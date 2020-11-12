The Fantasy Blueprint: Week 10 Preview









Best Bets of Week 10

1. Seahawks vs. Rams OVER 54.5 - Seattle missing CBs & Goff can play well in clean pockets.

2. Cardinals vs. Bills OVER 56.0 - Top-10 pace offenses with banged up secondaries.

3. Steelers (-7) vs. Bengals - Cincy missing a DT, their RT, two CBs, & potentially their LT.

4. Broncos vs. Raiders UNDER 50.5 - Vegas missing up to 4 offensive linemen. Lock is iffy.

5. Chargers (+1.5) vs. Dolphins - L.A. quietly expected to get their RG + RT back.

1. Packers (33 points, -14 spread) vs. JAX

GBJAX10

GB10





Fantasy Usage ( Link ) Context Aaron Rodgers Fantasy Rank: 7, Team PaATT: 18, Team RuATT: 13 WR2 Davante Adams The WR1 overall... and it's not close. NA Allen Lazard (Q) Was close to playing Week 9. JAX last in pass EPA. Upside WR5. WR97 Marquez Valdes-Scantling Deep threat (17.4 aDOT) on WR6/7 usage. Lazard's return hurts. TE30 Robert Tonyan xFPs: With Adams (4.0), w/o (9.5). Needs TDs to pay off as a TE2. NA Aaron Jones xFPs: With Adams (19.3), w/o (24.0). Elite RB1 as 14-point favorites. NA Jamaal Williams Back to RB3 role as Jones' change of pace back. Great insurance.

The No. 1 passing EPA offense faces the No. 32 passing EPA defense here. Obviously Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams are great plays given their matchup and league-best 33-point team total. … Allen Lazard should make his return and slide back in over Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who remains an inconsistent deep threat reliant on big plays only. Lazard offers a better all-around game, although he’s mostly been an upside WR5 with Adams for 1.5 seasons. It’s always better to give flex plays a week of playing from injury before throwing them into starting lineups, but there is a ceiling to chase. … Robert Tonyan has predictably seen his usage cut in half (9.5 expected PPR points to 4.0) with Adams back in the lineup. That shouldn’t change, making him a no-floor TE2 who must score a touchdown to pay off. At least Jacksonville is 28th against tight ends and the Packers' team total is elite. … Aaron Jones has another shot at a ceiling game as a 14-point home favorite against the No. 27 defense versus running backs. Jones sees slightly less work with Adams, but it’s not enough to move him outside of top-five rankings. Jamaal Williams will slide back into his RB3 role yet remains an elite insurance back worth rostering in all 10- and 12-team leagues.

2. Saints (29.75, -10) vs. SF

NOSF10

NO10





Fantasy Usage ( Link ) Context Drew Brees Fantasy Rank: 13, Team PaATT: 13, Team RuATT: 9 WR51 Michael Thomas Doubt WR1 volume returns with more competition. WR2. WR61 Emmanuel Sanders Volatile WR5 usage with MT. SF 29th in PaATTs allowed. WR5. WR87 Tre'Quan Smith No reason to hold in 12-team leagues despite Week 9 TD. TE12 Jared Cook High-end TE2 usage. TD-dependent. SF LBs are legit (5th vs. TEs). RB3 Alvin Kamara At least 18.8 xFPs in all 8 games. Best floor in fantasy. RB42 Latavius Murray Elite insurance RB but just that. SF 3rd vs. RBs.

Drew Brees’ arm still looks wobbly, but the offense is functional when the receivers are healthy. They are right now. Brees’ average volume (13th in attempts per game) and average play (QB13 per game) make him a high-end QB2 in most matchups, including this one against the No. 15 defense against fantasy quarterbacks. … Last week’s blowout stats don’t shed light on how often Michael Thomas will be targeted, but I have doubts that he’ll maintain his 2018-19 target pace with Alvin Kamara healthy, Emmanuel Sanders brought in, Brees passing less, and New Orleans playing at the 29th-fastest pace. With the Niners also playing at the slowest pace in the NFL, there are volume concerns for all ancillary pieces in the offense (Sanders, Jared Cook, Latavius Murray), but Thomas can be fired up as a WR2 and Alvin Kamara can continue operating as an elite RB1 even against the No. 3 running back defense. Kamara has seen at least 18.8 expected PPR points in all eight games.

3. Cardinals (29.0, -2) vs. BUF

ARIBUF10

ARI10





Fantasy Usage ( Link ) Context Kyler Murray Fantasy Rank: 1, Team PaATT: 20, Team RuATT: 4 WR39 DeAndre Hopkins Outlier 4.1 xFPs Week 9. Rebound WR1 in fastest paced game. WR36 Christian Kirk Big-play threat on volatile WR3 usage. ARI 3rd in projected points. NA Chase Edmonds 96% snaps & 19.8 xFPs in Week 9. Rebound RB1. Ignore dud. RB15 Kenyan Drake (Q) Maxes out as a pure-runner RB2 if healthy. BUF 28th in run EPA.

Currently on pace to break the fantasy quarterback record, Kyler Murray finds himself in another probable shootout with the Cardinals’ projected for the third most points of the week (29.0). Both Arizona (2nd) and Buffalo (8th) are playing with pace and lack quality defenses to slow down the game. Murray’s rare rushing production and improving accuracy make him an elite QB1. … An ankle injury and tougher individual matchup last week slowed DeAndre Hopkins down, but he’s an all-too-obvious rebound WR1 with CB Tre’Davious White not playing at 2019 levels while dealing with injuries of his own. Hopkins is averaging 91.8 yards per game. Christian Kirk has broken into the upside WR3 discussion while seeing WR36 fantasy usage over the last four weeks. Kirk’s role on the perimeter is to stretch the field, something that could even be more available than usual with Bills S Micah Hyde questionable to play. … Kenyan Drake only practiced in limited fashion all week and won’t be at 100% even if he’s able to suit up as a game-time decision. I’m expecting him to be held out at least one more game, opening up things for a massive Chase Edmonds rebound game. Edmonds’ forgettable Week 9 box score hid his 96% snap share and elite RB1 usage (19.8 expected PPR points). With the Bills just 28th in rushing EPA defense, Edmonds has a reasonable shot at a ceiling game. He’s a great DFS tournament play for multiple reasons.

4. Rams (28.75, -20 vs. SEA

LARSEA10

LAR10





The Rams are fifth in neutral pace and are projected to pass more than normal in Week 10 with Seattle allowing the most pass attempts on defense as an obvious pass funnel. Jared Goff, the QB23 per game, belongs on the QB1/2 border with Los Angeles projected for the fourth most points of the week (28.75) and Seattle allowing the most fantasy points to quarterbacks by a wide margin. … Usually floor-based WR2/3s, Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods have ceiling potential given matchup. No. 1 CB Shaq Griffin and slot CB Ugo Amadi have missed time recently and have played below-average even at full health. Both belong inside top-20 rankings, while Josh Reynolds can be slid into flex spots. Reynolds is up to WR27 fantasy usage over the last four weeks and operates as the Rams’ deep threat (13.5). Seattle has allowed the second most 15+ air yard receptions per game (4.6). … Gerald Everett and Tyler Higbee have been efficient players, but they’re cannibalizing each other’s fantasy value while splitting routes (29 to 24 last game). With Seattle’s defense fourth against the position, both are boom-bust TE2 plays despite the expected bump in overall pass attempts. …

Updated Friday: Seahawks CBs Shaquille Griffin and Quinton Dunbar are both out. Slot CB Ugochukwu Amadi (hamstring) is expected to return after practicing in full. ... Darrell Henderson (quad) was able to practice in full on Friday and should be without limitation on Sunday as an early-down RB2 in ideal game environment. The Seahawks run defense (8th in EPA) is far better than their pass defense (27th), but goal-line work on the fourth-highest projected offense is worth chasing. With 95% of Henderson’s touches coming on first or second down, Malcolm Brown has a role as a pass protector and occasional goal-line back as a touchdown-dependent RB3. Cam Akers is a wait-and-see player who hasn’t been trusted in pass protection.

