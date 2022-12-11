Fantasy FaceOff - Week 14

Associated Press

Caleb Williams brought sizzle, excitement and star power back to Southern California football. Williams, the dynamic quarterback who was the catalyst for the Trojans’ turnaround season, won the Heisman on Saturday night to make USC the first school to take home college football’s most prestigious player of the year award eight times. Williams received 544 first-place votes and 2,031 points to easily outpoint TCU quarterback Max Duggan (1,420).