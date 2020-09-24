The Fantasy Blueprint: Week 3

CTRL + F to search for players/teams on desktop.

Posted Thursday for TNF and updated Friday for the main slate, “The Fantasy Blueprint” will get you the stats and information that actually matter for fantasy football, and it will be produced in a way that doesn’t waste our time. If you don't know what "Fantasy Usage" is, read this . If you want my best bets, they’ll be at the top on Saturday. If you need live Vegas odds, go here . If you simply just want my weekly rankings (posted Wednesday), subscribe here for $3.99 per month and use promo code WINKS10 for 10% off. If you have other questions, reach out on Twitter (@HaydenWinks) .

Fantasy Usage

RB14 Chris Carson

WR29 Tyler Lockett (smash spot)

WR50 DK Metcalf (smash spot)

WR89 David Moore

TE37 Greg Olsen

The Fantasy Blueprint:

Analysis coming Friday.

Fantasy Rankings:

Carson is my RB14 this week. Subscribe to Rotoworld EDGE+ here to unlock the rest of my personal weekly positional rankings (posted Wednesday) for only $3.99 per month. Use promo code: WINKS10 for 10% off.

Fantasy Usage

RB16 Kenyan Drake (smash spot)

RB38 Chase Edmonds

WR4 DeAndre Hopkins (smash spot)

WR66 Larry Fitzgerald

WR80 Christian Kirk (questionable)

The Fantasy Blueprint:

Analysis coming Friday.

Fantasy Usage

RB37 Mark Ingram

RB70 J.K. Dobbins

WR57 Marquise Brown (game script boost)

WR75 Miles Boykin

TE11 Mark Andrews (game script boost)

The Fantasy Blueprint:

Analysis coming Friday.

Fantasy Usage

RB10 Jonathan Taylor (game script boost)

RB29 Nyheim Hines

WR46 T.Y. Hilton ( Rebound Candidate )

WR72 Zach Pascal

WR76 Michael Pittman

TE21 Jack Doyle (questionable)

TE25 Mo Alie-Cox

The Fantasy Blueprint:

Analysis coming Friday.

Fantasy Usage

RB3 Alvin Kamara

RB40 Latavius Murray

WR60 Michael Thomas (questionable)

WR58 Emmanuel Sanders

WR81 Tre'Quan Smith

TE15 Jared Cook

The Fantasy Blueprint:

Analysis coming Friday.

Story continues

Fantasy Usage

RB45 Rex Burkhead

RB53 James White (questionable)

RB59 Sony Michel

WR10 Julian Edelman

WR13 N'Keal Harry

The Fantasy Blueprint:

Analysis coming Friday.

Eagles (26.25, -6.5) vs. CIN

View photos EaglesBengals More

Fantasy Usage

RB5 Miles Sanders

WR36 DeSean Jackson

NA Greg Ward

TE5 Dallas Goedert

TE8 Zach Ertz ( Rebound Candidate )

The Fantasy Blueprint:

Analysis coming Friday.

Browns (25.75, -7.5) vs. WAS

View photos BrownsFootballTeam More

Fantasy Usage

RB20 Nick Chubb (game script boost)

RB23 Kareem Hunt

WR22 Odell Beckham

WR79 Jarvis Landry

TE30 Austin Hooper

The Fantasy Blueprint:

Analysis coming Friday.

Titans (25.5, -2.5) @ MIN

View photos TitansVikings More

Fantasy Usage

RB7 Derrick Henry

WR26 A.J. Brown (questionable)

WR47 Corey Davis

WR49 Adam Humphries

TE10 Jonnu Smith (questionable)

The Fantasy Blueprint:

Analysis coming Friday.

Falcons (25.5, -3.5) vs. CHI

View photos FalconsBears More

Fantasy Usage

RB11 Todd Gurley

WR2 Calvin Ridley

WR27 Julio Jones (questionable)

WR7 Russell Gage

TE13 Hayden Hurst

The Fantasy Blueprint:

Analysis coming Friday.

