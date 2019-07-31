Fantasy Face-Off: Rondale Moore vs. Laviska Shenault

College football season is right around the corner which means it’s almost time to start drafting for college fantasy football. This week Rivals.com is breaking down a position battle to consider when putting your team together. Today, we move to wide receivers.

OVERVIEW

The two best fantasy receivers might not come from traditional national powerhouses but that’s the beauty of playing college fantasy football – finding those gems to carry your team to the title.

Colorado’s Laviska Shenault Jr. and Purdue’s Rondale Moore edged out Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy, Oklahoma State’s Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb and many others to sit atop the receiver fantasy rankings. Below, we break down each player from a fantasy perspective and pick which one could have the best season.

LAVISKA SHENAULT JR., COLORADO

It’s rare for a receiver from the Pac-12 to be in the Heisman conversation midseason but that’s where Shenault found himself last year because he was doing so incredibly well. In nine games, Shenault had 86 catches for 1,011 yards and six touchdowns but injuries slowed him down the stretch. He’s back healthy with the same quarterback in Steve Montez and other good receivers so double-teaming Shenault might be out of the question.

There are some issues to consider though. New Colorado coach Mel Tucker wants to run the ball in more pro-style sets. That might be the plan but the Buffaloes have questions along the offensive line and at running back, so to move the ball Colorado might have to throw it.

The schedule is not exactly a cakewalk either with Colorado State, Nebraska and Air Force before the Pac-12 schedule starts. Still, Shenault is supremely talented and now that he’s healthy, Montez could be looking his way often. I’m not thrilled about a new coaching staff and a new offensive style but Tucker knows where his bread is buttered and it’s on the outside with Shenault.