5. Raiders (28.25, -5) vs. DEN

LVDEN10

LV10





Fantasy Usage ( Link ) Context Derek Carr Fantasy Rank: 22, Team PaATT: 26, Team RuATT: 7 WR100 Henry Ruggs 6.5 xFPs per game in healthy games. Sadly only a big-play WR5. WR66 Nelson Agholor Only one game above 9.0 xFPs. Off the radar despite lucky TDs. WR90 Hunter Renfrow xFPs: With Ruggs (5.3), without (11.2). TE1 Darren Waller YPT down from 9.8 to 5.5, but elite TE1 usage & scoring more TDs. RB10 Josh Jacobs xFPs per game: In wins (21.8), losses (13.4). RB1 as home favorite.

The Vegas offense is seventh in both passing and rushing EPA per play. It’s an underrated unit overall, yet lacks much fantasy fire power because of volume (26th in pass attempts). Derek Carr, the QB22 per game, has rock-solid QB2 appeal with the Raiders projected for the fifth most points of the week (28.25) against the No. 24 fantasy quarterback defense. … Because he’s only averaging 5.5 yards per target, Darren Waller’s ceiling is going overlooked as the clear-cut TE1 overall with Travis Kelce on bye. If Waller can regress back to 2019 efficiency (9.8 YPT), it’s liftoff time. Waller faces the No. 13 fantasy tight end defense and projects for upwards of 7-10 targets. … All three of Henry Ruggs, Nelson Agholor, and Hunter Renfrow are outside the top-50 receivers in fantasy usage over the last four weeks. Ruggs is only averaging 6.5 expected PPR points per healthy game as a no-floor WR5 even in strong matchups, at least until we see Gruden prioritize the rookie. That of course could happen at any time. … Josh Jacobs was ill and playing through injury last week, but he’s a rebound candidate in Week 10. He’s averaging 21.8 expected PPR points in wins compared to 13.4 in losses, and the Raiders are five-point home favorites. A 20-carry projection and high touchdown equity put Jacobs back into mid-range RB1 territory.

Updated Friday: Raiders RT Trent Brown, LG Richie Incognito, and LT Kolton Miller are all out, and RG Gabe Jackson (illness) is questionable for Week 10. That's enough to knock the Raiders skill players down a little bit.

6. Browns (28.0, -3) vs. HOU

CLEHOU10

CLE10





Fantasy Usage ( Link ) Context Baker Mayfield Fantasy Rank: 29, Team PaATT: 30, Team RuATT: 8 WR32 Jarvis Landry Needed bye to get healthy. Upside WR3/4 vs. 26th WR defense. WR100+ Rashard Higgins 2.9 xFPs but 77% routes in Week 8. HOU 30th in pass EPA. WR5. TE14 Austin Hooper 12.6 xFPs per game in last 3 games. Now no OBJ. Immediate TE1. NA Nick Chubb (Q) Needs leads to be an upside RB2. HOU 3rd in RuATTs allowed. RB25 Kareem Hunt 3.8 fewer carries per game with Chubb. HOU 30th vs. RBs. RB2/3.

Especially with projected windy conditions without Odell Beckham, the Browns project to run at near league-high rates. They’re 28th in neutral pass rate and 30th in passes per game. Baker Mayfield isn’t playing well to overcome QB3 usage even with the Browns projected for a healthy 28 points. … Jarvis Landry and Rashard Higgins will play in two-receiver sets. The bye week should help the banged-up Landry, who projects well after seeing a season-high 19.0 expected PPR points in Week 8. A low-aDOT receiver, Landry should be less effected by winds compared to Higgins who wins more downfield and is coming off a pitiful 2.9 expected PPR point game. Landry is a serviceable WR3. Higgins is a low-floor WR5. … Austin Hooper should be back to full health and is destined for season-high production with OBJ out of the picture. Remember the Browns made Hooper the highest-paid tight end in NFL history this offseason. He should provide TE1 value down the stretch. The Texans are missing multiple linebackers and are 23rd against tight ends. … Nick Chubb likely returns and should be near full health after missing six weeks. Chubb’s early-season role was game-script dependent, but his elite between-the-tackles running leads to big plays and touchdowns. The weather adds another couple touches to his projection as an upside RB1/2. Houston is dead last in rushing EPA defense and is 30th against fantasy running backs. That’s more than enough for Hunt to slide into RB2 rankings as the 1B and preferred passing-down back. Hunt’s floor is just lower than normal because he averaged 3.8 fewer carries per game with Chubb. Both backs can get there with Cleveland projected for the sixth most points on the week.

7. Bucs (27.75, -5) @ CAR

TBCAR10

TB10





Fantasy Usage ( Link ) Context Tom Brady Fantasy Rank: 15, Team PaATT: 5, Team RuATT: 29 WR34 Chris Godwin 0 games above 16.0 xFPs. Betting on all TB WRs to be inconsistent. WR69 Mike Evans 1 game above 15.0 xFPs. Competition pushes down to upside flex. WR78 Antonio Brown Week 9 routes: Godwin (43), Evans (40), AB (36). Upside WR3. TE5 Rob Gronkowski Needs TDs to sustain low-end TE1 numbers with WRs healthy. RB22 Leonard Fournette Clearly the passing down RB and could steal goal-line work. RB2. RB35 Ronald Jones 12.1, 9.1, & 9.4 xFPs in 3 games with Fournette. TD-needy RB3.

Vegas doesn’t appear to be concerned by Tom Brady’s dustiness in Week 9, projecting the Bucs for a healthy 27.75 points (7th) this week. Despite being fifth in pass attempts per game, Brady checks in as the QB15 per game, although that ranking should climb with a full complement of weapons back in the lineup. The Panthers’ “over-performing” defense is No. 24 in passing EPA. Angry Brady is a low-end QB1 with a revenge-driven ceiling. … Week 9 routes were even between Chris Godwin (43), Mike Evans (40), and Antonio Brown (36), but we received no info on how targets will be sliced up. Because AB is literally living with Brady and was being recruited by Brady for months, I expect Brown to emerge as the slight favorite down the stretch, but just like we’ve seen in Pittsburgh, these receivers will be trading off booms and busts weekly. All three are WR3 plays with WR1 ceilings. … Rob Gronkowski is the QB5 in fantasy usage over the last four weeks, but he’s a probable loser with AB and Godwin in the lineup. He’s likely to become more touchdown-reliant as a boom-bust TE1/2. Gronk is at least looking like an NFL-caliber athlete now after a concerning September. … Leonard Fournette is the clear passing-down back and could continue digging into Ronald Jones’ early-down work. Jones is averaging just 10.2 expected PPR points since Fournette returned from injury and should be viewed as a touchdown-dependent RB3 with a low floor. Fournette’s floor and ceiling are higher because of Brady’s history of throwing to running backs. It’s possible that he becomes the goal line back, too.

