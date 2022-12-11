Fantasy FaceOff - Week 14
Andy Behrens and Matt Harmon compare the Bills' James Cook to similarly ranked running backs in week 14.
These players from France, Argentina, Croatia and Morocco will need to keep their impressive form going to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Jules Edwards III beat Roya Boustany to become the next Lafayette City Court Judge, replacing Michelle Odinet who resigned last year.
If you're on a fitness journey, the holiday season can make staying on track a challenge. From holiday parties to family dinners, temptation seems to be at every corner.
Caleb Williams brought sizzle, excitement and star power back to Southern California football. Williams, the dynamic quarterback who was the catalyst for the Trojans’ turnaround season, won the Heisman on Saturday night to make USC the first school to take home college football’s most prestigious player of the year award eight times. Williams received 544 first-place votes and 2,031 points to easily outpoint TCU quarterback Max Duggan (1,420).
Paul Silas, a three-time NBA champion and two-time All-Star as a player who later coached four teams over 12 seasons, has died at the age of 79.
A watchdog group sued the University of Washington for its failure to provide documents on how one of its professors allegedly coordinated with DHS on disinformation.
Bob Myers reportedly doesn't have a contract with the Warriors beyond next June.
Another European destination was relaunched in September. The flights from Charlotte were cut due to the pandemic and aircraft delivery delays.
The Match was back Saturday night as Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy squared off with Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, and the viewing experience didn’t disappoint.
Watch back judge Antoine Cason, a former NFL first-round draft pick, run alongside Dijon Staley as he races 90 yards for a touchdown.
Philippine boxing great Manny Pacquiao returned to the ring Sunday for the first time since retiring from the sport last year, facing off against a South Korean YouTuber in an exhibition match near Seoul.
Unbeaten American Terence Crawford knocked out David Avanesyan in the sixth round on Saturday to retain his World Boxing Organization welterweight world title.
Former Celtics great Paul Silas reportedly died on Sunday at the age of 79. He played four seasons in Boston and won two championships.
In one of golf's toughest tests, five players have earned full PGA Tour Champions status for 2023 at the Final Stage of Q-School.
49ers general manager John Lynch spoke about what the team's scouts liked about Brock Purdy at Iowa State.
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the game on Sunday, December 11
Caleb Williams brought his USC offensive linemen to New York City to experience the Heisman Trophy ceremony.
The New York Mets have agreed to a five-year, $75 million deal with Kodai Senga of Nippon Professional Baseball.
There's a sizable record gap between the Warriors and Celtics, but that didn't stop Steph Curry and his teammates from delivering a statement Saturday night at Chase Center.
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was fined by the NFL for his actions during the team's Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills.