling higher than his passing skills for now. Once he evens out his game, he will be a dynamic player in every type of fantasy league.

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes ended the preseason well, throwing nine passes for 183 yards and a touchdown in Week 4. He finished the preseason with 34 completions on 54 passes for 390 yards and four touchdowns and eight carries for 44 yards overall. However, the 10th-overall pick did make a few mistakes fumbling the ball twice, once for a lost.

Mahomes may have been the Chiefs top pick, but he will not challenge veteran starter Alex Smith for his job anytime soon. The former Texas Tech QB is not likely to see any action in the regular season unless something happens to Smith. No need to draft Mahomes. Should anything change in Kansas City, he will be an easy grab off waivers.