Updated Friday: Bucs stud LG Ali Marpet (concussion) is questionable. At least the Panthers are 26th in adjusted sack rate.

8. Bills (27.0, +2) @ ARI

BUFARI10

BUF10





The fastest paced game of the slate, Buffalo versus Arizona has massive shootout potential. Josh Allen’s inconsistent play hasn’t been a burden to his fantasy scoring (QB6 per game) and the Cardinals’ No. 16 fantasy quarterback defense is now without top edge rusher Chandler Jones and possibly starting CB Dre Kirkpatrick. Allen is an upside QB1 with Buffalo projected for 27.0 points (8th) this week. … Stefon Diggs has a 33% target share over the last month and will benefit from excess play volume due to pace and offensive philosophy; the Bills literally passed on 100% of their neutral plays in Week 9. Diggs’ matchup with CB Patrick Peterson shouldn’t keep him out of the top-12 fantasy rankings. John Brown’s Week 9 emergence is a sign that his nagging injury is behind him. He unlocks the ceiling of the passing offense and could flirt with WR3 numbers the rest of the season. Brown catches the slightly easier cornerback matchup on the perimeter. Cole Beasley has an underrated ceiling as a flex play, but Brown’s return lowers his floor. … With Buffalo abandoning the run and with Allen operating as a pseudo goal-line back, there’s no floor or ceiling to be had between Zack Moss and Devin Singletary. Moss has played more snaps in the last two weeks and has seen all inside-the-10 opportunities during that span. Moss’ questionable talent and 1.3 receptions per game keep him in touchdown-dependent RB3 territory. Singletary is an RB3/4 after seeing under 9.0 expected PPR points in four of the last five games.

9. Seahawks (26.75, +2) @ LAR

SEALAR10

SEA10





The Rams No. 1 passing EPA defense is a tougher challenge, but Russell Wilson’s production and efficiency have earned him matchup-proof top-five status. He’s averaging the second most fantasy points per game in NFL history in an offense that’s first in neutral pass rate. Seattle’s 26.75-point team total feels too low. … Both DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are volatile WR1 plays with Metcalf being the better all-around player at this point. On paper, Lockett’s matchup is easier as he’ll avoid CB Jalen Ramsey more, but that’s not a good reason to move Metcalf down much. This duo shouldn’t leave top-10 receiver rankings, as they’re both efficiency outliers and inside the top-10 in fantasy usage. No. 3 receiver David Moore is a worthwhile desperation flex dart in 12- and 14-team leagues with this game projected to shoot out. … Jacob Hollister (28 routes) was more involved than Greg Olsen (21) and Will Dissly (9) last week, likely because the latter two have done absolutely nothing through eight games. Hollister deserves to be ranked the highest of the three, although all need touchdowns to pay off as TE2/3 streamers. … No Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde means Travis Homer, DeeJay Dallas, and to a lesser extent Alex Collins will take over the backfield. Last week, Dallas started after a volume-based RB1 game in Week 8, but Homer finished with more snaps and is my bet for most touches in Week 10. Dallas was a walking mistake on tape, something the Seahawks are likely to move away from with Russ cooking. There’s a ceiling to chase between the two, but the most likely outcome is RB3 performances and another aerial attack from the Seahawks. Seattle went 100% pass in neutral situations last Sunday.

10. Steelers (26.5, -7) vs. CIN

PITCIN10

PIT10





Fantasy Usage ( Link ) Context Ben Roethlisberger Fantasy Rank: 20, Team PaATT: 12, Team RuATT: 14 WR15 Diontae Johnson Double-digit targets in all healthy games. Boom-bust WR2/3. WR28 JuJu Smith-Schuster Inconsistent usage as low-aDOT slot. WR3. WR38 Chase Claypool Best PIT WR but volatile WR3 usage. CIN 22nd in pass EPA. TE7 Eric Ebron TE1/2 usage as red zone threat with PIT passing more now. RB18 James Conner Busted Week 9 with PIT going empty. Needs leads. Volume RB2.

Immobile Ben Roethlisberger will be playing on two bad knees, but the offense is set up for quick releases and short throws. Roethlisberger’s matchup is excellent with DT Geno Atkins ruled out and Cincy already ranking 22nd in passing EPA defense. The QB20 per game, Roethlisberger returns as an upside QB2 with Pittsburgh projected for 26.5 points, the 10th most on the week. … There’s nothing new with the Steelers receivers. Diontae Johnson has the slightly higher fantasy usage (WR15) among the three, but Chase Claypool looks the best and had the most fantasy usage last week. With the Bengals missing CBs Darius Phillips and LeShaun Sims, it’s anyone’s guess at who booms and who busts. All are upside WR3s. My lean always is Chase Claypool, Johnson, and JuJu Smith-Schuster in that order. … Eric Ebron remains on the TE1/2 radar as a touchdown-dependent red zone threat in a capable offense. The Browns’ poor linebacker play has them 31st against tight ends, solidifying Ebron’s path to a score. … James Conner busted in a delicious Week 9 matchup when the Steelers opted for more empty sets (no RB) while chasing points. Conner’s lack of explosion and now questionable usage lowers his floor, but the path to another RB1 outing is on the table as 7-point home favorites against the No. 25 rushing EPA defense. Conner is a low-end RB1.

11. Ravens (25.75, -7.5) @ NE

BALNE10

BAL10





Fantasy Usage ( Link ) Context Lamar Jackson Fantasy Rank: 12, Team PaATT: 31, Team RuATT: 1 WR71 Marquise Brown Sub-10.5 xFPs in 6 of 8 games. NE last in PaATTs allowed. WR4/5. TE18 Mark Andrews Major TD upside on TE2 usage. NE 1st vs. TEs. Low-end TE1. RB33 Gus Edwards Week 9 inside-10 touches: Gus (5), JK (1). RB3 viable w/o Ingram. RB40 J.K. Dobbins Efficient and passes the eye test, but RB3 usage is RB3 usage.

Lamar Jackson’s inconsistent passing seems unlikely to self-correct with multiple linemen out for the year. Still, Jackson is the QB12 per game despite a tough schedule and has a week-winning ceiling as the league’s best runner. The Patriots’ defense is bad against the pass (20th) and the run (24th) and trots out below-average athletes at linebacker. Bill Belichick’s scheme can mask a poor front-seven only so much. … Marquise Brown’s fantasy usage is bad enough to consider Brown a boom-bust WR4. He has under 10.5 expected PPR points in six of eight games, and the Patriots’ ball-controlling ways have then dead last in pass attempts allowed on defense. Brown needs to connect on a long ball to be a worthwhile start. … Mark Andrews has sunk down to the TE18 in fantasy usage over the last four weeks while turning into a touchdown-dependent TE1/2. New England’s strength on defense is at safety, which explains how they are No. 1 against fantasy tight ends. Andrews is a name-brand low-end TE1. … Mark Ingram went limited-DNP-full in practice this week and is listed as questionable. He appears to be a true game-time decision. If he’s in, the backfield is unplayable just as it was earlier in the season. If Ingram is out, Gus Edwards and JK Dobbins will continue splitting snaps and touches evenly with Edwards the favorite near the goal line and Dobbins the favorite on passing downs. Both are low-floor RB3.