Jaguars (25.25, -2.5) vs. MIA

View photos JaguarsDolphins More

Fantasy Usage

RB28 James Robinson (game script boost)

RB64 Chris Thompson

WR90 D.J. Chark (questionable)

WR67 Laviska Shenault (ascending)

WR52 Keelan Cole

WR78 Chris Conley

TE26 Tyler Eifert

The Fantasy Blueprint:

My bet for the most underappreciated 2020 offense, the Jaguars catch a good spot at home against Miami’s 29th-ranked passing EPA defense. Jacksonville is 3rd in ESPN’s pass block win rate and is incorporating quick-hitting concepts to get playmakers in space. Gardner Minshew is accurate and willing to play downfield when asked, plus offers 23.8 rushing yards per game. Minshew, who is the QB11 in 2020 after being the QB14 in 2019, belongs on the QB1/2 borderline. … Tyler Eifert has run a route on 66% of dropbacks this season, but it’s only translated to TE26 production. That could increase if Chark is out, although Eifert is on the TE2/3 borderline in most matchups. … TE James O'Shaughnessy runs some routes if looking for a punt play in DFS Showdown.

D.J. Chark’s WR90 fantasy usage and 11% target share are some of the bigger question marks of the fantasy year. I think there’s something to OC Jay Gruden opting for more balance within his receiving group, but I think his chest and back injuries are the true culprit. Chark was limited on Monday and Tuesday before not practicing at all on Wednesday. His individual matchup, if healthy, is a good one with Dolphins CB Byron Jones (groin) ruled out. Expecting any sort of floor with Chark is not wise. He’s best viewed as a flex play right now. … Keelan Cole (WR52 fantasy usage), Laviska Shenault (WR67 fantasy usage), and Chris Conley (WR78 fantasy usage) round out his low-key deep receiving corps. Shenault, the second-round rookie with elite athleticism, has flashed the most and Gruden is scheming him touches out wide, in the slot, and out of the backfield. Shenault’s role will improve as the season progresses, and he’s already playing on 57% of dropbacks. He gets a slight boost playing against Miami’s No. 30 ranked rushing EPA defense because of potential short-yardage wild cat plays. Shenault has some flex appeal, particularly if Chark is out. Cole is the starting slot receiver and runs the second-most routes on the team behind Chark. He’s a good fit with a Gruden’s offense that’s utilized underneath receivers in recent seasons. On the other hand, Conley is a rotational player (39% routes) who wins vertically, making him a boom-bust WR5 in plus matchups like this one. He’d be the biggest beneficiary if Chark is unable to go.

Game script and defensive matchups are positives for James Robinson, who has 35-of-37 RB carries through two games as Jacksonville’s workhorse grinder. The Dolphins have allowed the 6th most rush attempts compared to the 30th most pass attempts this season, which lines up with 2019 totals, too. Robinson is a candidate for 15-20 carries and all goal-line opportunities as a borderline RB2/3. … Chris Thompson is out there on just under half of the Jaguars’ dropbacks but hasn’t received many targets with other underneath players higher in the pecking order. His RB64 fantasy usage, and Jacksonville’s status as 2.5-point favorites work against the unplayable Thompson.

Chargers (25.25, -6.5) vs. CAR

View photos ChargersPanthers More

Fantasy Usage

RB25 Austin Ekeler

RB15 Joshua Kelley (game script boost)

WR16 Keenan Allen

WR43 Mike Williams ( Rebound Candidate )

TE6 Hunter Henry

The Fantasy Blueprint:

Analysis coming Friday.

Cowboys (25.25, +5) @ SEA

View photos CowboysSeahawks More

Fantasy Usage

RB2 Ezekiel Elliott

WR9 Amari Cooper

WR24 CeeDee Lamb

WR71 Michael Gallup

TE9 Dalton Schultz

The Fantasy Blueprint:

Analysis coming Friday.

Chiefs (25.25, +3) @ BAL

View photos ChiefsRavens More

Fantasy Usage

RB8 Clyde Edwards-Helaire

WR18 Tyreek Hill

WR39 Sammy Watkins (questionable)

WR119 Mecole Hardman

WR63 Demarcus Robinson

TE2 Travis Kelce

The Fantasy Blueprint:

Analysis coming Friday.

Bills (25.0, -2.5) vs. LAR

View photos BillsRams More

Fantasy Usage

RB19 Devin Singletary

RB24 Zack Moss (questionable)

WR8 Stefon Diggs

WR20 John Brown

WR28 Cole Beasley (questionable)

TE29 Dawson Knox (questionable)

The Fantasy Blueprint:

Analysis coming Friday.

Bucs (24.75, -6) @ DEN

View photos BucsBroncos More

Fantasy Usage

RB35 Leonard Fournette

RB34 Ronald Jones (may have lost job)

NA Chris Godwin (questionable)

NA Mike Evans

WR77 Scotty Miller

TE22 O.J. Howard

TE44 Rob Gronkowski (dusty)

The Fantasy Blueprint:

Analysis coming Friday.

