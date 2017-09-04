How long are Ezekiel Elliott, Willie Snead, Doug Martin, other fantasy stars suspended?

Suspensions (and appeals) have been a large part of the NFL news cycle lately. Currently, there are multiple players set to begin the season under suspension, with Ezekiel Elliott being the biggest headline grabber. Doug Martin will also miss the first several games, Willie Snead received a surprise suspension and Jarvis Landry has a possible punishment hanging over his head. Anyone slated to start the year late, including someone like Mike Williams who will likely open the season on the PUP list, is a problem for fantasy football owners during their drafts. Noting when these players are first eligible to return is an important addition to your cheat sheet.

These suspensions affect a player's average draft position, what handcuffs you should get, which sleepers could emerge, and much more. Below, we have the updates on the suspensions, injuries, and investigations that you need to know about.

How long is Ezekiel Elliott suspended?





Elliott has appealed his six-game suspension, and a hearing is scheduled for Aug. 29. The NFL appointed Harold Henderson to be Elliott's lawyer, who helped to reduce Greg Hardy's 10-game suspension to four games It isn't believed that Elliot will overturn the suspension, but one report believes the best case scenario would involve a reduction. (Update: It's also possible Elliott seeks an injunction and is able to play right away until a judge hears an appeal. He would still be at risk of a suspension later in the season.)

If the suspension isn't reduced, he will miss seven weeks for fantasy football due to a Cowboys bye in Week 6 of the season. That means Elliott can return in Week 8 against the Redskins. Any reduction in the suspension could be big, as Dallas plays San Francisco's lowly defense in Week 7. Fantasy owners will certainly want Elliott for that game. Darren McFadden is expected to start in Elliott's place, with Alfred Morris also being mixed in.





How long is Doug Martin suspended?





Martin served game one of his four-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance enhancing drug policy in Week 17 of the 2016 season. That means he'll miss the first three games of this year and be eligible to return in Week 4 against the Giants.

There have been conflicting reports on whether he will still have his starting spot upon returning, but after a reportedly strong offseason, he's expected to step back into the starting role. Jacquizz Rodgers and Charles Sims will hold down the Bucs backfield until Martin gets back.

Will Josh Gordon play this year?





Gordon continues his quest to be reinstated by the NFL. Earlier in May, his petitioned to be reinstated from his drug ban, and he is now up for reinstatement again in September. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said on Wednesday, Aug. 17, that Gordon " s not under active consideration."

Gordon continues to make the news despite not having played a game since 2014. Back in 2013, he caught 87 passes for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns. If reinstated, he could rejoin the Browns and play immeidiately this season, but there are no signs of that happening anytime soon.





Will Jarvis Landry be suspended?





It was recently announced that Landry is under investigation by the NFL regarding possible battery charges. Not much has been said from the NFL, and police in Fort Lauderdale said "there was no cause for arrest or any concern for her well-being." Landry's girlfriend also said she was not harmed by him.

It remains unclear what the NFL will do, if anything at all, but considering Elliott wasn't charged and still received a hefty suspension, Landry isn't out of the woods yet.

Is Martavis Bryant suspended?





Update: Bryant has been officially reinstated by the NFL and will be able to play in Week 1.

Bryant was suspended for all of 2016 after multiple violations on the league's substance abuse policy, but he was granted a preseason reprieve of sorts to participate in training camp and preseason games. However, he hasn't been ruled eligible for the regular season yet, and it's still unclear when and what the NFL might rule on Bryant's status come Week 1. Everyone seems to expect that he'll be good to go once the season, but nothing is official.