12. Titans (25.5, -2) vs. IND

TENIND10

TEN10





Fantasy Usage ( Link ) Context Ryan Tannehill Fantasy Rank: 10, Team PaATT: 27, Team RuATT: 6 WR24 A.J. Brown Efficiency outlier as WR1/2 on WR2/3 usage. Good at the game. WR31 Corey Davis Has been a WR5 for 1.5 years with AJB. Weeks 7-8 likely outliers. TE28 Jonnu Smith 7.7 xFPs in 4 healthy games w AJB. Downgrading to TE1/2. RB17 Derrick Henry Can he keep up his 365-carry pace? IND 2nd vs. RBs. Low-end RB1.

Despite being 27th in pass attempts, Ryan Tannehill is the QB10 per game and has earned QB1/2 status in most matchups. This qualifies as a more difficult one with the Colts ranking fifth in passing EPA defense and third against fantasy quarterbacks, but the Titans are still projected for 25.5 points, the 12th most of the week. Tannehill should dink-and-dunk his way to another top-15 finish even if this doesn’t project as a ceiling environment. … The sample size is big enough to call A.J. Brown a regression buster as a true alpha talent with insane YAC ability. The Colts have played fantasy receivers well (9th) but Brown is an every-week WR1/2 on WR2/3 usage. No Adam Humphries opens up an extra target or two to Brown and Corey Davis, who has mostly been a forgettable WR5 in the 1.5 seasons since Brown’s breakout. The Humphries’ bump gets Davis onto the WR4 radar with the Titans playing faster (3rd) in 2020. … Jonnu Smith has the athleticism and red zone role to pop for a ceiling game, but he’s averaging just 7.7 expected PPR points in the four healthy games with Brown in the lineup. Smith will need a big play to pay off as a TE1/2 play and will see some coverage from stud LB Darius Leonard. Two-TE set darling Anthony Firkser ran 15 routes in Week 9 with Humphries missing. … Derrick Henry is on pace for an out-of-control 365 carries as a volume-based RB1 regardless of matchup, although DT DeForest Buckner and Leonard have Indy as the No. 2 against fantasy backs. Expect Henry to see 20-plus touches and all goal-line work as always.

13. Dolphins (25.25, -2.5) vs. LAC

MIALAC10

MIA10





Fantasy Usage ( Link ) Context Tua Tagovailoa Fantasy Rank: 30, Team PaATT: 28, Team RuATT: 17 NA DeVante Parker WR5 usage with MIA 28th in PaATTs. No Williams helps. WR3/4. NA Jakeem Grant Slot but would be WR5 viable as full-time No. 2 if Williams is out. TE35 Mike Gesicki Only one game above 11.0 xFPs. TE2 sadly despite elite athleticism. NA Jordan Howard 6.9 xFPs in Week 9 start. LAC 30th in RuATTs allowed. Stay away.

Tua Tagovailoa has one disaster game and one encouraging game in two NFL starts. Growing pains are expected and Preston Williams’ absence puts non-NFL starters on the field. With the Dolphins’ projected for a rock-solid 25.25 points (13th on the week), Tagovailoa is a bet-on-talent QB2 with reasonable upside if the Chargers’ red-hot offense lives up to potential. … DeVante Parker has been hurt by Miami’s No. 28 ranking in pass attempts per game, but his target share gets a bump without Williams. Quality cornerback play in Los Angeles only matters so much when we can project Parker for 6-10 targets, including elevated red zone work. Parker is an upside WR3. Jakeem Grant is the best bet as an ancillary WR5 in Miami but isn’t locked into a full-time role with the Dolphins rotating in receivers and using two-TE sets. Grant only ran a route on 20-of-39 dropbacks last week. Expect low-volume, deep-threat Mack Hollins to be the No. 3 receiver. … The Isaiah Ford trade and Williams injury give Mike Gesicki another chance at upside TE2 production, but his TE35 fantasy usage over the last four weeks are a reminder of his nonexistent floor. He did run a route on 31-of-39 dropbacks in Week 9. … Matt Breida (hamstring) is questionable to play after practicing in limited fashion this week. He appears to be on the right side of questionable and severely clouds up this backfield, as does recent-signee RB DeAndre Washington who can be active on Sunday. Last week, Jordan Howard was the early-down grinder and goal-line back, but he’s fallen out of favor and offers no ceiling or floor with a pad pair of mitts. Breida’s injury concern and lack of playing time early in the season make him a poor bet, too. To make matters worse, the Chargers are allowing the third fewest carries per game on defense.

Updated Friday: Chargers DE Joey Bosa (concussion) is out.

14. Texans (25.0, +3) @ CLE

HOUCLE10

HOU10





Bill O’Brien and a tough opening schedule held the Texans back early, but Deshaun Watson is PFF’s No. 1 graded quarterback since Week 5 and has re-entered top-eight weekly fantasy rankings. High winds could impact the ceiling potential, but Watson’s increased rushing usage keeps his floor in tact, especially considering how good he’s been in the last month. … Brandin Cooks has gone from unplayable (6.0 PPR points per game) to a high-end WR2 (20.6) since O’Brien’s firing. His usage has been bankable, and he’s looked far healthier. Anything above 25 MPH winds moves him down a few spots, but Cooks has earned WR2/3 trust for the time being. The same can be said for Will Fuller, who is fifth in expected fantasy points over expected as a certified baller with plenty of upside. … As has been the case all year, Jordan Akins (16 routes) and Darren Fells (13) split time last week as touchdown-dependent TE3s. The Browns’ forgettable linebacker and safety group is 24th against fantasy tight ends if you’re desperate. … David Johnson (concussion) is looking doubtful to play, solidifying Duke Johnson as a volume-based RB1. In relief last week, Johnson had 17.5 expected PPR points as a full-time rusher and pass-catcher out of the backfield. Increased winds and the revenge narrative could increase his odds of more dump offs. The Browns are 23rd in rushing EPA defense.