Steelers (24.5, -4) vs. HOU

View photos SteelersTexans More

Fantasy Usage

RB17 James Conner

WR11 Diontae Johnson (questionable)

WR38 JuJu Smith-Schuster (questionable)

WR88 James Washington

WR111 Chase Claypool

TE28 Eric Ebron

The Fantasy Blueprint:

Analysis coming Friday.

Lions (24.5, +5.5) @ ARI

View photos LionsCardinals More

Fantasy Usage

RB36 D'Andre Swift (game script boost)

RB50 Adrian Peterson

RB61 Kerryon Johnson

NA Kenny Golladay (questionable)

WR32 Marvin Jones ( Rebound Candidate )

WR48 Danny Amendola

TE23 T.J. Hockenson

The Fantasy Blueprint:

Analysis coming Friday.

Packers (24.25, +3) @ NO

View photos PackersSaints More

Fantasy Usage

RB1 Aaron Jones

WR1 Davante Adams (questionable)

WR42 Marquez Valdes-Scantling

WR65 Allen Lazard

The Fantasy Blueprint:

Analysis coming Friday.

Vikings (23.0, +2.5) vs. TEN

View photos VikingsTitans More

Fantasy Usage

RB26 Dalvin Cook

WR33 Adam Thielen

TE40 Irv Smith

The Fantasy Blueprint:

Analysis coming Friday.

Dolphins (22.75, +2.5) @ JAX

View photos DolphinsJaguars More

Fantasy Usage

RB27 Myles Gaskin

RB52 Jordan Howard

WR17 DeVante Parker

WR37 Preston Williams ( Rebound Candidate )

WR53 Isaiah Ford

TE3 Mike Gesicki

The Fantasy Blueprint:

Tua Tagovailoa hasn’t been tackled since surgery, meaning Ryan Fitzpatrick is likely here to stay. He survived an impossible opening schedule (NE, BUF) and is rewarded with a fully healthy receiving corps and a date with a Jaguars’ team that’s dead last in passing EPA defense. Fitzpatrick, the QB20 through two weeks, is a viable QB2 streamer despite a round matchup on Thursday night. … Mike Gesicki counts as a tight end in fantasy circles, but he’s truly a slot receiver with 80% of his routes coming from that position. Gesicki was breaking out to close the 2019 season -- he finished as the TE5 from Week 13 on -- and is clearly on his way to every-week TE1 status through two weeks this season. He has TE3 usage on a team-high 21% target share, while showcasing his 97th percentile athleticism in the red zone. Jacksonville’s safeties and linebackers are positions to attack for fantasy purposes, as evidenced by their No. 29 ranking against the position thus far. … Durham Smythe is a blocking tight end but does run a handful of routes per game as a DFS Showdown punt play.

DeVante Parker (hamstring) practiced in full Wednesday, a sign that his injury is behind him. This week’s matchup is far easier than his last two, especially if he avoids CB C.J. Henderson as projected. Parker’s WR17 fantasy usage is a great sign for his upside WR3 billing. Last week, he showed burst while running routes on 91% of dropbacks. … From The Fantasy Usage Model , “Preston Williams has been utilized (WR37 fantasy usage) but has just missed on plays. His 28% air yards share will pay off eventually, and a Week 3 matchup against the Jaguars (3rd most passing yards allowed) is an ideal way to cash in positive regression tickets. Williams has some flex appeal in 12-team leagues despite a WR101 start to the season.” … An undersized slot player, Isaiah Ford has quietly posted WR53 fantasy usage while Miami has played in comeback mode in two-straight weeks. Off the radar in standard-sized redraft leagues, Ford has sleeper appeal in DFS Showdown after running a route on 74% of Week 2 dropbacks.

Running back roles have been defined in Miami. Myles Gaskin (RB27 fantasy usage) is the passing-down back while Jordan Howard (RB52 fantasy usage) handles goal-line duties. Howard only has a 6% touch share while trailing, so he has zero floor if things get away from Miami early. Gaskin is the preferred play in DFS Showdown after seeing 24% of touches while trailing through two games. Matt Breida has only played 22% of offensive snaps.

49ers (22.75, -4.5) @ NYG

View photos 49ersGiants More

Fantasy Usage

NA Jerick McKinnon

NA Jeff Wilson

NA Brandon Aiyuk

NA George Kittle (questionable)

NA Jordan Reed

The Fantasy Blueprint:

Analysis coming Friday.

