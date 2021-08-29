Fantasy fallout of JK Dobbins knee injury
Yahoo Fantasy analyst Scott Pianowski examines the remaining fantasy options in Baltimore after the second-year running back suffered a major knee injury.
The MRI results will be definitive. For now, the Ravens have the same concerns that every team has when a player suffers a knee injury that results in the player being carted to the locker room. Per multiple reports (which are simply reporting the obvious), the Ravens fear that J.K. Dobbins has a torn ACL. [more]
J.K. Dobbins will undergo tests on his injured left knee Sunday after the running back left the Baltimore Ravens' preseason finale midway through the first quarter. Coach John Harbaugh after a 37-3 rout of Washington on Saturday night said only that Dobbins would be evaluated. Dobbins went down in pain after being tackled by Jimmy Moreland and Jordan Kunaszyk on a screen pass from Lamar Jackson, who was making his exhibition debut.
Even if J.K. Dobbins does miss extended time, the Ravens' backfield is in good hands
AFC North injury update: Ravens possibly lose a top offensive weapon:
A look at the injuries facing Washington after its third and final preseason game. Things look good.
J.K. Dobbins going down with an injury overshadowed the Baltimore Ravens making a little preseason history. Dobbins injured his left knee, Lamar Jackson made his 2021 preseason debut and Tyler Huntley scored five touchdowns to help the Ravens rout Washington 37-3 Saturday to win their NFL-best 20th consecutive exhibition game. Dobbins' uncertain status is the biggest lingering effect for Baltimore with the regular season on the horizon.
With Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins reportedly expected to miss the entire season, where should you draft Gus Edwards?
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins was hurt on the team's first possession of their preseason finale.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley put on a show Saturday night, reminding every other NFL team why they should have drafted him