15. Lions (25.0, -3.5) vs. WAS

DETWAS10

DET10





Matthew Stafford’s accuracy and arm strength haven’t fully recovered since his back surgery, and he’s without Kenny Golladay again. His per-game average drops from 21.9 down to 16.1 without Golladay in the lineup. Further complicating things is Washington’s No. 1 adjusted sack rate defense and Detroit’s banged-up offensive line. Stafford’s career track record is the only thing keeping him as a QB2 this week. … Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola are unplayable with Golladay active, but they’ve averaged 11.8 and 11.0 expected PPR points respectively in games without him. Washington’s tough front seven has played into their No. 1 ranking against fantasy receivers. Jones and Amendola are flex options only while Marvin Hall plays ahead of Quintez Cephus as the No. 3 receiver. … T.J. Hockenson is the best fantasy start as my TE2 overall this week. Since the bye, he’s averaging 15.0 expected PPR points while the team begins to feature their ex-first round pick. Hockenson’s floor is far higher than the other TE1s and it’s certainly possible that we haven’t seen his ceiling yet. Washington is 27th against tight ends. … D’Andre Swift doesn’t have the backfield to himself, but he’s seeing most of the high value touches and belongs inside the top-20 rankings. Swift is averaging 15.9 expected PPR points since the bye while seeing most passing-down and goal-line work. Adrian Peterson is down to 9.6 expected PPR points since the bye and Swift’s emergence. He’s barely holding onto RB3 relevance.

16. Eagles (24.0, -3.5) @ NYG

PHINYG10

PHI10





Fantasy Usage ( Link ) Context Carson Wentz Fantasy Rank: 17, Team PaATT: 6, Team RuATT: 24 WR11 Travis Fulgham WR1/2 usage done with Reagor, Sanders, Goedert back. Flex. WR55 Jalen Reagor 10.3 xFPs in 1st game back. Upside WR4 down the stretch. NA Dallas Goedert Immediate TE1 with 6-plus target projection without Ertz. NA Miles Sanders 17.0 xFPs in 5 healthy games. Great ROS schedule. Mid-range RB1.

Despite playing like a bottom-five starting quarterback, Carson Wentz checks in as the QB17 per game in fantasy and now gets multiple key players back on offense, including RT Lane Johnson. Expect Travis Fulgham and Jalen Reagor to start in two receiver sets with slot man Greg Ward coming in for three-receiver sets. With Dallas Goedert also back, it’s the best Wentz’s supporting cast has looked all year. … Fulgham easily is the lone loser of a healthier supporting cast, as we can confidently kiss his WR11 fantasy usage goodbye. The Giants’ No. 19 passing EPA defense is bad enough to keep Fulgham as a WR3, but we’ll have to reassess the target distribution in a week after seeing what a fully healthy Reagor can do. His explosiveness and draft capital suggest that he’s a better bet to lead the Eagles in receiving down the stretch. Reagor is a trust-the-process upside flex play. … Dallas Goedert was rushed back before the bye but should be near full health and has the tight end room to himself with Zach Ertz still week to week. Goedert’s second-round pedigree and early-career production suggests he can be a weekly TE1 as he takes over for Ertz long term. … Miles Sanders is healthy and was averaging 17.0 expected PPR points in starts before his injury. He’s a top-10 option immediately as 3.5-point favorites with a near full-time workload. Sanders is game-script independent as the early- and passing-down back with goal-line responsibilities, too. The Giants are 20th against fantasy running backs.

17. Colts (23.5, +2) @ TEN

INDTEN10

IND10





Despite being the QB31 per game, Philip Rivers has low-end QB2 appeal with the Colts projected for the 17th most points on the week against the No. 26 fantasy quarterback defense. Rivers will face clean pockets with Tennessee checking in 31st in adjusted sack rate, but must play better in them (31st out of 34 in Passer Rating per PFF) to reach even a low-end QB1 ceiling. … There isn’t a must-start fantasy option in Indy, especially with T.Y. Hilton back after practicing in full all week. His career-low 6.4 YPT can partially be explained by injuries and age, although he should be a near full-time player as a big-play WR5. Marcus Johnson, Hilton’s backup, likely goes back to the sideline while Michael Pittman plays as the second boundary receiver in two-receiver sets. Low-ceiling slot man Zach Pascal should only play in three-receiver sets. For DFS Showdown purposes, I’d rank them: Hilton, Pittman, Pascal, and Johnson. … No Jack Doyle (concussion) and a potentially injured Mo Alie-Cox (limited in practices this week) make Trey Burton more serviceable as a season-long TE2. Last week, Burton ran slightly more routes (24) than Alie-Cox (19) and has oddly received increased red zone looks, too. As a team, the Colts are averaging the fifth most tight end points per game while the Titans are 21st in tight end defense. … There’s a massive headache in the backfield. Nyheim Hines is comfortably the passing-down back and could even lead the group in snaps as he did last week, but he’s merely the RB47 in fantasy usage over the last month as a PPR RB3/4. On early downs, Jordan Wilkins is the favorite after Jonathan Taylor was benched after a fumble in Week 9. Wilkins has been lapping Taylor on tape and in yards after contact per carry (3.22 to 2.11) this season as a fantasy RB3. Taylor can’t be trusted right now. For DFS Showdown purposes, I’d rank them: Wilkins, Hines, Taylor.

18. Vikings (23.5, -2.5) @ CHI

MINCHI10

MIN10





Fantasy Usage ( Link ) Context Kirk Cousins Fantasy Rank: 26, Team PaATT: 32, Team RuATT: 10 WR56 Justin Jefferson Elite efficiency but volatile WR4/5 usage. MIN 32nd in PaATTs. WR68 Adam Thielen Erased when MIN leads early. CHI 3rd vs. WRs. Volatile WR2/3. TE20 Irv Smith Literally only 9 routes in Week 9. No-floor TE2. RB2 Dalvin Cook 1st in PPR points over expected. Baller RB1 in tougher matchup.

The combination of being 28th in neutral pace and 32nd in pass attempts has sunk the entire fantasy passing offense despite remaining above average in pass efficiency (14th). Kirk Cousins is the QB26 per game and is off the radar versus Chicago’s No. 1 defense against fantasy quarterbacks. … Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen have been nuked by Dalvin Cook’s return. They’re the WR56 and WR68 in fantasy usage over the last month and only project for 4-7 targets when Minnesota isn’t in shootouts. Both receivers are efficient enough to pop for big games, but their mean projection sits lower than expected back in October. Consider both boom-bust WR3s, especially in a game featuring two slow-paced offenses. … Irv Smith ran extremely hot on just nine routes in Week 9 but shouldn’t be trusted as a TE2 in a poor game environment. … Dalvin Cook is first in PPR points over expected per game as arguably the league’s best pure rusher this season. On top of ridiculous efficiency, Cook is also second in fantasy usage over the last month as a locked-in top-two play. The Bears’ No. 11 defense against fantasy backs isn’t much of a concern.

19. Broncos (23.25, +5) @ LV

DENLV10

DEN10





Fantasy Usage ( Link ) Context Drew Lock Fantasy Rank: 25, Team PaATT: 11, Team RuATT: 20 WR21 Jerry Jeudy (Q) Led in air yards Week 8 & 2nd in xFPs Week 9. Emerging WR3. WR29 Tim Patrick Lock's deep threat (14.9 aDOT) as big play WR4. WR64 KJ Hamler Perfect script led to outlier usage in Week 9. Good role player imo. TE10 Noah Fant Explosive on TE1/2 usage. No Albert O (ACL) now. I'm intrigued. RB39 Melvin Gordon xFPs: With Lindsay (11.2), without (16.4). Could get suspended later. RB48 Phillip Lindsay Only 2% of touches on 3rd down. RB3 for now but solid insurance.

