Fantasy FaceOff Week 4

LifeMinute.TV Videos

The second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert was held Monday night in LA at the Kia Forum. The six-hour-long emotional tribute for the late Foo Fighters drummer was another heart-stomping, show-stopping 'revolving door of rock heroes,' said Foo Fighters founder Dave Grohl. The first was held at Wembley Stadium in London earlier in the month. Miley Cyrus belted out 'Photograph' with Def Leppard, and Pink joined Queen for 'Somebody to Love." Alanis Morissette, Nancy Wilson, Joan Jett, Kim Thayil, and Matt Cameron of Soundgarden with Nirvana's Krist Novoselic and Taylor Momsen, Kesha, Jack Black, Dave Chappelle, Travis Barker, Joe Walsh, Metallica's Lars Ulrich, Rush, Mötley Crüe, John Paul Jones, and The Police's Stewart Copeland all took to the stage to pay homage to Hawkins. Grohl's 16-year-old daughter Violet opened the show with a tearful rendition of 'Hallelujah' with Alain Johannes on guitar. Hawkins' 16-year-old son and drummer Shane joined the Foo Fighters to play 'My Hero' and 'I'll Stick Around.' 'I have to say this concert, compared to the London concert...rocks harder,' said Grohl. 'Taylor was friends with every ...musician on earth." Grohl added, " 'my brother' knew more about music than anyone I know.' Proceeds from both concerts benefit Music Support and Musicares .