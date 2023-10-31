Fantasy football: 10 waiver wire targets for NFL Week 9

We’re approaching the midway point of the 2023 NFL season and some fantasy football managers might be scrambling for injury replacements.

In Minnesota, quarterback Kirk Cousins suffered a torn Achilles. In Arizona, running back James Connor (knee) remains on injured reserve and in Tennessee, quarterback Ryan Tannehill is still dealing with an ankle injury.

We’ve put together a list of 10 of our favorite waiver wire targets to claim ahead of Week 9, with options at running back, wide receiver, quarterback and tight end, including several injury replacement options.

Each player’s rostered percentage in ESPN fantasy football leagues is listed in parentheses. Ready? Let’s get to the list!

RB Emari Demercado (40%)

RB Tyjae Spears (37%)

RB Pierre Strong (5%)

WR Rashid Shaheed (19%)

WR Quentin Johnston (32%)

TE Trey McBride (8%)

TE Logan Thomas (39%)

TE Taysom Hill (15%)

QB Will Levis (1%)

QB Kyler Murray (32%)