A garbage-time master, Drew Lock has shown a ceiling in the most ideal game environments but remains an iffy answer long term for the Broncos, who are 31st in passing EPA. Lock is the QB25 per game but gets another potential ceiling outing in a dome against the No. 21 defense versus fantasy quarterbacks. The Broncos’ 23.25-point team total is just enough to get Lock into QB2 rankings. … Jerry Jeudy is up to WR21 fantasy usage over the last month after leading the NFL in air yards in Week 8 and finishing second in expected PPR points last week. Jeudy’s separation and route running traits are popping on tape, and it’s only a matter of time before he earns an upside WR3 label. That should be the case in another plus matchup versus Vegas’ 26th passing EPA defense. Tim Patrick has flex appeal as a boom-bust deep threat (14.9 aDOT) on the outside while rookie speedster KJ Hamler rounds out the starting lineup. All three ran routes on at least 75% of dropbacks last week. … No Albert Okwuegbunam (ALC) further unleashes Noah Fant’s elite ceiling, but his ankle has been a slight deterrent, particularly late in the game last week. In a bad tight end landscape, betting on Fant’s upside is a worthwhile endeavor as few, if any, tight ends provide any semblance of a floor. … Melvin Gordon’s on/off splits with Phillip Lindsay are dramatic, dropping from 16.4 expected PPR points per game down to 11.2 with Lindsay in the lineup. Especially with Lindsay looking like the better player on tape, Gordon should be considered more of an RB2/3 rather than plugged-in RB2 despite the plus matchup draw. Meanwhile, Lindsay remains a quality RB3 and bench hold with multiple paths to the starting job (play, suspension, injury, etc.). The Raiders are 31st in rushing EPA defense and 29th against fantasy backs.

20. Panthers (22.75, +5) vs. TB

CARTB10

CAR10





Fantasy Usage ( Link ) Context Teddy Bridgewater Fantasy Rank: 21, Team PaATT: 21, Team RuATT: 22 WR25 Robby Anderson 27% target share in last 4 weeks. Faces CB Davis. WR2/3. WR48 D.J. Moore 20% target share in last 4 weeks. Faces CB Dean. Flex. WR22 Curtis Samuel WR5/6 usage before outlier Week 9. Easiest CB matchup. Flex. NA Mike Davis Averaged 19.7 xFPs in 6 starts. Needs receptions vs. TB. RB1/2.

Teddy Bridgewater is an every-week low-end QB2 on the 21st most pass attempts per game. As five-point home dogs without Christian McCaffrey, Carolina should pass more, although most will be underneath check downs. Bridgewater’s ceiling is forgettable, particularly with Tampa No. 7 against fantasy quarterbacks. … Curtis Samuels’ recent emergence has further complicated targets in Carolina. Over the last four weeks, Samuel has the best fantasy usage (WR22), partially because of his red zone backfield usage. I’m hesitant to buy into it long term after the larger sample suggests he’s a boom-bust WR4/5, but his cornerback matchup is the easiest if you’re into that narrative. Robby Anderson remains my top-ranked Panthers receiver. He has a 27% target share over the last four weeks on WR25 fantasy usage. He’s been a steady WR2 all year while running the most routes underneath and to the intermediate parts of the field. D.J. Moore’s 20% target share over that same span is concerning, especially because his routes are deeper. The Bucs’ blitz-heavy defense could make deep shots harder to dial up. Moore is a boom-bust WR3. … No Christian McCaffrey puts Mike Davis immediately back on the RB1/2 border. He averaged 19.7 expected PPR points and 17.1 actual PPR points in games without CMC on a 80 percent plus snap share. Despite Tampa’s No. 2 rushing EPA defense, Davis can backdoor into a solid box score as a capable pass catcher out of the backfield. The Bucs are tied for the second most receptions to running backs this season, which includes an eight-catch game from Davis back in Week 2.

Updated Friday: Bucs CB Carlton Davis (knee) is questionable after suffering a relatively minor injury in practice. He's truly questionable after being limited on Friday.

21. Chargers (22.75, +2.5) @ MIA

LACMIA10

LAC10





Fantasy Usage ( Link ) Context Justin Herbert Fantasy Rank: 5, Team PaATT: 8, Team RuATT: 2 WR8 Keenan Allen 20.7 xFPs in five healthy games with Herbert. Volume-based WR1. WR45 Mike Williams Herbert plays to his strengths. MIA 2nd in pass EPA. Volatile WR3. TE11 Hunter Henry 86% routes & 11.5 xFPs in Week 9. TE1/2. Buy low candidate. RB54 Troymaine Pope Played ahead of Kelley before concussion. RB11 Kalen Ballage Primary runner over Kelley after JJ left early. RB41 Joshua Kelley Clearly in coach Lynn's dog house. RB3/4.

Coach Anthony Lynn will find every way possible to lose games, but Justin Herbert is legit in real life and in fantasy (QB5 per game). The Chargers’ neutral pass rate is up, and the rookie has the pass catchers for more ceiling games. Miami, however, has a massive coaching advantage, which likely explains Los Angeles’ No. 21 team total (22.75) this week. Herbert is on the QB1/2 border at worst. … Keenan Allen is averaging 20.7 expected PPR points as a volume-based WR1. The Dolphins’ No. 2 passing EPA defense is good, but they’re still just 23rd against fantasy receivers. Allen belongs inside top-10 receiver rankings. Mike Williams is a much better fit with Herbert than Philip Rivers and should pop for ceiling games with more regularity. Because 33% of his targets are downfield, Williams is an every-week boom-bust WR3. … Hunter Henry ran a route on 86% of dropbacks and had 11.5 expected PPR points last week, yet busted again. Henry is a trust-the-process TE1 with TE11 overall fantasy usage over the last month. His career-low 6.5 yards per target average should regress towards his career 8.5 mark. … No Justin Jackson means the backfield is down to Troymaine Pope, Kalen Ballage, and Joshua Kelley. Because coach Anthony Lynn is an ex-NFL running back and former running backs coach, expectations for Joshua Kelley should be low due to fumbles and timid running. Kelley was benched in favor of Troymaine Pope two weeks ago and likely remains in the dog house. Pope is the only back who hasn’t been in the dog house or wasn’t sent to the practice squad this week, so he’s my lean as the Chargers’ starter over Ballage. Of course, that only makes Pope a risky RB3 play as the Chargers continue passing the ball more in neutral situations.

Updated Friday: Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins and LB Kyle Van Noy, arguably two of their four best defenders, are out for Week 10.

22. Football Team (21.5, +3.5) @ DET

WASDET10

WAS10





Alex Smith’s inability to move has me nervous whenever watching him. There’s no reason to believe he has any chance in any game at this stage of his career, behind this offensive line, and with these weapons. Washington should bench Smith for Dwayne Haskins as soon as possible. … Terry McLaurin is up to WR6 overall in fantasy usage, but there is a drop from Kyle Allen (ankle) to Smith and/or Haskins. Overcoming dysfunction is McLaurin’s MO, however. The second-year pro has a plus matchup against young rookie CB Jeffery Okudah, who he practiced against for two seasons at Ohio State. McLaurin is an upside WR2 play. … Despite being a full-time route runner, Logan Thomas is seeing TE17 fantasy usage and doing very little with it. That shouldn’t change with Smith under center, keeping Thomas in the volume-based TE2 discussion and nothing more. … Our fears were realized out of the bye. Antonio Gibson is being treated as a one-dimensional power back while J.D. McKissic handles more passing-down work as a check-down artist and better pass protector. Gibson grades awfully in pass-pro and has thus seen just one touch on third down all season long. Gibson needs goal-line touchdowns and positive game script to become a 12-team RB2. The Lions are the worst fantasy back defense while allowing the most carries per game. Gibson is on the RB2/3 border. McKissic is a PPR RB3 who has been off the radar more times than he’s been an RB2.