Rams (22.5, +2.5) @ BUF

View photos RamsBills More

Fantasy Usage

RB21 Malcolm Brown (questionable)

RB42 Cam Akers (questionable)

RB46 Darrell Henderson

WR30 Robert Woods

WR59 Cooper Kupp

TE19 Tyler Higbee

The Fantasy Blueprint:

Analysis coming Friday.

Bears (22.0, +3.5) @ ATL

View photos BearsFalcons More

Fantasy Usage

RB33 David Montgomery

WR14 Allen Robinson ( Rebound Candidate )

WR68 Anthony Miller

WR96 Darnell Mooney

TE20 Jimmy Graham

The Fantasy Blueprint:

Analysis coming Friday.

Raiders (20.75, +6) @ NE

View photos RaidersPatriots More

Fantasy Usage

RB6 Josh Jacobs

WR86 Henry Ruggs

WR102 Hunter Renfrow

TE1 Darren Waller

The Fantasy Blueprint:

Analysis coming Friday.

Texans (20.5, +4) @ PIT

View photos TexansSteelers More

Fantasy Usage

RB30 David Johnson

NA Duke Johnson (questionable)

WR15 Will Fuller

WR45 Brandin Cooks (questionable)

WR74 Randall Cobb

TE27 Jordan Akins

The Fantasy Blueprint:

Analysis coming Friday.

Bengals (19.75, +6.5) @ PHI

View photos BengalsEagles More

Fantasy Usage

RB18 Joe Mixon

RB32 Giovani Bernard

WR5 A.J. Green ( Rebound Candidate )

WR44 Tyler Boyd

WR94 John Ross (may have lost job)

WR97 Tee Higgins

TE17 Drew Sample

The Fantasy Blueprint:

Analysis coming Friday.

Panthers (18.75, +6.5) @ LAC

View photos PanthersChargers More

Fantasy Usage

RB22 Mike Davis

WR6 D.J. Moore

WR21 Robby Anderson

WR64 Curtis Samuel

The Fantasy Blueprint:

Analysis coming Friday.

Broncos (18.75, +6) vs. TB

View photos BroncosBucs More

Fantasy Usage

RB13 Melvin Gordon

RB51 Phillip Lindsay (questionable)

WR35 Jerry Jeudy

WR31 KJ Hamler ( Rebound Candidate )

TE12 Noah Fant

The Fantasy Blueprint:

Analysis coming Friday.

Football Team (18.25, +7.5) @ CLE

View photos FootballTeamBrowns More

Fantasy Usage

RB39 Antonio Gibson (game script boost)

RB31 Peyton Barber

WR23 Terry McLaurin

TE4 Logan Thomas ( Rebound Candidate )

The Fantasy Blueprint:

Analysis coming Friday.

Giants (18.25, +4.5) vs. SF

View photos Giants49ers More

Fantasy Usage

NA Dion Lewis (game script boost)

NA Devonta Freeman

NA Wayne Gallman

WR12 Darius Slayton

WR51 Golden Tate

TE7 Evan Engram ( Rebound Candidate )

The Fantasy Blueprint:

Even before Saquon Barkley’s ACL tear, the Giants were 1st in neutral pass rate (61%) while opting for a quick-hitting passing attack under Daniel Jones. With receiving talent in bulk, Jones projects for top-8 passing volume (currently 6th in attempts). San Francisco’s defense is without DE Nick Bosa, DT Solomon Thomas, and CB Richard Sherman, plus has starters who are battling through injuries. It’s an underrated spot for Jones as a mid-range QB2, but the porous OL holds him back from reaching the top-15. … From The Fantasy Usage Model , “Through two games, Evan Engram has TE7 fantasy usage but TE23 fantasy production. Given Engram’s talent and athleticism, this is the definition of just running bad on a small sample, making this a no-brainer buy low spot. That’s especially the case with Barkley and Shepard injured. Expect Engram’s 19% target share to climb right away. Even against the 49ers’ stud linebackers, I like Engram as a top-8 option this week.”

WR analysis will be added following official injury reports Friday.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan made waves this week for his opinions on the Giants’ RB situation. In the offseason he believed Wayne Gallman “could carry the load” if Saquon were to miss time, but after seeing Dion Lewis and talking to sources, he wrote that Dion Lewis is “the best bet to be the Giants’ top back” even with Devonta Freeman signing for near the veteran minimum. I lean Lewis in Week 3 and potentially beyond given his familiarity with the offense, pass-blocking skills, and fit with New York’s pass-heavy approach. Lewis is a boom-bust RB2/3 for now. Freeman and Gallman are bench stashes. There’s a chance all three cannibalize each other’s flex appeal.

