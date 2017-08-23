Fantasy Football 2017 Busts: 25 overrated players to put on your 'do not draft' list

Fantasy football is a fickle sport. Every season, a lot of players get ranked and drafted much higher than they should, setting them up to disappoint or all-out bust. That's why it's good to go into every fantasy football draft in 2017 with a "do not draft" list as part of your cheat sheet.

A "DND" list will keep you from reaching on an overrated player who carries more risk than you realize, and it could help you steal someone who's undervalued in the same range.

Based on a combination of their current consensus expert ranking and updated average draft position (ADP) from Fantasy Pros , here are the 25 players to avoid from the top 100 overall:

Melvin Gordon, RB Chargers

(No. 7 in rankings, No. 9 in ADP)

Gordon is ranked right behind the top-tier trio at RB (David Johnson, Le'Veon Bell, now LeSean McCoy) and WR (Antonio Brown, Odell Beckham Jr., Julio Jones). Gordon is next because of his 1,416 yards from scrimmage and 12 TDs last season, but he also averaged only 3.9 yards per carry and is coming off hip and knee injuries. The scoring dependency and =durability concern are enough to look at either another elite WR (Mike Evans or A.J. Green) or another young workhorse. If you're set on an RB1 in Round 1, take Jordan Howard or Jay Ajayi instead.

DeMarco Murray, RB, Titans

(No. 14 in rankings, No. 12 in ADP)

We wrong about Murray sliding in his first season in Tennessee, as reports of Derrick Henry's rookie role were greatly exaggerated by coach Mike Mularkey. Murray got more than 71 percent of the carries and nearly 74 percent of the overall touches. Murray did show signs of wear down the stretch, however, has been hamstrung in camp, and turns 30 in February. Henry is too talented to use so little in Year 2. Trust more in the eyes than the coaches saying it's a repeat of '16, and take Michael Thomas or Leonard Fournette instead.

Dez Bryant, WR, Cowboys

(No. 16 in rankings, No. 18 in ADP)

Ezekiel Elliott's early absence may mean the short scoring opportunities return for Bryant, but he's still hard to invest in him as the No. 8 WR. Dak Prescott proved last year he won't force a Dez ratio, and Dez hasn't been all that healthy the past two seasons. His ceiling is well past him, and healthier youth can serve you better in Round 2. Take Amari Cooper instead.

Rob Gronkowski, TE, Patriots

(No. 23 in rankings, No. 21 in ADP)

There's no doubt Gronk is a studly stud when healthy, on and apparently off the field. But making a luxury second-round pick on the "biggest injury risk" comes with a tough opportunity cost of giving up a solid RB1 or WR1 to complement whom you took in the first round. There also are more mouths to feed in New England's offense, and it's no guarantee Gronk is fantasy's highest-scoring TE over a full season with some very productive vets in the next wave. Take Jimmy Graham three rounds later instead.

Marshawn Lynch, RB, Raiders

(No. 32 in rankings, No. 25 in ADP)

Lynch could easily score double-digit TDs again, a la Latavius Murray (12) last year. But unlike Murray, Lynch likely will be asked to do less in the passing game, as the team has more trust in his speedy second-year, third-down complements, DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard. Even with the time off to refresh a bit, Lynch is still 31 with plenty of mileage. He's not quite worth a second-round pick. Take Carlos Hyde instead.

Alshon Jeffery, WR, Eagles

(No. 33 in rankings, No. 38 in ADP)

History shows injury-prone wideouts who switch teams tend to be free-agent letdowns. Jeffery is the clear No. 1 in Philadelphia, but keep in mind that didn't work out well in Chicago post-Brandon Marshall. Jeffery has traded his calf and hamstring woes for more strain on his shoulder. There's just too much unknown of what he'll do in a new offense. Take Terrelle Pryor or Davante Adams instead.

Ty Montgomery, RB, Packers

(No. 41 in rankings, No. 40 in ADP)

File us under the rest of the skeptics who don't think Montgomery will be able to handle a sizeable load as a fully converted wide receiver. Giving him strong RB2 status is a real stretch, especially since Green Bay seems more willing to go committee to maintain Montgomery's unique effectiveness. Around the same range and beyond, there are several talented rookies truer to the position. Take teammate Jamaal Williams four or five rounds later instead.

