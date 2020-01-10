Fantasy Basketball Podcast: Trade speculation for some big names, injury updates, and more

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Basketball Podcast

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Happy New Year! Andy Behrens and Dalton Del Don are back to discuss all things NBA in the latest fantasy basketball podcast.

In this week’s Starting Five, Andy and Dalton run down the five biggest storylines of the fantasy week:

1) You’ll never believe this, but Anthony Davis is moderately injured. He took a nasty fall on Tuesday, but escaped with just a bruise and is questionable to play in his next game. Is Dwight Howard worth an add to your fantasy team? (01:31)

2) Blake Griffin had surgery on his knee and there is no timetable yet — what’s the fallout? Do we assume Blake is done for the year? Also, it's probably your last chance to join the Sekou Doumbouya hype train! (04:59)

3) Hassan Whiteside is ranked the number *3* player in 9-cat fantasy over the past 30 days, and number 9 on the season. He has double-doubles in 17 of 18 games, went 20-20 last week. He leads NBA in blocks (2.9). Is he a sell-high or hold? (07:40)

4) Last week, we said we were optimistic about Jonathan Isaac's injury and we were very, very wrong. A bone bruise in his knee means we’re still 7-8 weeks away from him being reevaluated. RIP, Dalton’s fantasy teams. What is the likelihood Isaac’s fantasy season is over? (13:16)

5) Victor Oladipo has an ETA of 1/29, for a critical division game against Andy's Chicago Bulls. Malcom Brogdon and Aaron Holiday are likely to lose playing time once the All-Star is back. (15:18)

[Yahoo Sportsbook powered by BetMGM: Deposit $10, Get $100 in Free Bets. NJ only. 21+. Terms apply]

Next up, Dalton and Andy are joined by ESPN’s Andre Snellings. They talk trade speculation, like what's the likelihood that Andre Drummond, Kevin Love, and/or Chris Paul are dealt, and where is Andre’s ideal landing spot for each? They also discuss the best fantasy roster stashes for the second half, as well as the biggest surprises — good and bad — halfway through the season. (19:30)

Story continues

And we wrap up the show with In Case You Missed It. ICYMI this week: Chris Haynes with Steve Kerr on the Posted Up Podcast. Kerr expects Steph Curry back around March. Is that enough time to make a stash worth it? They also discuss Darnell Mayberry’s interview with Craig Hodges in the Athletic. (53:20)

Hassan Whiteside, fantasy first rounder?

Please remember to rate, review and subscribe on your podcast provider of choice and send us your questions for future episodes on Twitter @YahooFantasy.

Follow Dalton @daltondeldon

Follow Andy @andybehrens

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts