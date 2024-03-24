Fantasy Basketball Week 22 Schedule Breakdown

For many standard leagues, Week 22 is semifinal week in the fantasy playoffs. Teams with little to no chance of reaching the NBA's postseason have begun to utilize uncommon rotations, and some teams with postseason ambitions are struggling with injuries. One team that qualifies for the latter is Cleveland, which has been without three starters (Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, and Evan Mobley) as it looks to hold onto third place in the Eastern Conference. And that is where this week's fantasy basketball schedule breakdown will begin.

Week 22 Games Played

4 Games: ATL, BKN, CHA, CHI, CLE, DAL, DEN, GSW, HOU, LAC, LAL, NYK, OKC, PHI, SAC, SAS, UTA, WAS

3 Games: BOS, DET, IND, MEM, MIA, MIL, MIN, NOR, ORL, PHO, POR, TOR

Week 22 Storylines

- When will the injured Cavaliers starters return?

The Cavaliers had one of the better schedules for fantasy leagues that run their playoffs between Weeks 21 and 23. Cleveland was one of four teams playing four games in those three weeks, but that doesn't do much good if the team isn't healthy. Donovan Mitchell (nose), Max Strus (knee), and Evan Mobley (ankle) have all been sidelined, and the former is also dealing with a lingering knee issue. Not only has that not done the Cavs any good regarding their position in the East, but it has also been a negative in fantasy basketball.

Mobley is listed as questionable for the Cavaliers' March 24 game against Miami; if cleared to return, this would be his first action since March 5. Mitchell and Strus have already been ruled out for Cleveland's final game of Week 21, as has reserve Dean Wade (knee). Cleveland plays four games in Week 22, beginning with Monday's game against Charlotte, and the schedule will keep players like Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, Isaac Okoro, and even Sam Merrill on the fantasy radar.

- Pistons, Pacers, Suns, and Trail Blazers lose value after Friday

Detroit, Indiana, Phoenix, and Portland all have three-game weeks that conclude on Friday, so they'll be of little use to managers needing production at the end of Week 22. However, in the case of Detroit and Portland, those rosters have players who may still be worth the risk due to injuries. James Wiseman, Duop Reath, and Jabari Walker are three players widely available in fantasy leagues who could be worth the risk despite the game schedules not being the best.

Injuries suffered by Jalen Duren (Detroit) and Deandre Ayton (Portland) have freed up minutes and opportunities, and neither team has much incentive to rush their more established players back into game action. Something else to watch ahead of Week 22 will be the status of Blazers guard Anfernee Simons, who injured his knee during a March 22 loss to the Clippers. The results of his MRI are expected to be revealed by the start of Week 22, and a prolonged absence would boost the values of Scoot Henderson and Dalano Banton, even though the former has struggled with inefficiency for most of his rookie campaign.

- Nineteen teams end Week 22 with games on Friday and Sunday

Add in Orlando, which has a Friday/Saturday back-to-back, and two-thirds of the NBA will play two games over the final three days of Week 22. San Antonio, Utah, and Washington are three teams playing on Friday and Sunday that have no hope of reaching the postseason, possibly resulting in "injury management" days for some of the teams' more established players. Will Washington continue to make Kyle Kuzma available for every game? As for Utah, Lauri Markkanen and John Collins have already sat out games for injury management reasons, and it's fair to wonder if Victor Wembanyama could meet a similar fate in San Antonio. Most of the 20 teams that will play two in three days to end Week 22 have four games on their schedule, so fantasy managers may be able to get three games out of players with "rest day" concerns.

- Is Mitchell Robinson truly close to a return to action?

The Knicks center has been cleared for full-contact practices, but his last game action was on December 8. Robinson was ruled out for the Knicks' win over Brooklyn on March 23, and they open a four-game Week 22 with a home game against the Pistons on Monday. The good news is that there are no back-to-backs for the team to deal with, and three of the games are against teams that will not make the postseason (Detroit, Toronto, and San Antonio).

If Robinson returns, how much will he play? Given the skill set, he may not need more than 18-20 minutes per game to impact fantasy, especially in category leagues. Isaiah Hartenstein's fantasy value should not take too big of a hit, as there has been a need to cut his minutes for health reasons (Achilles). As for Precious Achiuwa, he is pretty much off the fantasy radar in most leagues due to Tom Thibodeau deciding to go small and start Miles McBride. Robinson appears to be the Knicks starter closest to a return, as Julius Randle (shoulder) and OG Anunoby (elbow) are still limited in what they can do in practice.

- How shorthanded will Miami be during Week 22?

Among playoff contenders, the Heat are one of the teams hit hard by injuries in recent weeks. While Jimmy Butler (foot) and Bam Adebayo (back) are back on the court, the team is still awaiting the return of Tyler Herro (foot), who may not be back in time to help fantasy managers. Three players who stood to benefit from his absence (Duncan Robinson, Caleb Martin, and Jaime Jaquez Jr.) are also dealing with injuries. Robinson recently visited with a back specialist and is considered day-to-day. In contrast, Martin and Jaquez are deemed questionable for Miami's March 24 matchup with Cleveland due to knee and ankle injuries. Beyond Martin and Jaquez, there have not been reliable streaming options on the roster in recent weeks, and those two haven't exactly stood out. Miami only plays three games in Week 22, but two are scheduled for Friday and Sunday.

- Will some managers need Jake LaRavia or Scotty Pippen Jr. to lead them to Championship Week?

Given how banged up the Grizzlies are, why not? Both are ranked outside the top 100 in 9-cat per-game value over the past two weeks, but LaRavia has played consistent rotation minutes. As for Pippen, he has only appeared in two games over the past two weeks due to a leg injury. Santi Aldama and GG Jackson are the most trustworthy players on the roster regarding those available in at least 50% of Yahoo leagues. However, LaRavia, Pippen, and John Konchar should all have increased value for a team playing out the string. Also, will Jaren Jackson Jr. be available for each of Memphis' remaining games? There isn't much incentive not to give him the occasional night off, especially if doing so would improve Memphis' lottery odds.

Light Game Days

Tuesday: 4 Games

GSW vs. MIA

LAL vs. MIL

OKC vs. NOR

DAL vs. SAC

Thursday: 2 Games

BOS vs. ATL

MIL vs. NOR

Saturday: 3 Games

BOS vs. NOR

MEM vs. ORL

MIL vs. ATL

Week 22 Back-to-backs

Sunday (Week 21)-Monday: CLE, DET, IND, LAC, PHI

Monday-Tuesday: DAL, SAC

Tuesday-Wednesday: GSW, LAL, OKC

Wednesday-Thursday: ATL

Thursday-Friday: None

Friday-Saturday: ORL

Saturday-Sunday: None

Sunday-Monday (Week 23): BKN, CHA, CHI