Fantasy Football: 10 best waiver wire targets for Week 11

Following the Denver Broncos’ game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 10, fantasy football managers will begin putting in waiver wire claims for Week 11.

So, who are the best waiver wire targets this week? Our list includes options at running back, wide receiver, tight end, quarterback and kicker. The list is highlighted by a pair of young RBs who might be on the verge of getting larger workloads.

In Baltimore, Gus Edwards continues to lead the Ravens’ backfield (he had 11 carries on Sunday), but rookie Keaton Mitchell won’t go away. Mitchell only got three carries in Week 10 but he turned them into 34 yards and a touchdown. He also caught one pass for 32 yards.

In Minnesota, Ty Chandler might be on the verge of taking over the Vikings’ backfield. Chandler (15 carries) was more involved than Alexander Mattison (eight carries), and the second-year RB also scored a touchdown.

Chandler and Mitchell are the top priorities on the waiver wire this week.

Each player’s rostered percentage in ESPN fantasy football leagues is listed in parentheses. Ready? Let’s get to the full list!

RB Ty Chandler (3%)

(Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images)

Chandler has the potential to become a RB2 candidate midway through the season. If you’re seeking depth or are in a pinch at RB, Chandler is a top option this week.

RB Keaton Mitchell (24%)

(Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports)

Over the last two weeks, Mitchell has 14 touches for 200 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. He’s worth a stash in case that impressive production leads to an increased workload.

RB Devin Singletary (51%)

(Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports)

It remains to be seen what will happen when Dameon Pierce returns from an ankle injury, but Singletary is hot at the moment. He rushed for 150 yards and a touchdown on Sunday.

WR Noah Brown (27%)

(Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

Brown has 13 receptions for 325 yards and one touchdown over the last two weeks. His production will likely dip Nico Collins returns from a calf injury, but Brown should be rostered in more leagues.

WR Demario Douglas (28%)

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Douglas has six-plus targets in four straight games, including nine targets on Sunday. He’s worth stashing, especially if you’re thin at WR.

TE Trey McBride (51%)

(Alex Gallardo-USA TODAY Sports)

McBride has 39 targets over the last five weeks and he exploded on Sunday with eight receptions for 131 yards in Kyler Murray’s first game back. He should be rostered in every league.

TE Michael Mayer (4%)

(Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports)

His production has been mostly modest this season, but Mayer got five targets and scored on Sunday after the Raiders made a quarterback change. He’s trending in the right direction.

QB Josh Dobbs (39%)

(Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)

Dobbs is off to a great start with the Vikings and he has a rushing touchdown in his last four games (two with the Cardinals and two in Minnesota). Dobbs is worth a look if your QB is injured or on a bye. (He might be listed as Joshua Dobbs depending on what fantasy platform you use.)

QB Kyler Murray (55%)

(USA TODAY Network)

Murray wasted no time returning to pre-injury form, rushing six times for 33 yards and a touchdown on Sunday. Murray should be rostered in every league.

K Nick Folk (50%)

(Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

Folk ranks tenth among kickers in scoring this year (86 points), yet he’s available in half of ESPN fantasy football leagues. Make sure you’re not starting a kicker who’s scoring less than Folk.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire