Fantasy Face-Off: Trevor Lawrence vs. Tua Tagovailoa

College football season is right around the corner which means it’s almost time to start drafting for college fantasy football. This week Rivals.com will break down a position battle to consider when putting your team together. Today, we start with quarterback.

OVERVIEW

Arguably the two best quarterbacks in college football heading into this year, Lawrence and Tagovailoa dueled it out in the national championship game and should be right back in the College Football Playoff hunt this season. Both Clemson and Alabama are loaded on offense so having weapons won’t be a problem at all.

Below, we break down each quarterback and make a determination on which one is the priority target in fantasy leagues.

AP Images

The former No. 1 overall prospect by Rivals.com threw the ball a lot last season and he was incredibly efficient, didn’t make many mistakes and he had a lot of skilled receivers in the offense. Not much should change this season for Lawrence, who threw 397 times a year ago for 3,280 yards with 30 touchdowns and four interceptions. The receiving corps is loaded again with Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross coming back. Freshmen Joseph Ngata and Frank Ladson could be instant stars. Amari Rodgers continues to rehab from a knee injury and could play later in the season but he won’t be available right away.

The Tigers open as 34-point favorites against Georgia Tech so Lawrence could be out of that one early but then Texas A&M and at Syracuse could be interesting games. Clemson’s defensive front won’t be nearly as disruptive as last season – how could it be? – so teams might be able to chew up clock on the ground but there’s no question the offense led by Lawrence will put up major points.

TUA TAGOVAILOA

