Fantasy Face-Off: Alabama defense vs. Georgia defense

College football season is right around the corner, which means it’s almost time to start drafting for college fantasy football. This week, Rivals.com has broken down a position battle each day to consider when putting your team together. Today, we finish with defenses.

OVERVIEW

Picking a defense can be a tricky proposition in all of fantasy football, especially in the college game. Matchups are of utmost importance, because even an average defense could have a huge day against weak competition. There are a lot of great defenses coming back this season, but we’re looking at arguably the two best in the SEC in a situation where perhaps a fantasy owner can’t go wrong.

ALABAMA DEFENSE

The NFL Draft has taken some major stars away from Alabama’s defense in recent years, but there is a theme emerging in Tuscaloosa: Clemson embarrassed the Crimson Tide in the national title game and there’s no way they’re going to let anybody to do to that again.

There are some questions up front and at linebacker, but there is also a ton of highly skilled players ready to assume big roles with Raekwon Davis leading the way and then LaBryan Ray, Phidarian Mathis and others taking over big roles. I wouldn’t count out Antonio Alfano seeing a lot of the field, too, because the five-star has tons of skill.

Linebacker Dylan Moses will clean up a lot and then the Crimson Tide’s secondary is solid, so offenses won’t be able to score quickly on them at all. The schedule also sets up nicely early with Duke, New Mexico State, South Carolina, Southern Miss and Ole Miss before October. Those are hardly offensive juggernauts.