23. Bears (21.0, +2.5) vs. MIN

CHIMIN10

CHI10





Fantasy Usage ( Link ) Context Nick Foles Fantasy Rank: 27, Team PaATT: 3, Team RuATT: 31 WR46 Allen Robinson Total baller but usage down with Foles. MIN 30th vs. WRs. WR2. WR26 Darnell Mooney WR3 usage doesn't matter if the QB is Foles. No-floor WR4. WR42 Anthony Miller 18% target share in last 4 weeks should go down. WR5. TE6 Jimmy Graham Red zone usage is more than a meme at this point. TE1/2. RB7 David Montgomery (Q) Slow. Last in PPR points over expected (-5.4). RB2/3 despite volume.

Despite the Bears being third in pass attempts per game and fifth in neutral pass rate, Nick Foles is the QB27 per game as a backup-level statue. The only reason to move him outside of the bottom-five quarterbacks of the week is the Vikings’ No. 25 passing EPA defense. Even then, Foles is a shaky QB3 who likely would’ve been benched if Mitch Trubisky (shoulder) was healthy. … Allen Robinson’s fantasy usage has dropped from WR1 levels down to WR3/4 levels over the last month for no good reason at all. I’m expecting that to regress back, making Robinson an upside WR2 play against the No. 30 defense versus fantasy receivers. Minnesota’s cornerback group is both injured and bad. That means Darnell Mooney and Anthony Miller have shots at ceiling games, although both offer no floor on inconsistent usage and inconsistent efficiency. Mooney’s air yards often go incomplete and Miller’s 18% target share over the last month isn’t likely to hold. … Jimmy Graham is up to TE6 overall in fantasy usage over the last four weeks while seeing 1.3 red zone targets per game. Like all Bears, his usage doesn’t meet his production typically, but in this tight end landscape, Graham’s goal-line involvement keeps him on the TE1/2 border. The Vikings are 19th against the position. … I’ll update RBs after the final injury report.

24. Giants (20.5, +3.5) vs. PHI

NYGPHI10

NYG10





Fantasy Usage ( Link ) Context Daniel Jones Fantasy Rank: 34, Team PaATT: 23, Team RuATT: 27 WR18 Sterling Shepard 16.6, 16.3, & 12.6 xFPs since injury. WR3 despite bad offense. WR77 Darius Slayton 5.7, 14.0, & 1.7 xFPs since Shepard returned. No-floor WR5. TE4 Evan Engram Career-low 5.2 YPT (yikes) but seeing solid TE1 usage now. RB45 Wayne Gallman 14.3, 9.9, & 12.6 xFPs in 3 games without Freeman. Potential RB3.

Unable to diagnose pressure as a crashing test dummy inside the pocket, Daniel Jones checks in as the QB34 per game. His schedule is opening up and he does have a fully healthy receiving corps now, but it’s hard to overlook his No. 27 passing EPA and the Giants' 20.5-point team total. He’s on the QB2/3 border. … Just like last year, Sterling Shepard is operating as the No. 1 receiver. He’s been the WR18 in fantasy usage in his three games since returning and should flirt with WR3 totals down the stretch. CB Darius Slay isn’t good enough to downgrade Shepard. Darius Slayton’s role has shifted toward big-play only. He has expected PPR point totals of 5.7, 14.0, and 1.7 in the three games since Shepard’s return, pushing Slayton down to no-floor WR5 levels even if Golden Tate remains in wind-sprint truther coach Joe Judge’s doghouse. … Evan Engram has emerged as an every-week TE1 on volume alone. His career-low 5.2 yards per target limits his appeal, but Engram is the TE4 overall in fantasy usage over the last four weeks. Given the state of the position, Engram is a solid TE1 play, especially with Philly 28th against the position. …

Updated Friday: After a practice aggravation, Devonta Freeman (ankle) was placed on injured reserve. In the three games without Freeman, Wayne Gallman has seen 14.3, 9.9, and 12.6 expected PPR points as a risky RB3 play. The low team total (20.5) and the Eagles’ mismatch in the trenches are enough to keep Gallman outside of top-30 rankings even though he played 58% of the Week 9 snaps.

25. 49ers (19.75, +10) @ NO

SFNO10

SF10





Fantasy Usage ( Link ) Context Nick Mullens Fantasy Rank: 32, Team PaATT: 22, Team RuATT: 18 WR23 Brandon Aiyuk xFPs: With Deebo (9.5), without (14.0). Faces CB Lattimore. WR3. WR1 Richie James 3rd in expected PPR points (23.7) in Week 9. Deserves snaps. NA Jordan Reed Rushed back Week 9 but could see TE1/2 usage moving forward. NA Jerick McKinnon Built for 3rd-down-only role and should see plenty of it vs. NO. RB2. NA JaMycal Hasty Early-down UDFA grinder. Needs leads. NO 29th in RuATTs allowed.

The 49ers’ 19.75-point team total suggests Nick Mullens is a QB3 play, particularly with the Saints Defense finally healthy in the trenches and in the secondary. No George Kittle and Deebo Samuel means Mullens’ top targets will be Brandon Aiyuk, Richie James, Kendrick Bourne, Jordan Reed, and Jerick McKinnon out of the backfield. It’s an underwhelming group. Of the bunch, Aiyuk is the only must-play WR3 in season-long leagues. He’s averaging 14.0 expected PPR points without Samuel and will be schemed touches behind the line of scrimmage if you’re worried about CB Marshon Lattimore. Jordan Reed was rushed back in Week 9 but has had extra time to get healthier ahead of Week 10. Reed likely slides back into the starting spot just like he did earlier in the season. There’s absolutely no floor, but Reed offers a TE1 ceiling with the Saints No. 26 against tight ends. … Coach Kyle Shanahan said Jerick McKinnon is ready to handle a big workload, which makes sense stylistically against the Saints. As 10-point dogs, McKinnon profiles as a check down and screen artist with RB2/3 appeal in PPR formats. JaMycal Hasty will potentially serve as the early-down back, but the Saints are allowing fourth fewest carries per game to opponents.

26. Bengals (19.5, +7) @ PIT

CINPIT10

CIN10





Fantasy Usage ( Link ) Context Joe Burrow Fantasy Rank: 19, Team PaATT: 2, Team RuATT: 16 WR3 Tyler Boyd 23% target share in pass-heavy offense. WR2 with low team total. WR33 Tee Higgins Rookie baller on WR3 usage. PIT 3rd in pass EPA. Boom-bust WR3. WR19 A.J. Green Last in PPR points over expected (-5.5). Usage should decrease. RB12 Giovani Bernard xFPs P/G: With Mixon (7.0), without (19.7). RB1/2 in tough spot.

