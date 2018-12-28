Fantasy Beat: Sony Michel a steal of a deal against the Jets in DFS originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Fantasy football owners seem to get smarter every year. The leagues seem to get deeper. The competition seems to get better. That's partially because of the sheer amount of information available to fantasy geeks willing to put the time in. But it's not always easy to find sound fantasy advice on players making up the back ends of fantasy depth charts. That's where we'll try to help fill in the gaps.

With most season-long fantasy leagues now over, we'll gear our advice toward those playing in daily formats. The values you see listed with each player correspond to their values on Draft Kings.

BUY

SAM DARNOLD, QB, JETS ($5,200)

Darnold has been a man possessed over the last three weeks since coming back off of a foot injury. The Patriots defense is the toughest he's faced since then, but his ability to strike quickly within the confines of his West Coast system or extend plays and produce with scramble-drill throws should be enough to make him good value at this price. I'd anticipate he out-performs fellow quarterbacks like Baker Mayfield ($5,300), Josh Allen (inexplicably $6,000) and Tom Brady ($6,000...more on him later).

SONY MICHEL, RB, PATRIOTS ($5,200)

The Patriots are looking more and more like a run-first offense, and they may have to be now that Josh Gordon is out of the mix. That means good things for Michel's fantasy value. He also ran for 133 yards and a score on 21 carries a few weeks ago against the Jets defense. That helps. To me, he's a better play than more expensive running back options like David Johnson ($5,700) or Leonard Fournette ($5,800) this week.

ELIJAH McGUIRE, RB, JETS ($5,300)

He's a little over-priced when compared to what Michel could give you at a slightly lower cost, but he's the at this position for the Jets, and he's taking on a defense that is still ranked near the bottom of the league in terms of yards allowed per carry. The Patriots won't be able to focus on the run game Sunday as they did against the Bills so there could be running lanes for McGuire. I'd roll with him over Adrian Peterson ($4,500) or James White ($5,100...more on him later).

JULIAN EDELMAN, WR, PATRIOTS ($7,600)

If you're willing to pay for Edelman this week -- he's priced in the top-10 at his position -- it's because you're willing to pay for his floor. He's put up at least 70 yards receiving in seven of his last eight games, and he's seen at least eight targets in seven of his last eight. Drops be damned. I'd be willing to ante up for him this week. In my opinion, he's a better play than guys you may think are bargains this week like Brandin Cooks ($6,500) or Alshon Jeffery ($5,700).

ROBBY ANDERSON, WR, JETS ($5,600)

If there's a Jets receiver who is going to benefit from Darnold staying hot, it's going to be Anderson. He has seen 31 targets since Darnold's return, and he's averaging 104 yards and a touchdown in those three weeks. Ride the wave. Go with Anderson and save yourself some money rather than spending on Amari Cooper ($7,200) or Doug Baldwin ($6,100).

CHRIS HERNDON, TE, JETS ($3,400)

The best tight end value in this game is Herndon. He doesn't have quite the same level of momentum going for him as Anderson, but he has at least 50 yards in three of his last five games, and he popped last week for 82 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. Against a defense that has had its issues with tight ends in the passing game -- particularly in the red zone -- he's a nice option this week. I'd go with him before I'd go with Kyle Rudolph ($4,400) or Trey Burton ($3,800).

SELL

TOM BRADY, QB, PATRIOTS ($6,000)

The Patriots passing offense is at the point where it's hard for me to trust anyone not named Edelman. Too much inconsistency. Too many questions, especially over the course of the last two weeks with Gordon out and the receiver group thinned. Even though the Jets pass defense is really not all that impressive (16th in terms of yards per attempt allowed), I'd prefer Nick Foles ($5,900) or Matthew Stafford ($5,200) this week.

JAMES WHITE, RB, PATRIOTS ($5,100)

White's touchdown run last week was nice for fantasy owners in their year-long playoffs, but I'm not sure there's a DFS lineup where I'd be moved to use him this week. Since beating Green Bay -- a game in which White had to leave briefly with an apparent knee injury -- he's cracked 31 yards receiving once in six games. He hasn't been on the injury report, missed practice time or game action, but I wonder if the number of touches he's received (90 carries already, more than double his previous career-high of 43) have taken their toll. I'd rather have Gus Edwards ($4,400).

ROB GRONKOWSKI, TE, PATRIOTS ($5,100)

Gronkowski sounded like he was in a good place when he met with reporters on Thursday, but not because he was necessarily feeling like the old Gronk. He seemed somewhat resigned to the fact that he is what he is at this point and that -- while he's going to be "all-in" -- he's not going to beat himself when he doesn't perform like Superman. In a game where he could likely see a lot of Jamal Adams, as he did a few weeks ago at MetLife Stadium, I wouldn't expect super-human fantasy production. David Njoku ($3,700) is going up against the Ravens, but Baltimore isn't great at defending tight ends (23rd, per Football Outsiders), making him a more intriguing DFS option than Gronkowski.

