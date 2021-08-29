Fantasy fallout of JK Dobbins knee injury

Associated Press

J.K. Dobbins will undergo tests on his injured left knee Sunday after the running back left the Baltimore Ravens' preseason finale midway through the first quarter. Coach John Harbaugh after a 37-3 rout of Washington on Saturday night said only that Dobbins would be evaluated. Dobbins went down in pain after being tackled by Jimmy Moreland and Jordan Kunaszyk on a screen pass from Lamar Jackson, who was making his exhibition debut.