On the second most pass attempts per game, Joe Burrow has solidified as an emerging QB2 with a potential low-end QB1 ceiling down the stretch. This week’s mismatch in the trenches (27th OL vs. 2nd DL in adjusted sack rate) has Vegas rightfully worried about the Bengals’ point projection (19.5), pushing Burrow down to low-end QB2 levels. … Over the last four weeks, Tyler Boyd is the WR3 overall in fantasy usage as Burrow’s underneath threat when feeling pressured. The low team total keeps Boyd out of top-15 rankings, but he’s a volume-based WR2 in tough yet beatable matchup. On the boundary, rookie Tee Higgins is far more efficient than veteran counterpart A.J. Green, who is dead last in PPR points over expected per game (-5.5). It’s possible that Green begins losing snaps to Auden Tate or John Ross as the team builds for the future. That’d help Higgins carve out an even more bankable WR3 projection. The Steelers are 21st against fantasy receivers. …

Updated Friday: Joe Mixon is doubtful, making Giovani Bernard a volume-based top-15 fantasy option despite a horrendous matchup on paper. The Bengals are rightfully projected for under 20 points with RT Bobby Hart out and LT Jonah Williams questionable to face the league’s best defensive line. Bernard’s availability as a check-down option helps his case in PPR formats, but a ceiling game is wishful thinking. Bernard has averaged 19.7 expected PPR points in games without Mixon.

27. Jaguars (19.0, +14) @ GB

JAXGB10

JAX10





Fantasy Usage ( Link ) Context Jake Luton Fantasy Rank: 9, Team PaATT: 7, Team RuATT: 32 WR7 D.J. Chark 16.1 xFPs in 5 games post injury. GB 30th in PaATTs allowed. WR2. RB8 James Robinson 15.5 xFPs per game with Chris Thompson. GB 31st vs. RBs. RB1.

As expected, Jake Luton showed more arm strength than Gardner Minshew and earned at least one more start. Despite finishing as a QB1 in Week 9, Luton remains a QB3-only play with Jacksonville projected for just 19.0 points, the 27th most of the slate. … D.J. Chark is up to WR7 in fantasy usage over the last four weeks and is averaging 16.1 expected PPR points per game in his five healthy games. With the Packers allowing the 30th most pass attempts per game on defense, Chark’s usage likely comes down a bit in Week 10 as a boom-bust WR2 play with a quarterback capable of throwing deep but also completely imploding against a better defense all around. Laviska Shenault’s injury would allow Chris Conley to start alongside Chark and slot man Keelan Cole, but there’s not enough meat on the bone for ancillary pieces in the offense. … James Robinson is averaging 15.5 expected PPR points in games with passing-down back Chris Thompson. His early-down and goal-line role is safe, and the Packers have struggled defending these type of backs (31st vs. RBs) while prioritizing passing defense. Robinson belongs in the low-end RB1 conversation despite the poor game environment as 14-point road dogs with a 19.0-point team total.

Updated Friday: Packers CB Jaire Alexander (concussion, hand) is doubtful and Jaguars WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) is out, both slight boosts to D.J. Chark's WR2 projection.

28. Patriots (18.25, +7.5) vs. BAL

NEBAL10

NE10





Fantasy Usage ( Link ) Context Cam Newton Fantasy Rank: 16, Team PaATT: 29, Team RuATT: 2 WR14 Jakobi Meyers 8th in targets per game in last 4 weeks. BAL 3rd in PaATTs allowed. WR84 Damiere Byrd Wind sprint king on the perimeter. NE projected for lowest total. RB49 James White Preferred passing-down back, but NE last in neutral pass rate. RB4. RB60 Rex Burkhead Unknown role with Sony Michel potentially back and Harris Q. RB61 Damien Harris (Q) Left Week 9. Carries near the 50-yard line are nearly worthless.

The third most run-heavy offense in the NFL, the Patriots project for the lowest team total (18.25) of the week against another clock-controlling team in the Ravens. Cam Newton’s rushing ability at the goal line is saving him from falling outside of top-15 quarterback rankings, but total volume and a lack of receiver talent limits his ceiling. The Ravens are No. 1 in rushing EPA defense. … A 1,000-yard receiver at NC State, Jakobi Meyers looks the part as a legit NFL starter as a plus route runner with improving chemistry. He’s eighth in targets per game over the last month and is up to WR14 in fantasy usage. The Ravens’ corners are multiple tiers better than the Jets’, but Meyers deserves WR3 consideration as the clear-cut top receiver on a team that’s expected to pass more than usual. Damiere Byrd is only a wind sprinter. … The backfield remains murky with Damien Harris questionable, Sony Michel potentially available to return, Rex Burkhead seeing goal-line carries, and James White playing passing downs. With the Patriots projected for the fewest points of the week, there is not a New England RB2.

Updated Friday: Ravens stud DT Calais Campbell is out and CB Jimmy Smith is doubtful.

Charts of the Week

WEEK10

The Packers, Cardinals, Rams, and Saints stick out as the best fantasy offenses of the week with a handful of other teams in a tier below. The Bills vs. Cardinals game is the fastest-paced contest of the week and deserves plenty of DFS attention given how suspect each of their defenses have been.

WEEK10PAATT

Based on how often their opponent allows pass attempts, we should expect the Rams (vs. SEA) to pass far more often in Week 10, setting up Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, and even Josh Reynolds for potential ceiling games. The opposite can be said for the Jaguars, Bengals, and Lions who face defenses that rank bottom-five in pass attempts allowed per game.

WEEK10PASSING

There are potential eruption spots, and then there’s the Week 10 Packers matchup against the Jaguars. Davante Adams has slate-breaking upside in DFS. The matchups of the week from a strength versus strength perspective are Seahawks/Rams and Titans/Colts.

WEEK10RUATT

Compared to how often these teams typically run, the Football Team, Texans, Giants, and Bears are expected to run more in Week 10 based upon matchup. Of course, that’s good news for Antonio Gibson, who maintains a rushing-only role in Washington. The Patriots will still be run heavy, but it’s unlikely that they reach their seasonal averages with the Ravens ranking 30th in carries per game allowed.

WEEK10RUSHING

I get it. Chase Edmonds didn’t do much last week, but sharps are willing to ignore the modest box score and chase his ridiculous workload (assuming Kenyan Drake is out). Drake not only played 96% of the Week 9 snaps, but he also gets labeled with an eruption spot given the Bills below-average run defense. The Ravens and Browns are also in great rushing spots.

WEEK10NEUTRAL

Things have normalized with neutral pass rate. The Ravens, Vikings, and Patriots are predictably the bottom-three while three of the four best offenses (SEA, KC, GB) are top four in neutral pass rate. I continue to expect the Chargers to climb in neutral pass rate because of how much it makes sense for the offense to go super pass heavy. Their receivers are awesome, and their running backs aren’t good.

WEEK10DEFENSES

The Steelers disappointed last week but remain a highly-ranked defense in Week 10 with the Packers, Saints, Ravens, Eagles, Bucs, and Football team rounding out the best fantasy defenses of the week. I’d look elsewhere if I had the Colts or 49ers defense this week.