Editor’s Note: Unlock the brand new League Sync! Keep track of all your Yahoo! teams in one place and use our Trade Analyzer, Free Agent Finder, Lineup Adviser and custom projections to make all the right roster decisions! Get all of our Season Tools, League Sync AND DFS Tools for as low as $7.99/month!

Jets (16.75, +10.5) @ IND

View photos JetsColts More

Fantasy Usage

NA Jamison Crowder (questionable)

NA Breshad Perriman (doubtful)

NA Braxton Berrios

TE18 Chris Herndon

The Fantasy Blueprint:

Analysis coming Friday.

Charts of the Week

View photos Week3Points More

The Cowboys/Seahawks is the game of the week with both teams projected for 25+ points each and Dallas playing at the fastest pace in the NFL. The team with the best mixture of points and pace is the Cardinals, and it’s not particularly close. The Chargers and to a lesser extent the Colts are two teams that may go overlooked this week. On the flip side, expectations for the Texans should be held in check given their low team total and slow pace.

View photos PlaysAllowed More

Defensive plays allowed is the most underrated fantasy football stat when it comes for analyzing matchups. Unlike efficiency metrics, plays allowed incorporates important things like pace, ball control, and strengths/weaknesses of a defense. For example, the Bengals aren’t a great passing defense in terms of efficiency, but they’ve allowed the second-fewest pass attempts because teams get up early against them and run the ball (most rush attempts allowed). I highly encourage looking at this chart every week. It’s a great way to break ties. For more on this topic, I listed potential “pass funnels” and “run funnels” in this tweet .

View photos Week3Passing More

There are quite a few teams in “eruption spots” when it comes strictly to offensive efficiency. The Titans and Jaguars are surprisingly projected for quality passing attacks, while the Texans, Lions, Browns, and Eagles may be overrated this week. In terms of two strong teams clashing, I’m most excited about the Rams/Bills matchup. It’s two of the best-coached teams in the NFL.

View photos Week3Rushing More

The Packers have had the most efficient rushing attack in the NFL, and it hasn’t been close (read: unsustainably good). You can say the opposite about the Bengals, who may be pivoting to more spread concepts after small sample success with it last week. That’d be a benefit to Joe Mixon. The Jaguars, Patriots, Vikings, Ravens, and Cardinals stick out as rushing offenses in great spots. Despite being in the bad bottom-left quadrant, the Colts rushing offense will smash, too, even if it’s more volume-based.

View photos Week3Spread More

Passing volume can be forced by the scoreboard. We see pass rates spike/fall when a team’s in-game winning percentage exits the 25-75% middle ground, which is what I define as “neutral game script.” We can project game script by using Vegas’ point spreads, thus the reason for this chart. The Panthers, Jets, Rams, Vikings, and Bears are teams that likely pass more than normal this week because they’re all underdogs, while the Eagles, Patriots, Seahawks, and Colts are likely to rush more often because they’re all favorites. The Chargers already run a lot and are heavy favorites, setting them up for a ton of rushes in Week 3.

View photos NeutralPassRate More

Neutral pass rate is how often an offense passes the ball in situations where teams typically have a choice between passing or rushing. That means I remove garbage-time plays, two-minute drills, and third downs. This chart simply ranks teams by how often they’re choosing to pass. I listed the offenses with the biggest neutral pass rate changes from last season in this tweet .

View photos SlotAllowed More

I’ll clean this chart up moving forward, but this shows how many fantasy points each defense allows only on passing plays (read: no rushing). Teams are ranked from easiest defensive matchup to hardest, meaning the Colts have allowed the fewest PPR points in the air so far. The blue part of the bar shows PPR points allowed from the slot, while the orange part of the bar shows PPR points allowed from the outside or in the backfield (remember receiving only).

View photos Week3Defenses More

When it comes to picking defenses, I care about how often they’re expected to create pressure and how many points they’re expected to give up. The three teams that check these two boxes the most this week are the Steelers, Colts, and Bucs with the Browns, 49ers, and Charges in a tier right below. I’d pivot off the Ravens, Bears, and Broncos if I’d used them in previous weeks due to matchup.