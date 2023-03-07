Fantasy Basketball stock watch - Three players primed for playoffs!
Yahoo Fantasy analyst Dan Titus looks at several players whose fantasy value is on the rise in Week 20.
Yahoo Fantasy analyst Dan Titus looks at several players whose fantasy value is on the rise in Week 20.
The Trail Blazers have dealt with injuries lately, opening up even more opportunities for Damian Lillard, who faces a lackluster Detroit defense Monday. Mike Barner previews the six-game DFS slate on Yahoo.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus suggests a variety of waiver wire pickups to consider in Week 20.
Red Sox fans will get to watch one of the more accomplished closers of his generation this season in Kenley Jansen, but as John Tomase writes, his feats with the bat in his hand are "Hall of Fame" worthy.
Among the key storylines in Week 20 are Ja Morant's absence, SGA's return, and the shorthanded 76ers playing four games. (Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports)
Titans running back Derrick Henry could be on the way out in Tennessee. The Titans have been shopping Henry, according to Michael Silver of BallySports.com. Henry is due a base salary of $10.5 million this season, none of which is guaranteed. If the Titans were to trade him, they’d save $6.3 million on their salary [more]
The Jets have interest in trading for Aaron Rodgers. Here's the latest buzz...
After the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, here's a look at which prospects improved their draft stock and which prospects are falling.
With the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in the books, Bears insider Josh Schrock delivers his latest seven-round Bears mock draft with a complete view of Round 1.
Leslie Frazier’s sudden departure from the Bills was one of the league’s biggest stories to begin the Combine last week. The defensive coordinator electing to take the 2023 season off from coaching surprised one of Buffalo’s key players, too. “I didn’t see it coming,” edge rusher Von Miller said last week, via Alaina Getzenberg of [more]
As Super Bowl LVII approached, it became clear that Eagles cornerback Darius Slay continued to be motivated by the perception that former Lions coach Matt Patricia disrespected Slay when he was in Detroit. Slay’s motivation may continue in 2023. With Patricia reportedly in play to join the defensive coaching staff in Philadelphia, Slay and Patricia [more]
March Madness is coming up fast. Here is what to know, along with some key games to watch and who's on the bubble ahead of Selection Sunday for the women's NCAA Tournament.
Michigan State basketball will be the No. 4 seed while Michigan basketball will be the No. 8 seed in the 2023 Big Ten basketball tournament in Chicago.
Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla addressed Derrick White not playing in crunch time during Sunday's loss to the Knicks.
The Jets likely could have found a way to make it work with Carr. Instead, they tried to play the long game and wait for Rodgers to make a decision on his future.
In a special combine edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald breaks down the biggest QB developments, spotlights a program cranking out alien athletes, and flags a name that put himself on the map big-time.
Warriors superstars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson still like their team's chances to win it all.
Las Vegas has a new power couple, and it is very athletic.
Troy Brown Jr. is getting more minutes and a chance to prove himself in the wake of LeBron James' injury. He stood out for the Lakers vs. the Warriors.
Mac Jones' former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and the Raiders might try to acquire the Patriots signal-caller this offseason, according to ESPN.
Former Dodgers star Justin Turner was hit in the face by a pitch Monday while playing in a spring training game for his new team, the Boston Red Sox.